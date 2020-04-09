Successfully reported this slideshow.
PREPARED BY: JEGAN ENVIRONMENTAL CLEARANCE PREPARED BY: JEGAN. S. NADAR
ENVIRONMENTAL CLEARANCE  According to the powers given by EPA 1986, the central government has directed that  Constructi...
CATEGORIZATION OF PROJECTS AND ACTIVITIES  All projects and activities are broadly categorized in to two categories  Cat...
 All projects or activities included as Category ‘A’, shall require prior environmental clearance from the Central Govern...
 Nuclear power plants  Soda ash industry  Chemical fertilizer industry  Pesticide industry  Petrochemical complexes ...
Recommended by EAC or SEAC
VALIDITY OF EC  Max. 30 years for mining projects  10 years for River valley projects  5 years for all other projects ...
Thank You
