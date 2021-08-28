Copy Link to Download : https://greatfull.readbooks.link/0811735958 "Step-by-step color photos illustrate the entire lamp-making process, from cutting the pattern and selecting glass to assembling tiles and soldering a shadeHow-to techniques and construction secrets from one of the country's top Tiffany lamp artistsFeatures never-before-published secrets for creating an authentic patina and includes large-scale images of 30 finished lamps as well as close-ups of shade detailsAn authentic reproduction Tiffany lamp can be a handmade heirloom handed down through generations. This unique how-to book describes in detail how to create an authentic reproduction, one of the most exciting and challenging projects the stained-glass artist can tackle. em em