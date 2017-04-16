Centro de Bachillerato Tecnológico Industrial y de servicios 189 “Gral. Lucio Blanco” Docente: María Elena Garza Pérez Quí...
¿Qué es el espectrofotómetro? Se deriva de la palabra latina spectrum, que significa imagen, y de la palabra griega phos o...
¿Cuál es su uso? Se usa en el laboratorio con el fin de determinar la concentración de una sustancia en una solución, perm...
Métodos o técnicas de uso. Este permite: -Caracterizarlo -Identificarlo -Cuantificarlo El equipo genera: -Calibración -Tie...
Partes del espectrofotómetro.
Fuente de luz / fuente luminosa La fuente de luz ilumina la muestra química o biológica, pero para que realice su función ...
Colimador. El colimador es un lente que lleva el haz de luz entrante con una determinada longitud de onda hacia un prisma,...
Compartimiento de muestra. Está diseñado para sostener la muestra que se quiere analizar dentro del rayo de luz de longitu...
Celdas. Son los recipientes donde se depositan las muestras líquidas a analizar. El material del cual están hechas varía d...
Detector. El detector se encarga de evidenciar una radiación para que posteriormente sea estudiada y saber a qué tipo de r...
Fotodetectores. Los fotodetectores de un espectrofotómetro perciben la señal en forma simultánea en 16 longitudes de onda ...
Monocromador El monocromador de un espectrofotómetro aísla las radiaciones de longitud de onda deseada, logrando obtener l...
¿Cómo funciona? I. Encender el espectrofotómetro antes de realizar la prueba teniendo en cuenta el tiempo de termostatizac...
Mantenimiento preventivo. I. Colocar instrumento en un lugar en donde no esté sujeto a vibraciones, calor excesivo, humeda...
Bibliografías. https://www.quiminet.com/articulos/como-se-compone-un-espectrofotometro-2584607.htm https://es.wikipedia.or...
2 clcm equipo vii equipo de laboratorio

  1. 1. Centro de Bachillerato Tecnológico Industrial y de servicios 189 “Gral. Lucio Blanco” Docente: María Elena Garza Pérez Química Bióloga Farmacéutica Modulo 1: auxiliar en los procesos básicos de laboratorio. Submodulo II: prepara soluciones para los operaciones básicas de laboratorio. Equipo VII: Esly Naomi Arteaga Ortiz Yesenia Cruz Camacho Ramón Omar Martínez Johanna Berenice Duarte Ojeda Perla Ortiz Vite Brayan Arnulfo Morales Jacqueline Gomez Obregón 2CLCM ¿?:02:2017
  2. 2. ¿Qué es el espectrofotómetro? Se deriva de la palabra latina spectrum, que significa imagen, y de la palabra griega phos o photos, que significa luz. Es uno de los principales instrumentos diagnósticos y de investigación desarrollados por el ser humano. Utiliza las propiedades de la luz y su interacción con otras sustancias, para determinar la naturaleza de las mismas.
  3. 3. ¿Cuál es su uso? Se usa en el laboratorio con el fin de determinar la concentración de una sustancia en una solución, permitiendo así la realización de análisis cuantitativos.
  4. 4. Métodos o técnicas de uso. Este permite: -Caracterizarlo -Identificarlo -Cuantificarlo El equipo genera: -Calibración -Tiempo de respuesta -Resolución (purificación
  5. 5. Partes del espectrofotómetro.
  6. 6. Fuente de luz / fuente luminosa La fuente de luz ilumina la muestra química o biológica, pero para que realice su función debe cumplir con las siguientes condiciones: estabilidad, direccionalidad, distribución de energía espectral continua y larga vida. La energía radiante típica que emite una lámpara de tungsteno que es la que mayormente se usa en un espectrofotómetro está entre los 2 600 y los 3 000 kJ (grados Kelvin).
  7. 7. Colimador. El colimador es un lente que lleva el haz de luz entrante con una determinada longitud de onda hacia un prisma, el cual separa todas las longitudes de onda de ese haz logrando que se redireccione hacia la rendija de salida.
  8. 8. Compartimiento de muestra. Está diseñado para sostener la muestra que se quiere analizar dentro del rayo de luz de longitud de onda determinada por el monocromador. El portador de muestras lo diseñan los fabricantes de acuerdo al tipo de espectrofotómetro y de muestra a analizar, por ello se encuentran portadores de muestra con microceldas, aunque también tubos de ensayo y otras variantes como las celdas de flujo continuo
  9. 9. Celdas. Son los recipientes donde se depositan las muestras líquidas a analizar. El material del cual están hechas varía de acuerdo a la región que se esté trabajando; son de vidrio o plástico si se trabaja en la región visible, de cuarzo si se trabaja en la ultravioleta y de NaCl si se trabaja la región de infrarrojo. Se caracterizan por tener dos paredes correspondiente a los lados ópticos por donde cruza el haz de luz.
  10. 10. Detector. El detector se encarga de evidenciar una radiación para que posteriormente sea estudiada y saber a qué tipo de respuesta se enfrentarán (fotones o calor). El sistema de detección recibe la energía lumínica proveniente de la muestra y la convierte en una señal eléctrica proporcional a la energía recibida. La señal eléctrica puede ser procesada y amplificada, para que pueda interpretarse a través del sistema de lectura.
  11. 11. Fotodetectores. Los fotodetectores de un espectrofotómetro perciben la señal en forma simultánea en 16 longitudes de onda y cubren al espectro visible, de esta manera se reduce el tiempo de medida y minimiza las partes móviles del equipo.
  12. 12. Monocromador El monocromador de un espectrofotómetro aísla las radiaciones de longitud de onda deseada, logrando obtener luz monocromática. Un monocromador está constituido por las rendijas de entrada y salida, colimadores y el elemento de dispersión.
  13. 13. ¿Cómo funciona? I. Encender el espectrofotómetro antes de realizar la prueba teniendo en cuenta el tiempo de termostatización recomendada por el fabricante. II. Selecciona la longitud de onda de trabajo. Si tiene un fotocolorímetro seleccione el filtro de onda indicada. III. Selecciona la temperatura de trabajo. IV. Elegir una cubeta en buen estado. (sin deformaciones ni suciedad). V. Llevar a cero de absorbancia con agua destilada. VI. Vaciar la cubeta y enjuagarla con una pequeña porción de la solución a medir para evitar arrastrarse. VII. Cargar la cubeta con la solución y leer la absorbancia por duplicado informando la observancia promedio. VIII. Si se debe medir más de una solución, enjuagar la cubeta con una porción de la solución antes de medir y leer como en el paso 7. Tener la precaución de empezar siempre por la solución más diluida.
  14. 14. El video
  15. 15. Mantenimiento preventivo. I. Colocar instrumento en un lugar en donde no esté sujeto a vibraciones, calor excesivo, humedad o luz directa. II. Proteger el instrumento del polvo. Nunca tocar las superficies ópticastales como lentes y filtros. III. Permitir que el instrumento se caliente antes de hacer algún procedimiento. IV. Se debe hacer un chequeo periódico(cada semana) de la calibración de la longitud de onda, cuando se sospeche que ha variado, con el Tubo deDidimium. V. Verificar cada vez que se vaya a hacer lecturas y cuando varíe la longitud de onda. VI. Asegurarse de que las cubetas estén limpias y libres de ralladuras y huellas digitales.
  17. 17. Foto supuesta de nosotros

