INTRODUCCIÓN AL DESARROLLO REGIONAL PROFESOR:DR.SERGIO FLORES GONZÁLEZ ALUMNO: JOSÉ ALBERTO PÉREZGÓMEZ “RETOS Y PERSPECTIV...
2 A 40 AÑOS DE LA PROMULGACIÓN DE LA LEY GENERAL DE ASENTAMIENTOS HUMANOS EN MÉXICO El Desarrollo es un proceso de las per...
3 4. Existen distintas territorialidades locales, regionales, nacionales y mundiales, con intereses distintos, que generan...
4 2) Teorías del Desarrollo Económico y Crecimiento Económico se ocupan de los procesos de desarrollo en los países de ing...
5 El problema detona en asimetrías en el desarrollo y se observa a partir de la división del territorio nacional en tres r...
6 Ya tocado el punto de la intervención estatal destaca que la organización y la gestión del territorio se establece media...
7 Considero de gran aportación las teorías bajo las cuales podré discutir y argumentar la problemática del desarrollo y la...
Retos y perspectivas de la planeación territorial en méxico

