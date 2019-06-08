Successfully reported this slideshow.
Listen to Rabos de lagartija and Best Selling Literature new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android.

  Rabos de lagartija Best Selling Literature | Fiction and Literature
  2. 2. Rabos de lagartija Best Selling Literature | Fiction and Literature Rabos de lagartija, novela galardonada con el Premio de la Crítica y el Premio Nacional de Literatura, corrobora la condición de Juan Marsé como uno de los más grandes novelistas del actual panorama literario europeo. ​ Los inolvidables personajes de esta novela, como la entrañable y desgarrada pareja formada por el adolescente David y su perro Chispa, el enamorado inspector Galván o Rosa Bartra, la hermosa pelirroja embarazada, obedecen a una tristeza y una etapa histórica muy concretas, pero también a la estafa eterna de los sueños, encarnada aquí por las fantasmales apariciones de un padre libertario fugitivo y de un elegante piloto de la RAF que, desde la vieja fotografía de una revista colgada en la pared, actúa como confidente del fantasioso David. ​ Con estos personajes, con un lenguaje translúcido que contrasta con la honda carga emotiva y moral que discurre por debajo de la trama, Rabos de lagartija, dotada de una estructura narrativa tan sabia como imaginativa y mostrando cuán frágiles y ambiguos son los límites entre la realidad y la ficción, la verdad y la mentira, el bien y el mal, el amor y el desamor, corrobora la condición de Juan Marsé como uno de los novelistas mayores, no solo de las letras hispanas, sino de las actuales narrativas europeas. No te pierdas su versión audiolibro. ​ La mejor literatura de nuestro tiempo disponible para escuchar. ​ Reseñas: ​ «Con el tiempo, se ha ido adueñando del mundo de Marsé y de su estilo narrativo una sabiduría que solo está al alcance de los mejores.» ​ Enrique Vila-Matas ​ «Su maestría pone de manifiesto en la increíble habilidad con que resuleve situaciones imposibles, en la calculada ambigüedad con que dibuja a los personajes, en la sabiduría con que unos pocos motivos recurrente acaban por cementar el relato, dotándolo de una poderosa trama metafórica.»
  3. 3. Rabos de lagartija Best Selling Literature | Fiction and Literature Written By: Juan Marsé. Narrated By: Luis David García Márquez Publisher: Penguin Random House Grupo Editorial Date: September 2017 Duration: 10 hours 50 minutes
  Rabos de lagartija Best Selling Literature | Fiction and Literature

