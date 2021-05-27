Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
[PDF] Download The Parables of Jesus Coloring Book Devotional DOWNLOAD EBOOK
[PDF] Download The Parables of Jesus Coloring Book Devotional DOWNLOAD EBOOK DOWNLOAD, Free [epub]$$, [F.R.E.E D.O.W.N.L.O...
Details of Book Author : Laura James Publisher : FaithWords ISBN : 1455596426 Publication Date : 2017-1-3 Language : Pages...
Description Worship with art as you color-in 46 stunning illustrations based on the parables of Jesus, each with a corresp...
Download Book if you want to download this book click the button below Start your FREE MONTH by clicking button below!
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
2 views
May. 27, 2021

[PDF] Download The Parables of Jesus Coloring Book Devotional DOWNLOAD EBOOK

Link Read, Download, and more info :
http://happyreadingebook.club/?book=1455596426

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

[PDF] Download The Parables of Jesus Coloring Book Devotional DOWNLOAD EBOOK

  1. 1. [PDF] Download The Parables of Jesus Coloring Book Devotional DOWNLOAD EBOOK
  2. 2. [PDF] Download The Parables of Jesus Coloring Book Devotional DOWNLOAD EBOOK DOWNLOAD, Free [epub]$$, [F.R.E.E D.O.W.N.L.O.A.D R.E.A.D], {Kindle}, [PDF EBOOK EPUB] if you want to download this book click the download button at the last page
  3. 3. Details of Book Author : Laura James Publisher : FaithWords ISBN : 1455596426 Publication Date : 2017-1-3 Language : Pages : 192
  4. 4. Description Worship with art as you color-in 46 stunning illustrations based on the parables of Jesus, each with a corresponding devotion and prompts for spiritual reflection and artistic exercise.God's creativity is everywhere. It's mirrored by His creation -- even evident in the illustrative teachings of His Son. This stunning book of 46 soulful, colorable pictures is based on the parables of Jesus. Color the parables, be immersed in their valuable lessons in a unique way, engaging your own creativity, and strengthen your faith.Also included are 46 uplifting devotions, one related to each parable, and 46 thought-provoking prompts for meaningful reflection and artistic expression. These pages provide worshipful exercises to inspire the artist in you, with space for illustrated prayer and journaling.
  5. 5. Download Book if you want to download this book click the button below Start your FREE MONTH by clicking button below!

×