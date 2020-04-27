Successfully reported this slideshow.
Cut and Bend Market

The cut and bend market is anticipated to record a CAGR of around 9.26% during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027.

Published in: Business
Cut and Bend Market

  1. 1. Global Cut and Bend Market Anticipated to Record at a CAGR of 9.26% by 2027 According to a recently published report by Research Nester on “Cut and Bend Equipment Market: Global Demand Analysis &Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of cut and bend equipment market in terms of market segmentation by product type, by operation, by end user and by region. Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model. The cut and bend market issegmented byproducttypeintomesh cutting and bending, cutting and shaping, straightening; by operation mode into semi- automatic and automatic; by end user into construction/engineering contractors, manufacturing, steel, and wire/mattress. The cut and bend market is anticipated torecord a CAGRof around 9.26% during theforecast period i.e. 2019-2027. Increasing infrastructure and construction activities Cut & bend equipment has several applications in the construction sector based on their different sizes, shapesand quantities. Increasingconstruction and infrastructure activities in the emerging economies such as India and China isprojected toinfluencethe market growth positivelyover theforecast period. The construction sector utilizes automated machines for cutting the bars used in the building and has less demand for bending and de-coiling straightening machines. Furthermore, growing government initiatives and rising awareness about better infrastructure is projected to boost the steel and construction industry which in turn will positively influence the cut & bend equipment market over the forecast period. Request a Sample Copy of Concerned Market Report @ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-1551 High precision and reduced waste
  2. 2. Cut & bend adds value to the fabrication and optimization of rebar in construction environment. These rebar are cut & bend in various shapes depending on the structuraldesignand areavailablein different shapesand sizes. These are prepared in factories offsite which further reduce the waste on the site of construction and enhances the efficiency. The cut & bend are prepared from specified machinery which ensures zero wastage in the form of scrap and with high precision. Furthermore, in several developed countries, the working of rebar is strictly mandated offsite, since onsite manufacturing is considered as unsafe for the employees. The offsite manufacturing of rebar is majorly preferred by manufacturers. Furthermore, cut & bend also assists in managing the inventory, saving the manufacturingcostswith wastageand labor. Moreover, no misplacement of materials, easy procurement, freedom of designing complex pillars, ceilings and columns, and lower working capitalinmaintainingtheinventoryfurther boosts the demand for cut & bend in the market over the forecast period. However, the presence of local and regional players in the industry and instability in the construction industry is expected to hamper the market growth in coming years. Curious about this latest version of report?Obtain Report Details @ https://www.researchnester.com/reports/global-cut-and-bend-equipment-market/1551 North America region are projected to hold major share in the cut & bend equipment market. Also, Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth incut &bend equipmentmarket over theforecastperiod. The growth is attributed to the rising infrastructure development activities and increasing construction of high rise buildings in the emerging economies. Furthermore, increasing government initiatives for the development in the constructionsector isfurther projected toinfluence the market positively in the region. Thisreport alsoprovidestheexisting competitivescenarioofsomeofthekey players of cut and bend equipment market which includes Eurobend S.A, KRB Machinery, M.E.P. Macchine Elettroniche Piegatrici S.p.A, Progress Holding AG, Progress Investment Management, Schnell Spa, SweBend, TabukSteel, TJK Machinery (Tianjin) and other prominent players. The
  3. 3. profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses businessoverview, productsand services, keyfinancialsand recent newsand developments. On the whole, the report depictsdetailed overview of the cut and bend equipment that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategiesaccordingtotheongoing and expectedtrendsinthefuture. About Research Nester Research Nester is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting. We aim to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis to help industries, conglomerates and executives to take wise decisions for their future marketing strategy, expansion and investment etc. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidanceat a right timeisavailablethrough strategic minds. Our out of box thinking helps our clients to takewise decisionso as to avoid future uncertainties. Contact Us AJ Daniel Email: sales@researchnester.com U.S. Phone: [+1 646 586 9123] U.K. Phone: [+44 203 608 591]

