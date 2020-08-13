Two New Weekly Podcasts from Al-Monitor

-
Be the first to like this
Published on
A real estate investment professional and philanthropist, Jamal Daniel serves as chairman of Houston-based Crest Investment Company. The founder of non-profit organization the Levant Foundation, Jamal Daniel also founded Al-Monitor, (www.al-monitor.com), an online news source dedicated to providing fair, accurate coverage of the Middle East and North Africa.
As part of its commitment to sharing diverse Middle Eastern perspectives, Al-Monitor recently launched two new podcasts. The first, On the Middle East, is hosted by Al-Monitor’s president and chief content officer, Andrew Parasiliti, who has more than three decades of experience traveling in and writing about the region. With a new episode available every Wednesday, the podcast includes analysis and interviews to help listeners develop a more nuanced understanding of the Middle East.
The second podcast, On Israel, features Ben Caspit, author of the bestselling book The Netanyaho Years and Al-Monitor's Israel correspondent. Each Monday, subscribers can listen to Mr. Caspit, one of Israel’s most respected journalists, share his keen political insights.
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment