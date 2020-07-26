Successfully reported this slideshow.
JAMAL MUSTOFA
GAMBAR APAKAH INI JAMAL MUSTOFA
TANYAKAN JAMAL MUSTOFA
SIMAK VIDEO BERIKUT ..filmmalaikat.mp4 JAMAL MUSTOFA
Diskusikan dengan teman-temanmu!!! JAMAL MUSTOFA
UNTUK DIINGAT Iman kepada malaikat maksudnya adalah meyakini adanya malaikat, walaupun kita tidak dapat melihat mereka, da...
Aqidah modul 7

  6. 6. UNTUK DIINGAT Iman kepada malaikat maksudnya adalah meyakini adanya malaikat, walaupun kita tidak dapat melihat mereka, dan bahwa mereka adalah salah satu makhluk ciptaan Allah Malaikat mengemban tugas-tugas tertentu dalam mengelola alam semesta. Adapun makhluk ghaib selain malaikat, mereka adalah kaum jin, setan dan iblis JAMAL MUSTOFA

