CSOSI Middle East North Africa-2020

Normal life came to an abrupt halt in the first quarter of 2020 as the COVID-19 virus spread around the globe. Confronted by myriad unprecedented challenges, including political and economic unrest, the closure of civic space, and a decline in financial viability, CSOs in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) demonstrated remarkable resilience. They reacted quickly to the constantly changing circumstances by providing critical services, thereby demonstrating their value to the societies in which they are based. In addition, CSOs increasingly adopted new technologies, allowing them to develop new ways of working, providing services to their constituents, and increasing their own capacities. The pandemic thus served as a litmus test, both exposing CSOs’ vulnerabilities and highlighting their resilience. This year’s CSO Sustainability Index for MENA, which reports on the state of CSO sectors in Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Tunisia, and Yemen, describes both these opportunities and challenges.