Two New Weekly Podcasts from Al-Monitor

A real estate investment professional and philanthropist, Jamal Daniel serves as chairman of Houston-based Crest Investment Company. The founder of non-profit organization the Levant Foundation, Jamal Daniel also founded Al-Monitor, (www.al-monitor.com), an online news source dedicated to providing fair, accurate coverage of the Middle East and North Africa.



As part of its commitment to sharing diverse Middle Eastern perspectives, Al-Monitor recently launched two new podcasts. The first, On the Middle East, is hosted by Al-Monitor’s president and chief content officer, Andrew Parasiliti, who has more than three decades of experience traveling in and writing about the region. With a new episode available every Wednesday, the podcast includes analysis and interviews to help listeners develop a more nuanced understanding of the Middle East.



The second podcast, On Israel, features Ben Caspit, author of the bestselling book The Netanyaho Years and Al-Monitor's Israel correspondent. Each Monday, subscribers can listen to Mr. Caspit, one of Israel’s most respected journalists, share his keen political insights.