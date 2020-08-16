Conversion of fraction, decimal and percentage

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Conversions of decimal , fraction and percentage Prepared by: Mr. George G. Lescano
Conversion of fraction to decimal • In fractions, the numerator is the number above the line and the denominator is the nu...
Conversion of fraction to decimal Examples: ⁴/₅ as a decimal is 4 ÷ 5 = 0.8 ⁷⁵/₁₀₀ as a decimal is 75 ÷100 = 0.75 ³/₆ as a...
Conversion of fraction to percent Simplest Method: Divide the top of the fraction by the bottom Then multiply the result b...
Conversion of fraction to percent Simplest Method: Examples: What is 5 8 as a percent? 5 8 = 0.625 0.625 multiply by 100 =...
Conversion of fraction to percent Simplest Method: After dividing, instead of multiplying by 100 we can just move the deci...
Conversion of fraction to percent Hardest Method: Find a number you can multiply the bottom of the fraction by to get 100....
Conversion of fraction to percent Hardest Method: Then write down just the top number with the "%" sign.
Conversion of fraction to decimal • A fraction is made up of two parts: a numerator and a denominator. It is used to repre...
Conversion of fraction to decimal • So, to convert a fraction to a decimal, divide the numerator by the denominator. If re...
Conversion of fraction to decimal Examples: ⁴/₅ as a decimal is 4 ÷ 5 = 0.8 ⁷⁵/₁₀₀ as a decimal is 75 ÷100 = 0.75 ³/₆ as a...
Conversion of percent to fraction Step 1: Write down the percent divided by 100 like this: 𝑝𝑒𝑟𝑐𝑒𝑛𝑡 100 Step 2: If the perc...
Conversion of decimal to percent Converting from a decimal to a percentage is done by multiplying the decimal value by 100...
Conversion of decimal to percent The shortcut to convert from decimal to percent is to move the decimal point 2 places to ...
Conversion of percent to decimal Converting from a percent to a decimal is done by removing the percent sign % and dividin...
Conversion of percent to decimal The shortcut to convert from a percent to a decimal is to move the decimal point 2 places...
Quotation of the day!
Conversion of fraction, decimal and percentage
Conversion of fraction, decimal and percentage
Conversion of fraction, decimal and percentage
Conversion of fraction, decimal and percentage
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Conversion of fraction, decimal and percentage

44 views

Published on

Business Mathematics

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Conversion of fraction, decimal and percentage

  1. 1. Conversions of decimal , fraction and percentage Prepared by: Mr. George G. Lescano
  2. 2. Conversion of fraction to decimal • In fractions, the numerator is the number above the line and the denominator is the number below. • The line in a fraction that separates the numerator and the denominator represents division. • To convert a fraction to a decimal, divide the numerator by the denominator.
  3. 3. Conversion of fraction to decimal Examples: ⁴/₅ as a decimal is 4 ÷ 5 = 0.8 ⁷⁵/₁₀₀ as a decimal is 75 ÷100 = 0.75 ³/₆ as a decimal is 3 ÷ 6 = 0.5
  4. 4. Conversion of fraction to percent Simplest Method: Divide the top of the fraction by the bottom Then multiply the result by 100 and read off the answer !
  5. 5. Conversion of fraction to percent Simplest Method: Examples: What is 5 8 as a percent? 5 8 = 0.625 0.625 multiply by 100 = 62.5%
  6. 6. Conversion of fraction to percent Simplest Method: After dividing, instead of multiplying by 100 we can just move the decimal point 2 places to the right, then add the %
  7. 7. Conversion of fraction to percent Hardest Method: Find a number you can multiply the bottom of the fraction by to get 100. Multiply both top and bottom of the fraction by that number.
  8. 8. Conversion of fraction to percent Hardest Method: Then write down just the top number with the "%" sign.
  9. 9. Conversion of fraction to decimal • A fraction is made up of two parts: a numerator and a denominator. It is used to represent how many parts we have out of the total number of parts. • The line in a fraction that separates the numerator and denominator can be rewritten using the division symbol.
  10. 10. Conversion of fraction to decimal • So, to convert a fraction to a decimal, divide the numerator by the denominator. If required, you can use a calculator to do this. This will give us our answer as a decimal.
  11. 11. Conversion of fraction to decimal Examples: ⁴/₅ as a decimal is 4 ÷ 5 = 0.8 ⁷⁵/₁₀₀ as a decimal is 75 ÷100 = 0.75 ³/₆ as a decimal is 3 ÷ 6 = 0.5
  12. 12. Conversion of percent to fraction Step 1: Write down the percent divided by 100 like this: 𝑝𝑒𝑟𝑐𝑒𝑛𝑡 100 Step 2: If the percent is not a whole number, then multiply both top and bottom by 10 for every number after the decimal point. (For example, if there is one number after the decimal, then use 10, if there are two then use 100, etc.) Step 3: Simplify (or reduce) the fraction
  13. 13. Conversion of decimal to percent Converting from a decimal to a percentage is done by multiplying the decimal value by 100 and adding %. Example 1: 0.10 becomes 0.10 x 100 = 10% Example 2: 0.675 becomes 0.675 x 100 = 67.5%
  14. 14. Conversion of decimal to percent The shortcut to convert from decimal to percent is to move the decimal point 2 places to the right and add a percent sign.
  15. 15. Conversion of percent to decimal Converting from a percent to a decimal is done by removing the percent sign % and dividing the value by 100. Example 1: 15.6% becomes 15.6 / 100 = 0.156 Example 2: 235% becomes 235 / 100 = 2.35
  16. 16. Conversion of percent to decimal The shortcut to convert from a percent to a decimal is to move the decimal point 2 places to the left and remove the percent sign.
  17. 17. Quotation of the day!

×