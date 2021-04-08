BGK - prezentacja

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Bieżąca koniunktura w sektorze budowlanym i perspektywy na kolejne kwartały Piotr Dmitrowski Biuro Badań i Analiz BGK 07.0...
Wpływ koronakryzysu na sektor budowlany Niezłe wyniki w 2020 na tle całej gospodarki, przy słabym wejściu w 2021 rok Nastr...
Perspektywy na kolejne kwartały Duże szanse na mocne pocovidowe odreagowanie Presja cenowa będzie narastać Zacieśnienie mo...
  1. 1. Bieżąca koniunktura w sektorze budowlanym i perspektywy na kolejne kwartały Piotr Dmitrowski Biuro Badań i Analiz BGK 07.04.2021
  2. 2. Wpływ koronakryzysu na sektor budowlany Niezłe wyniki w 2020 na tle całej gospodarki, przy słabym wejściu w 2021 rok Nastroje firm szybko powróciły na solidne poziomy Niepewność pozostaje i odbija się na klimacie inwestycyjnym 50 55 60 65 70 75 80 85 90 95 100 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 rok ubiegły = 100% Koniunktura w sektorze - inwestycje 400 420 440 460 480 500 520 540 -40% -30% -20% -10% 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 tys. % r/r Aktywność sektora budowlanego produkcja budowlano-montażowa (L) zatrudnienie w budownictwie (P) 60 70 80 90 100 110 120 -4 -2 0 2 4 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Koniunktura w sektorze budowlanym Przewidywane zatrudnienie Bieżący portfel zamówień na rynku krajowym i zagranicznym Syntetyczny wskaznik koniunktury SI (P) 0 20 40 60 80 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Bariery rozwoju sektora niedobór wykwalifikowanych pracowników niedostateczny popyt niepewność ogólnej sytuacji gospodarczej
  3. 3. Perspektywy na kolejne kwartały Duże szanse na mocne pocovidowe odreagowanie Presja cenowa będzie narastać Zacieśnienie monetarne nadejdzie przy wciąż dogodnych warunkach finansowania W scenariuszu pokonania pandemii złoty będzie się umacniał 0,0 0,5 1,0 1,5 2,0 2,5 3,0 2Y 3Y 4Y 5Y 6Y 7Y 8Y 9Y 10Y 15Y 20Y % Zmiana położenia złotowej krzywej swapowej teraz w maju 2020 0 200 400 600 800 1000 1200 1400 1600 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 kwi 19 lip 19 paź 19 sty 20 kwi 20 lip 20 paź 20 sty 21 kwi 21 Ceny wybranych surowców ropa naftowa ceny emisji CO2 stal (P) -15 -10 -5 0 5 10 15 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 % r/r PKB prognoza BGK PKB konsumpcja inwestycje 3,2 3,4 3,6 3,8 4,0 4,2 4,4 4,0 4,1 4,2 4,3 4,4 4,5 4,6 4,7 kwi 17 paź 17 kwi 18 paź 18 kwi 19 paź 19 kwi 20 paź 20 kwi 21 EURPLN i USDPLN EURPLN (lewa oś) USDPLN (prawa oś) Źródła danych: Bloomberg, Macrobond, Reuters, GUS, BGK

