01 la vocal a material de-aprendizaje imprenta

vocal

Published in: Education
01 la vocal a material de-aprendizaje imprenta

  1. 1. A a a � www.materialdeaprendizaje.com A
  2. 2. Nombre: Fecha: � www.materialdeaprendizaje.comLecto-escritura 1. Colorea 2. Colorea los dibujos cuyos nombres empiezan con la vocal a. avi�n Ardilla
  3. 3. Nombre: Fecha: � www.materialdeaprendizaje.comLecto-escritura 3. Repasa la vocal a en may�scula. 4. Repasa la vocal a en min�scula. a a a a a a a a A A A A A A A A
  4. 4. Nombre: Fecha: � www.materialdeaprendizaje.comLecto-escritura 5. Repasa la a min�scula. 6. Repasa la a may�scula. a a a a a a a a a a a a a a a a A A A A A A A A A A A A A A A A
  5. 5. Nombre: Fecha: � www.materialdeaprendizaje.comLecto-escritura 7. Relaciona la vocal a con las palabras que la continen. 8. Encierra todas las vocales a que encuentres. a a i oua p a a a a v v m v a v a v a v a v v u v v m v v a v v a v v a v v e v v e v v a v v a v o v v i v v e v va v a v a v a v m v a ara�a pi�a oso manzana
  6. 6. Nombre: Fecha: � www.materialdeaprendizaje.comLecto-escritura 9. Observa las im�genes y completa los nombres con la vocal a. 10. Colorea las palabras que contengan la vocal a. __bej__ v__c__ __l__ __nillo ala pelota pie pito olla avi�n ni�o pala sala

