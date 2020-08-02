Successfully reported this slideshow.
Dr. Jaime Augusto Ortiz Salazar CUADRADO DE PEDRO “Peter Box” Dr. JAIME AUGUSTO ORTIZ SALAZAR Médico Veterinario y Zootecn...
Dr. Jaime Augusto Ortiz Salazar INTRODUCCION • Es una estrategia para el diseño y construcción de instalaciones pecuarias ...
Dr. Jaime Augusto Ortiz Salazar PRINCIPIOS “Entre mas se acerque a un cuadrado perfecto mas se ahorra de material de const...
Dr. Jaime Augusto Ortiz Salazar EJEMPLO PRACTICO Se requiere construir una instalación un Área Total de 100 m2 Cualquiera ...
Dr. Jaime Augusto Ortiz Salazar COMPROBACION Por medio del PERÍMETRO de la figura, se determina la primera hilera de const...
Dr. Jaime Augusto Ortiz Salazar CONCLUSION 1. Entre mas se aleja del cuadrado puede gastar hasta 5 veces mas material del ...
Dr. Jaime Augusto Ortiz Salazar CONCLUSION 2. Por cuestiones de manejo, se puede tener mejor control, y desplazamiento del...
Dr. Jaime Augusto Ortiz Salazar PRINCIPIOS “El cilindro es la única figura presente en la naturaleza y la mas fuerte” Los ...
Dr. Jaime Augusto Ortiz Salazar CONCLUSION 1. Utilizar en las bigas y soportes esta figura aumenta la resistencia de las i...
tecnica para ahorra material para construcción

Published in: Science
  1. 1. Dr. Jaime Augusto Ortiz Salazar CUADRADO DE PEDRO “Peter Box” Dr. JAIME AUGUSTO ORTIZ SALAZAR Médico Veterinario y Zootecnista
  2. 2. Dr. Jaime Augusto Ortiz Salazar INTRODUCCION • Es una estrategia para el diseño y construcción de instalaciones pecuarias donde se basa el principio de economizar material de construcción . PRINCIPIO
  3. 3. Dr. Jaime Augusto Ortiz Salazar PRINCIPIOS “Entre mas se acerque a un cuadrado perfecto mas se ahorra de material de construcción” El principio se revisa por la medida del perímetro de la construcción en la primera hilera material
  4. 4. Dr. Jaime Augusto Ortiz Salazar EJEMPLO PRACTICO Se requiere construir una instalación un Área Total de 100 m2 Cualquiera de las 5 opciones cumple con el requisito de los 100 metros cuadrados
  5. 5. Dr. Jaime Augusto Ortiz Salazar COMPROBACION Por medio del PERÍMETRO de la figura, se determina la primera hilera de construcción. 202 m 104 m 58 m 50 m 40 m
  6. 6. Dr. Jaime Augusto Ortiz Salazar CONCLUSION 1. Entre mas se aleja del cuadrado puede gastar hasta 5 veces mas material del cuadrado perfecto
  7. 7. Dr. Jaime Augusto Ortiz Salazar CONCLUSION 2. Por cuestiones de manejo, se puede tener mejor control, y desplazamiento del operario dentro de las instalaciones de los animales en cuadrados. 3. En un cuadrado, los animales tienen mejor desplazamiento y locomoción reduciendo el estrés de los mismo. 4. Se reduce el área de exposición a viento o fenómenos naturales, por ende, se tiene menor probabilidad de transmisión de enfermedades.
  8. 8. Dr. Jaime Augusto Ortiz Salazar PRINCIPIOS “El cilindro es la única figura presente en la naturaleza y la mas fuerte” Los pilares son las estructuras mas representativas de la utilización del cilindro
  9. 9. Dr. Jaime Augusto Ortiz Salazar CONCLUSION 1. Utilizar en las bigas y soportes esta figura aumenta la resistencia de las instalaciones, haciendo mas durables 2. Cuando los pilares son cilíndricos, se reduce el daño a los animales por no presentar arista. 3. Cuando las barretas son cilíndricas, los animales tienen dificultad para quebrarlas , pues no tienen una zona plana de impacto. 4. Cuando se utiliza para encerrar animales, se les dificulta utilizarlas para escapar, por no tener zona de adherencia.
