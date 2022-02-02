Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Considerations Before Buying a Yoga Mat Jacquelyn D Kirkland
  2. 2. Introduction Jacquelyn D. Kirkland maintains a number of personal interests, including travel and photography. She also enjoys leading a physically active lifestyle. Jacquelyn D. Kirkland frequently jogs and practices yoga.
  3. 3. As people become more familiar with the art of yoga, they will likely want to invest in a mat of their own. There are several considerations that should be made when it comes to choosing the right mat, particularly in regard to thickness and weight.
  4. 4. Yoga mats come in all shapes and sizes, with typical weights ranging from 2 to 7 pounds. Thin mats are best for yogic disciplines that consist of active poses or poses that require above-average balance. Any individual in need of greater stability should consider a thinner mat. It can be helpful to look for textured mats when purchasing a thin yoga mat, as the texture can further enhance balance and grip during more challenging poses.
  5. 5. Thick mats offer added cushioning and can be of great benefit for those pursuing yoga for therapeutic purposes, especially when it comes to knee or joint pain. Thicker mats are preferable for disciplines that involve fewer poses that are held for longer periods of time.
  6. 6. When it comes to weight, people should consider how often they will be traveling with their mats. Individuals can even acquire travel mats that are specifically designed to be carried around, although these mats tend to feature very little cushioning.
  7. 7. Additional considerations should be made in regard to the mat’s durability and materials. Some of the more common options for materials include PCV, TPE, and eco-friendly yoga mats.

