Walnut Market

The walnut market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR around 4.5% during the forecast period. It is expected to reach the market size of USD 9.5 billion by 2027.

Published in: Food
Walnut Market

  1. 1. Global Walnut Market Expected to Reach USD 9.5 billion, at a CAGR 4.5% by 2027 The market can be segmented on the basis of product type, nature, form, categoryand end-use. On the basisof product type, it is sub-segmented into black walnuts and english walnuts. English walnut is expected to lead the product type segment during theforecast period. Onthe basisof nature, it is sub-segmented intoorganicand conventional. Thegrowingpreferenceofthe consumer for organic food is expected to increase the consumption of the organic food items. This is expected to boost the growth of the organic sub- segment. On the basis of form, it is sub-segmented into raw and processed. On thebasisofcategory, it issub-segmented intoinshellwalnutsand shelled walnuts. The growing applicationof the shelled walnutsin variousend-user industries is anticipated to be the major reason for the growth of the sub- segment during the forecast period. On the basis of end-use, it is sub- segmented into pharmaceuticals, personalcare & cosmetics, household and food industry. The walnut market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR around 4.5% during the forecast period. It is expected to reach the market size of USD 9.5 billion by 2027. The market growth of the walnut is attributed to the fact of increasing demand for the dry fruits across the globe. On thebasisofregionalanalysis, global walnut marketissegmented intofive major regionsincluding North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LatinAmerica and MiddleEast & Africa region. Asia-Pacific isanticipatedto bethe leading region for the overall walnut market during the forecast period. The high productionof the walnut in various countries is the major factor driving the growth of the walnut market. North America is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period. The high disposable income of populationcoupled with high export of the walnut is anticipated toboost the growth of the overall walnut market in the region. Download Sample of This Strategic Report @ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-1274 Rising income coupled with changing lifestyle is anticipated to boost the demand for the walnut
  2. 2. The growing disposable income of the population across the globe is anticipated toincreasethedemand for thewalnut during theforecast period. For instance, according to United StatesCensus Bureau the total household income in 2017 increased to61,372 from USD 60,309 in2016. The changing lifestyle coupled with the increasing awarenessregarding thehealth benefits associated with the consumption of walnuts. Thus, it is anticipated to boost the growth of the overall walnut market. The report titled “Walnut Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers the detailed overview of the global walnut market in termsof market segmentation by product type, by nature, by form, by category, by end-use and by region. Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model. This report also provides the existing competitivescenarioofsome of the key players of the global walnut market which includes company profiling of key companies such as Andersen Shelling Inc, Agromillora Group, Alpine Pacific Nut, California Walnut Company, BorgesIndia PrivateLimited, Gold River Orchards, Crain Walnut Shelling Inc, Empire Nut Company, LLC, Guerra Nut Shelling Company, Grower Direct Nut Co. Inc, Morada Produce Company L.P., Haleakala Walnut Shelling Inc, Kashmir Walnut Group, Mid ValleyNut and Royal Saffron Company. Curious about this latest version of report? Obtain Report Details @ https://www.researchnester.com/reports/walnut-market/1274 The outlining enfolds key informationof the companieswhich encompasses businessoverview, productsand services, keyfinancialsand recent newsand developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global walnut market that is expected to help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future. About Research Nester
  3. 3. Research Nester is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting. We aim to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis to help industries, conglomerates and executives to take wise decisions for their future marketing strategy, expansion and investment etc. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidanceat a right timeisavailablethrough strategic minds. Our out of box thinking helps our clients to takewise decisionso as to avoid future uncertainties. Contact Us AJ Daniel Email: sales@researchnester.com U.S. Phone: [+1 646 586 9123] U.K. Phone: [+44 203 608 591]

