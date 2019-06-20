-
Leftovers are overrated! Avoid having too much food at dinner with these simple two-serving meals. With 70 brand-new recipes, Julie encourages beginner and seasoned cooks alike to cook at home, even when time is tight and everyone is tired. Her approachable and inspiring recipes include:Rustic Pot Pie with BiscuitsSloppy Joe Mac 'n CheeseSlow Cooker Chicken and Wild Rice Comfort StewBeer-Braised Roast with PolentaGarden Vegetable Egg BakeThere's something for everyone in Dinner for Two including breakfast for dinner!70 color photographs
