Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
A Simple Wish Best Selling Literature | Fiction and Literature Listen to A Simple Wish and Best Selling Literature new rel...
A Simple Wish Best Selling Literature | Fiction and Literature The Amish residents of Willow Ridge share their talents at ...
A Simple Wish Best Selling Literature | Fiction and Literature Written By: Charlotte Hubbard. Narrated By: Susan Boyce Pub...
A Simple Wish Best Selling Literature | Fiction and Literature Download Full Version A Simple Wish Audio OR Download Now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

A Simple Wish Best Selling Literature | Fiction and Literature

11 views

Published on

Listen to A Simple Wish and Best Selling Literature new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any A Simple Wish Audiobook CD

Published in: Marketing
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

A Simple Wish Best Selling Literature | Fiction and Literature

  1. 1. A Simple Wish Best Selling Literature | Fiction and Literature Listen to A Simple Wish and Best Selling Literature new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any A Simple Wish Audiobook CD LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. A Simple Wish Best Selling Literature | Fiction and Literature The Amish residents of Willow Ridge share their talents at the Simple Gifts crafts shop-and share the blessings of faith, hard work, and love with their community-even when family secrets bring unexpected challenges . . . Making rugs for Simple Gifts has taught Loretta Riehl that an unassuming pattern can reveal surprising depth. People, too, have a way of defying first impressions. Drew Detweiler came to Willow Ridge under a cloud, but the handsome craftsman has gained the community's respect for his upholstery skills and commitment to making amends for his mistakes. As her new brother-in-law's twin, he's joining the family for dinners and Sunday visits at the Riehl house, and Loretta can't deny enjoying his attentions. If only her dat were willing to let a little joy into his life. Cornelius Riehl grows more stern with each passing day, and Drew suspects there's more to his moods than missing Loretta's late mamm. Hoping to fulfill Loretta's wish to live in a peaceful, happy home again, Drew sets out to learn the truth. It's a journey that will bring to light painful realities-but also the chance to forge a new, honest, and loving future together.
  3. 3. A Simple Wish Best Selling Literature | Fiction and Literature Written By: Charlotte Hubbard. Narrated By: Susan Boyce Publisher: Tantor Media Date: October 2017 Duration: 8 hours 44 minutes
  4. 4. A Simple Wish Best Selling Literature | Fiction and Literature Download Full Version A Simple Wish Audio OR Download Now

×