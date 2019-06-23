Successfully reported this slideshow.
DERECHOS • ATENCIÓN ADECUADA • BUENA ADMINISTRACIÓN • PROTECCIÓN DE LA BUENA FE Y LA CONFIANZA LEGÍTIMA • ACCESO A LOS SER...
DERECHO A LA INFORMACIÓN OBJETIVOS Y FINES • garantizar el efectivo ejercicio del derecho de acceso a la información públi...
DERECHO A LA INFORMACIÓN DEFINICIONES • Transparencia: valor esencial del sistema de Gobierno Abierto, que impregna toda l...
DERECHO A LA INFORMACIÓN PÚBLICA PROTECCIÓN DE DATOS PERSONALES LIBRE ACCESO • datos meramente identificativos relacionado...
DERECHO A LA INFORMACIÓN PÚBLICA PROCEDIMIENTO PARA EL EJERCICIO 1. SOLICITUD 2. COMPETENCIA 3. INTERVENCIÓN DE TERCEROS 4...
DERECHO A LA INFORMACIÓN PÚBLICA PROCEDIMIENTO PARA EL EJERCICIO. SOLICITUD FORMA 1. identidad del solicitante. No es nece...
DERECHO A LA INFORMACIÓN PÚBLICA PROCEDIMIENTO PARA EL EJERCICIO. COMPETENCIA • ACF: superiores jerárquicos de las unidade...
DERECHO A LA INFORMACIÓN PÚBLICA PROCEDIMIENTO PARA EL EJERCICIO. INTERVENCIÓN DE TERCEROS • cuando la estimación de las s...
DERECHO A LA INFORMACIÓN PÚBLICA PROCEDIMIENTO PARA EL EJERCICIO. TRÁMITE DE AUDIENCIA • cuando concurran alguna de las li...
DERECHO A LA INFORMACIÓN PÚBLICA PROCEDIMIENTO PARA EL EJERCICIO. RESOLUCIÓN • PLAZO: 1 mes ampliable 1 mes más • Silencio...
DERECHO A LA INFORMACIÓN PÚBLICA PROCEDIMIENTO PARA EL EJERCICIO. IMPUGNACIÓN • Resoluciones ponen fin a la vía admtva • R...
TIPOS DE INFORMACIÓN • INTERNA/EXTERNA • GENERAL/PARTICULAR • GENERAL/PARTICULAR/ESPECIALIZADA
PARTICIPACIÓN. DISPOSICIONES GENERALES 1. OBJETO 2. PRINCIPIOS RECTORES 3. FINES 4. ÁMBITO DE APLICACIÓN 5. DERECHOS 6. SU...
PARTICIPACIÓN. DISPOSICIONES GENERALES: PRINCIPIOS democracia participativa eficacia interés colectivo eficiencia igualdad...
PARTICIPACIÓN DISPOSICIONES GENERALES: OBLIGACIONES 1. Adecuar su estructura y funcionamiento para garantizar el ejercicio...
PARTICIPACIÓN PROCESOS PARTICIPATIVOS CIUDADANOS PROCESOS 1. Procesos deliberativos 2. Presupuestos participativos 3. Cons...
PARTICIPACIÓN INICIATIVAS CIUDADANAS • INICIATIVAS CIUDADANAS NORMATIVAS: – las proposiciones de ley foral, es decir la in...
PARTICIPACIÓN ORGANIZACIÓN ADMINISTRATIVA 1. Espacio digital de participación 2. Espacio Participativo Propio 3. Unidad es...
PARTICIPACIÓN CONSEJO NAVARRO DE PARTICIPACIÓN CIUDADANA FUNCIONES 1. Consultivas y de asesoramiento , emitir dictámenes e...
QUEJAS Y SUGERENCIAS PRESENTACIÓN Y TRAMITACIÓN • Los usuarios podrán formular sus quejas o sugerencias presencialmente, p...
QUEJAS Y SUGERENCIAS CONTESTACIÓN • Recibida la queja o sugerencia, la unidad informar al interesado, en el plazo de 1 mes...
QUEJAS Y SUGERENCIAS CONTESTACIÓN • La información relativa al seguimiento de las quejas y sugerencias recibidas así como ...
  1. 1. DERECHOS • ATENCIÓN ADECUADA • BUENA ADMINISTRACIÓN • PROTECCIÓN DE LA BUENA FE Y LA CONFIANZA LEGÍTIMA • ACCESO A LOS SERVICIOS PÚBLICOS • PETICIÓN • PRESENTACIÓN DE ESCRITOS Y DOCUMENTOS. • PRESENTAR SUGERENCIAS, RECLAMACIONES Y QUEJAS
  3. 3. DERECHO A LA INFORMACIÓN OBJETIVOS Y FINES • garantizar el efectivo ejercicio del derecho de acceso a la información pública • hacer transparente la gestión pública mediante la difusión de la información que generen los sujetos obligados • proveer todo lo necesario para que toda persona pueda tener acceso a la información pública mediante procedimientos sencillos y claros • mejorar la organización, clasificación y manejo de la información pública
  4. 4. DERECHO A LA INFORMACIÓN DEFINICIONES • Transparencia: valor esencial del sistema de Gobierno Abierto, que impregna toda la actividad y organización de los sujetos obligados que tienen el deber de poner a disposición de la ciudadanía, legítima propietaria de la información pública, bien de manera proactiva, bien previa solicitud, la información pública que posean y de dar a conocer el proceso y las decisiones adoptadas de acuerdo a su competencia, así como las acciones en el ejercicio de sus funciones y la evaluación de las mismas. • Información pública: aquella información, cualquiera que sea su soporte y forma de expresión, generada por las Administraciones Públicas a las que se refiere esta ley foral o que estas posean. Se considera, asimismo, información pública aquella cuya autoría o propiedad se atribuye a otras entidades o sujetos que presten servicios públicos o ejerzan potestades administrativas o funciones públicas, siempre que haya sido generada u obtenida en el ejercicio de una actividad pública. • Publicidad activa: obligación de difundir de forma permanente, veraz y objetiva aquella información pública que resulte relevante para garantizar la transparencia de la actividad pública y la acción de gobierno. • Acceso a la información pública: posibilidad de acceder a la información pública que obre en poder de las entidades contempladas en el ámbito de aplicación de la presente ley foral, con seguridad sobre su veracidad y sin más requisitos y condiciones que los establecidos en la normativa básica estatal y en esta ley foral.
  5. 5. DERECHO A LA INFORMACIÓN PÚBLICA PROTECCIÓN DE DATOS PERSONALES LIBRE ACCESO • datos meramente identificativos relacionados con la organización o actividad pública de alguna de las administraciones • información solicitada referida a personas jurídicas ACCESO RESTRINGIDO • Datos de personas físicas y los datos no sean especialmente protegidos • Datos de personas físicas y los datos especialmente protegidos
  6. 6. DERECHO A LA INFORMACIÓN PÚBLICA PROCEDIMIENTO PARA EL EJERCICIO 1. SOLICITUD 2. COMPETENCIA 3. INTERVENCIÓN DE TERCEROS 4. TRÁMITE DE AUDIENCIA 5. RESOLUCIÓN 6. IMPUGNACIÓN
  7. 7. DERECHO A LA INFORMACIÓN PÚBLICA PROCEDIMIENTO PARA EL EJERCICIO. SOLICITUD FORMA 1. identidad del solicitante. No es necesario acreditar la misma 2. información que se solicita, sin que sea requisito indispensable identificar un documento o expediente concreto 3. forma o formato preferido de acceso a la información solicitada 4. dirección de contacto válida INADMISIÓN 1. información excluida del derecho de acceso 2. información que no obra en poder de la entidad y se desconozca el competente 3. peticiones de respuestas a consultas jurídicas o las peticiones de elaboración de informes o dictámenes 4. Peticiones abusivas 5. Se refieran a documentación preparatoria, material en curso de elaboración o documentos o datos inconclusos 6. información de carácter auxiliar o de apoyo 7. información para cuya divulgación sea necesaria una acción previa de reelaboración.
  8. 8. DERECHO A LA INFORMACIÓN PÚBLICA PROCEDIMIENTO PARA EL EJERCICIO. COMPETENCIA • ACF: superiores jerárquicos de las unidades en cuyo poder se encuentre la información, siempre que tengan atribuidas competencias resolutorias • ORGANISMOS PÚBLICOS: presidentes o directores gerentes • CONSORCIOS, FUNDACIONES, EMPRESAS PÚBLICAS: órganos que determinen sus normas estatutarias o de régimen de funcionamiento. En su defecto, será competente el órgano máximo que tenga atribuidas funciones decisorias • ENTIDADES LOCALES, EL CONSEJO DE NAVARRA, LA CÁMARA DE COMPTOS, EL DEFENSOR DEL PUEBLO DE NAVARRA Y LA UNIVERSIDAD PÚBLICA DE NAVARRA: quienes determinen sus propias normas
  9. 9. DERECHO A LA INFORMACIÓN PÚBLICA PROCEDIMIENTO PARA EL EJERCICIO. INTERVENCIÓN DE TERCEROS • cuando la estimación de las solicitudes de información conlleve la comunicación de datos de carácter personal considerados como especialmente protegidos o pueda perjudicar los intereses de terceros • plazo de quince días para que puedan manifestar su consentimiento expreso al acceso a la información o realizar las alegaciones • Emision de la resolución
  10. 10. DERECHO A LA INFORMACIÓN PÚBLICA PROCEDIMIENTO PARA EL EJERCICIO. TRÁMITE DE AUDIENCIA • cuando concurran alguna de las limitaciones del derecho de acceso o hayan intervenido terceros afectados • plazo no inferior a diez días ni superior a quince para presentar documentos o justificaciones
  11. 11. DERECHO A LA INFORMACIÓN PÚBLICA PROCEDIMIENTO PARA EL EJERCICIO. RESOLUCIÓN • PLAZO: 1 mes ampliable 1 mes más • Silencio positivo • acto de la entrega de la información = resolución administrativa de concesión • Forma y formato de entrega • Espera al recurso del tercero • Inadmisión total y parcial = motivación
  12. 12. DERECHO A LA INFORMACIÓN PÚBLICA PROCEDIMIENTO PARA EL EJERCICIO. IMPUGNACIÓN • Resoluciones ponen fin a la vía admtva • Recurribles en la vía jurisdiccional contencioso-admtva • reclamación potestativa ante el Consejo de Transparencia • Defensor del Pueblo de Navarra, Cámara de Comptos, Consejo de Navarra solo recurso contencioso-administrativo.
  13. 13. TIPOS DE INFORMACIÓN • INTERNA/EXTERNA • GENERAL/PARTICULAR • GENERAL/PARTICULAR/ESPECIALIZADA
  14. 14. PARTICIPACIÓN. DISPOSICIONES GENERALES 1. OBJETO 2. PRINCIPIOS RECTORES 3. FINES 4. ÁMBITO DE APLICACIÓN 5. DERECHOS 6. SUJETOS 7. OBLIGACIONES
  15. 15. PARTICIPACIÓN. DISPOSICIONES GENERALES: PRINCIPIOS democracia participativa eficacia interés colectivo eficiencia igualdad social y de género efectividad justicia universalidad complementariedad responsabilidad diversidad cultural deber social corresponsabilidad rendición de cuentas cogestión control social autogestión libre debate de ideas cooperación voluntariedad solidaridad garantía de los derechos de toda persona en situación de vulnerabilidad social transparencia honestidad
  16. 16. PARTICIPACIÓN DISPOSICIONES GENERALES: OBLIGACIONES 1. Adecuar su estructura y funcionamiento para garantizar el ejercicio de los derechos de participación reconocidos en la presente ley foral. 2. Garantizar que el personal a su servicio conozca y facilite el ejercicio de tales derechos. 3. Adoptar las medidas de acción positiva necesarias para garantizar que todas las personas accedan en igualdad de condiciones al ejercicio de su derecho de participación ciudadana. 4. Adoptar las medidas necesarias para lograr la igualdad de género en los procesos participativos. 5. Fomentar e incentivar una cultura participativa tanto en la sociedad como entre el personal a su cargo. 6. Impulsar la difusión y divulgación de los diferentes procesos participativos. 7. Garantizar que la documentación aportada a lo largo de los diferentes procesos participativos sea comprensible por la ciudadanía. 8. Tener presencia y divulgar la participación en los espacios digitales mayoritarios, incluyendo redes sociales, webs, móviles, mensajería instantánea u otros formatos. 9. Adoptar las medidas necesarias para que en los procesos participativos se garanticen los derechos que la ciudadanía tiene reconocidos en lo que respecta al uso de las lenguas propias de Navarra.
  17. 17. PARTICIPACIÓN PROCESOS PARTICIPATIVOS CIUDADANOS PROCESOS 1. Procesos deliberativos 2. Presupuestos participativos 3. Consultas 4. Exposición pública ASUNTOS 1. La pertinencia, la adopción, el seguimiento y la evaluación de políticas públicas de especial relevancia. 2. La elaboración de instrumentos de planificación para la determinación de políticas. 3. La toma de decisiones relativas a las prioridades y otros aspectos puntuales de la planificación y gestión presupuestaria. 4. La elaboración de leyes y reglamentos. 5. La prestación, el seguimiento y la evaluación de los servicios públicos.
  18. 18. PARTICIPACIÓN INICIATIVAS CIUDADANAS • INICIATIVAS CIUDADANAS NORMATIVAS: – las proposiciones de ley foral, es decir la iniciativa legislativa popular, – las propuestas normativas locales • INICIATIVAS CIUDADANAS DE REPROBACIÓN DE LOS MIEMBROS DE LAS CORPORACIONES LOCALES: los vecinos podrán iniciar el trámite conducente a la reprobación de cualquiera de las personas que integran la corporación local. La iniciativa debe iniciarse con una documentación y número de firmas que le ley concreta. • INICIATIVA PARA LA APERTURA DE UN PROCESO PARTICIPATIVO EN LA ADMINISTRACIÓN DE LA COMUNIDAD FORAL DE NAVARRA: un número no menor de diez personas podrá iniciar el trámite conducente a la convocatoria de un proceso participativo, de los previstos en el título II de esta ley foral, por parte del Gobierno de Navarra. La iniciativa deberá recoger un mínimo de 5.000 firmas. • INICIATIVA PARA LA APERTURA DE UN PROCESO PARTICIPATIVO EN LAS ENTIDADES LOCALES: un número no menor de diez personas podrá iniciar el trámite conducente a la convocatoria de un proceso participativo, de los previstos en el título II de esta ley foral, de ámbito local.
  19. 19. PARTICIPACIÓN ORGANIZACIÓN ADMINISTRATIVA 1. Espacio digital de participación 2. Espacio Participativo Propio 3. Unidad especializada en materia de participación 4. Unidades departamentales de participación ciudadana 5. Registro de Participación 6. Consejo Navarro de Participación Ciudadana
  20. 20. PARTICIPACIÓN CONSEJO NAVARRO DE PARTICIPACIÓN CIUDADANA FUNCIONES 1. Consultivas y de asesoramiento , emitir dictámenes e informes 2. articular la participación colaborativa del movimiento asociativo de entidades de participación ciudadana, seguimiento y evaluación de las políticas públicas de participación ciudadana. 3. Analizar, estudiar y evaluar la situación global de la participación ciudadana en Navarra 4. Informar el Plan de participación anual de la Administración de la Comunidad Foral de Navarra. 5. Conocer la Memoria anual de Participación del Gobierno de Navarra. 6. Las demás funciones que le asigne la normativa vigente. COMPOSICIÓN 1. Representantes de la Administración de la Comunidad Foral de Navarra. 2. Representantes de las Entidades Locales de Navarra. 3. Representantes de organizaciones, asociaciones o entidades de participación ciudadana. 4. Representantes de organizaciones o entidades ciudadanas representativas de intereses sociales. 5. Representantes de la Universidad Pública de Navarra. 6. Representantes de algunos colegios profesionales.
  21. 21. QUEJAS Y SUGERENCIAS PRESENTACIÓN Y TRAMITACIÓN • Los usuarios podrán formular sus quejas o sugerencias presencialmente, por correo postal o por medios telemáticos. • Las quejas presentadas por correo electrónico o a través de internet deberán estar suscritas con la firma electrónica del interesado o sistema alternativo que establezca cada Administración Pública. • Si las quejas o sugerencias se formulan presencialmente, el usuario cumplimentará y firmará el formulario o registro diseñado a tal efecto por el órgano u organismo al que vayan dirigidas. • Formuladas las quejas y sugerencias en los modos señalados en los apartados anteriores, los usuarios recibirán constancia de su presentación a través del medio que la unidad les indique.
  22. 22. QUEJAS Y SUGERENCIAS CONTESTACIÓN • Recibida la queja o sugerencia, la unidad informar al interesado, en el plazo de 1 mes, de las actuaciones realizadas. • El transcurso de dicho plazo se podrá suspender en el caso de que deba requerirse al interesado para que, en un plazo de 10 días hábiles, formule las aclaraciones necesarias para la correcta tramitación de la queja o sugerencia. • Si transcurrido el plazo establecido no hubiera obtenido ninguna respuesta de la Administración, el ciudadano podrá dirigirse al Consejero del que dependa la unidad o al Presidente de la entidad local de que se trate, para conocer los motivos de la falta de contestación y para que por dichos órganos se proponga la adopción de las medidas oportunas.
  23. 23. QUEJAS Y SUGERENCIAS CONTESTACIÓN • La información relativa al seguimiento de las quejas y sugerencias recibidas así como de las respuestas y medidas adoptadas, en su caso, se incorporará a la memoria conjunta que se elaborará anualmente con carácter general y departamental. • Las quejas formuladas no tendrán, en ningún caso, la calificación de recurso administrativo ni su presentación interrumpirá los plazos establecidos en la normativa vigente. • Estas quejas no condicionarán, en modo alguno, el ejercicio de las restantes acciones o derechos que, de conformidad con la normativa reguladora de cada procedimiento, puedan ejercer aquellos que se consideren interesados en el procedimiento.

