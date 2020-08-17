Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
QUIZ TIME - a feast for the starving mind... Ganesh Sir’s Next
1) Who helped Ved Vyas, to write the Mahabharat ? A) SRI GANESH B) NARADA C) BHISMA D) SRI KRISHNA Next
1) Who helped Ved Vyas, to write the Mahabharat ? A) SRI GANESH B) NARADA C) BHISMA D) SRI KRISHNA
2) Who is the longest serving non – congress PM of India ? A) AB Vajpayee B) Morarji Desai C) Narendra Modi D) IK Gujral N...
3) Name India’s only Sanskrit Daily ? A) Karma B) Sudharma C) Aryavarta D) Jambudweep NextPreviou s
4) “Shyamoli” is the heritage house of ? A) Tagore B) Gandhi C) Shyam Prasad D) RammohanRoy NextPreviou s
5) “Waiting for a visa” is the autobiography of ? A) TN Seshan B) BR Ambedkar C) RK Laxman D) JP Narayan NextPreviou s
6) Who is called “Captain fantastic” ? A) MS Dhoni B) Manjeet singh C) Sunil Chhetri D) Ajay Thakur NextPreviou s
7) Only talkie made by Dadasaheb Phalke was ? A) Alam ara B) Sravankumar C) RajaHarischandra D) Gangavataran NextPreviou s
8) Raja, Rani, Rocket and Roarer are four separate waterfalls of ? A) Jog Falls B) Dhuandhar C) Hundru D) Kapildhara NextP...
9) “Bahujana Hitaya , Bahujana Sukhaya is the motto of - A) Doordarshan B) Railways C) Aakashvani D) Bollywood NextPreviou...
10) How many coaches are there in Train- 18 ? A) 18 B) 16 C) 17 D) 15 NextPreviou s
11) Only market in the India entirely run by women ? Hint – it is in India. A) Leh B) Cochin C) Imphal D) Agartala NextPre...
12) Which city was once called “Heptanesia” ? A) Bombay B) Delhi C) Madras D) Kavaratti NextPreviou s
13) Who devised the Hot Yoga, exercises practiced under hot and humid climate ? A) Baba Ramdev B)B. Choudhary C) Sri Ravis...
14) Lotus temple is related to which religion ? A) Islam B) Hinduism C) Bahai D) Jainism NextPreviou s
End of the Quiz Play Again End Quiz
Well done..! Correct Answer...!! Back
Wrong Answer..! Try Again...!! Back
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Quiz time

6 views

Published on

General Knowledge is very vital for students preparing for Competitive examinations

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Quiz time

  1. 1. QUIZ TIME - a feast for the starving mind... Ganesh Sir’s Next
  2. 2. 1) Who helped Ved Vyas, to write the Mahabharat ? A) SRI GANESH B) NARADA C) BHISMA D) SRI KRISHNA Next
  3. 3. 1) Who helped Ved Vyas, to write the Mahabharat ? A) SRI GANESH B) NARADA C) BHISMA D) SRI KRISHNA
  4. 4. 2) Who is the longest serving non – congress PM of India ? A) AB Vajpayee B) Morarji Desai C) Narendra Modi D) IK Gujral NextPreviou s
  5. 5. 3) Name India’s only Sanskrit Daily ? A) Karma B) Sudharma C) Aryavarta D) Jambudweep NextPreviou s
  6. 6. 4) “Shyamoli” is the heritage house of ? A) Tagore B) Gandhi C) Shyam Prasad D) RammohanRoy NextPreviou s
  7. 7. 5) “Waiting for a visa” is the autobiography of ? A) TN Seshan B) BR Ambedkar C) RK Laxman D) JP Narayan NextPreviou s
  8. 8. 6) Who is called “Captain fantastic” ? A) MS Dhoni B) Manjeet singh C) Sunil Chhetri D) Ajay Thakur NextPreviou s
  9. 9. 7) Only talkie made by Dadasaheb Phalke was ? A) Alam ara B) Sravankumar C) RajaHarischandra D) Gangavataran NextPreviou s
  10. 10. 8) Raja, Rani, Rocket and Roarer are four separate waterfalls of ? A) Jog Falls B) Dhuandhar C) Hundru D) Kapildhara NextPreviou s
  11. 11. 9) “Bahujana Hitaya , Bahujana Sukhaya is the motto of - A) Doordarshan B) Railways C) Aakashvani D) Bollywood NextPreviou s
  12. 12. 10) How many coaches are there in Train- 18 ? A) 18 B) 16 C) 17 D) 15 NextPreviou s
  13. 13. 11) Only market in the India entirely run by women ? Hint – it is in India. A) Leh B) Cochin C) Imphal D) Agartala NextPreviou s
  14. 14. 12) Which city was once called “Heptanesia” ? A) Bombay B) Delhi C) Madras D) Kavaratti NextPreviou s
  15. 15. 13) Who devised the Hot Yoga, exercises practiced under hot and humid climate ? A) Baba Ramdev B)B. Choudhary C) Sri Ravishankar D) BKS Iyengar NextPreviou s
  16. 16. 14) Lotus temple is related to which religion ? A) Islam B) Hinduism C) Bahai D) Jainism NextPreviou s
  17. 17. End of the Quiz Play Again End Quiz
  18. 18. Well done..! Correct Answer...!! Back
  19. 19. Wrong Answer..! Try Again...!! Back

×