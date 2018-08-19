-
Synnopsis :
Title: Learning from Strangers( The Art and Method of Qualitative Interview Studies) Binding: Paperback Author: RobertStuartWeiss Publisher: FreePress
Author : Robert S. Weiss
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-2
Product Dimensions : 8.5 x 0.5 x 9.2 inches
Shipping Weight : 11.6 ounces
Format : BOOKS
Seller information : Robert S. Weiss ( 10✮ )
