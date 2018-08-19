-
Synnopsis :
The Person provides psychologists with an organizational scheme for personality psychology. This sets the study of the person into evolutionary and cultural context and divided personality up into three broad areas: dispositional traits, characteristic adaptations, and integrative life stories.
Author : Dan P. McAdams
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-5
Product Dimensions : 8.5 x 0.5 x 9.2 inches
Shipping Weight : 18.7 ounces
Format : BOOKS
Seller information : Dan P. McAdams ( 3✮ )
