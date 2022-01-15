Successfully reported this slideshow.
PT. REZAAS WA +62 81295593776 forwarder jabodetabek export impor harga terjangkau

Jan. 15, 2022
forwarder terpercaya, forwarder berkualitas. HUBUNGI PT. REZAAS WA +62 81295593776/ Telp. +62 2145856061. Alamat : The Premiere Corporation Building 3RD Floor Suite 3E-1, Sentra Bisnis Artha Gading A6B no.5-6, jl. Boulevard Artha Gading
forwarder import,forwarder ekspor, forwarder jakarta, forwarder indonesia,forwarder bandung, forwarder bekasi,forwarder china, forwarder tanjung priok

  1. 1. PT. REZAAS HORIZON LOGISTIK INTERNATIONAL FREIGHT FORWARDER BY SEA AND AIR SERVICE t COMPANY PROFILE THE PREMIERE CORPORATION BUILDING 3RD FLOOR SUITE 3E-1 SENTRA BISNIS ARTHA GADING A6B NO. 5-6 JL. BOULEVARD ARTHA GADING, KELAPA GADING JAKARTA UTARA 14240 INDONESIA TELP : 021-45856061 EMAIL : INFO@REZONIK.CO.ID
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION INTRODUCTION PT. REZAAS HORIZON LOGISTIK Herein called REZON LOGISTIK, Commited to provide one total logistic for all cargo movement and to ensuring efficienty and cost effectivenes while maintaining best standart of service. Supported by well trained personal staf and to fulfill market demand, Rezon logistik expend it service by providing warehousing at Tg. Priok port and Airport international Soekarno-Hatta. With comprehwnsive instruments such as long term worlwide networks, frequent and punctual schedule, well relationship with shipping lines and airlines, modern warehouse, on-line custom for document processing and trucking merchant that all work as a chain of logistics. Rezon Logistik provided its clients from a small to large size business, with solution for all kinds of logistics requirements, ensuring efficiency and cost effectiveness while maintaining the highest standards of services. Therefore, our efforts give us optimistic that will enable us to deliver our best freight forwarding service to our customers. Rezon Logistik has become an integral part of the Indonesian shipping & logistics industry providing optimal solutions for our customers' supply chain needs. The key to success is our experienced employees who focus on customer needs and offer creative and proactive solutions to meet both simple and complex requirements. Our experience and expertise provide cargo logistics services as well as public transport to more complex end-to-end supply chain solutions. We offer a variety of logistics services such as Sea & Air transportation, Customs Clearance, Land Transportation, Warehousing & Distribution as well as value added services. We ensure our customers receive optimalbenefits through our innovation, intensity and integrity. PT. REZAAS HORIZON LOGISTIK INTERNATIONAL FREIGHT FORWARDER BY SEA BY AIR SERVICE
  3. 3. PT. REZAAS HORIZON LOGISTIK OUR COMMITMENT Granted our clients satisfying and best solution in all aspects of freight forwarding and to give our oveseas agent have two ways business. SCOPE SERVICE  Door to Door Delivery  Sea and air Project Handling  Warehousing  Custom Clearance all Indonesia Port  Industrial Consultant for cost analyze  Domestic Cargo WAREHOUSE SEA FREIGHT EXPORT, IMPORT & DOMESTIC FCL & LCL CUSTOM BROKER & INLAND TRUCKING DOOR TO DOOR DELIVERY AIR FREIGHT EXPORT -IMPORT BUNKERS : Account Number : 8400 2524 09 Account Neme : PT. Rezaas Horizon Logistik INTERNATIONAL FREIGHT FORWARDER BY SEA BY AIR SERVICE
  4. 4. SEA FREIGHT : As the Solutions to your growing business we provide lower cost offering both direct and transhipment giving the update schedule and latest info to your cargo delivery upon arrival. Our main business market on inter asia. South east asia, europe and america, type of cargo we can handle :  CY/CY Cargoes  CFS/CFS Cargoes  CFS/ CY Cargoes  Frozen Cargoes  Heavy and Oversize Cargoes  Personal Effect AIR FREIGHT :  Cost analysis and competitive rates  Air freight Import and export to worldwide  Air freight from worldwide to other airport at indonesia such as semarang, surabaya, makasar, medan, batam, Etc SUPPORTING SERVICE (WAREHOUSE, CUSTOM BROKER AND TRUCKING : Well equipment warehousing, custom license, inland trucking and to be aware the priority of your cargo we manage and created smooth handling distribution and packing, where we highly guarantee the safety transport to get you cargo delivery. PT. REZAAS HORIZON LOGISTIK INTERNATIONAL FREIGHT FORWARDER BY SEA BY AIR SERVICE
  5. 5. PT. REZAAS HORIZON LOGISTIK INTERNATIONAL FREIGHT FORWARDER BY SEA AND AIR SERVICE

