Free Audio Books App Reamde

Reamde
Reamde In�1972,�Richard�Forthrast,�the�black�sheep�of�an�Iowa�farming�clan,�fled�to�the�mountains�of�British�Columbia�to� ...
  Reamde
  2. 2. Reamde In�1972,�Richard�Forthrast,�the�black�sheep�of�an�Iowa�farming�clan,�fled�to�the�mountains�of�British�Columbia�to� avoid�the�draft.�A�skilled�hunting�guide,�he�eventually�amassed�a�fortune�by�smuggling�marijuana�across�the�border� between�Canada�and�Idaho.�As�the�years�passed,�Richard�went�straight�and�returned�to�the�States�after�the�U.S.� government�granted�amnesty�to�draft�dodgers.�He�parlayed�his�wealth�into�an�empire�and�developed�a�remote�resort in�which�he�lives.�He�also�created�T'Rain,�a�multibillion�dollar,�massively�multiplayer�online�role�playing�game�with� millions�of�fans�around�the�world.�But�T'Rain's�success�has�also�made�it�a�target.�Hackers�have�struck�gold�by� unleashing�REAMDE,�a�virus�that�encrypts�all�of�a�player's�electronic�files�and�holds�them�for�ransom.�They�have� also�unwittingly�triggered�a�deadly�war�beyond�the�boundaries�of�the�game's�virtual�universe���and�Richard�is�at� ground�zero.�Racing�around�the�globe�from�the�Pacific�Northwest�to�China�to�the�wilds�of�northern�Idaho�and�points� in�between,�Reamde�is�a�swift�paced�thriller�that�traverses�worlds�virtual�and�real.�Filled�with�unexpected�twists�and� turns�in�which�unforgettable�villains�and�unlikely�heroes�face�off�in�a�battle�for�survival,�it�is�a�brilliant�refraction�of�the� twenty�first�century,�from�the�global�war�on�terror�to�social�media,�computer�hackers�to�mobsters,�entrepreneurs�to� religious�fundamentalists.�Above�all,�Reamde�is�an�enthralling�human�story���an�entertaining�and�epic�page�turner� from�the�extraordinary�Neal�Stephenson.
×