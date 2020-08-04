Transeferencias de embriones.

Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE LOJA FACULTAD AGROPECUARIA Y DE RECURSOS NATURALES RENOVABLES CARRERA DE MEDICINA VETERINARIA Y ZO...
Trasferencias de embriones. 1891 – 1897: Las primeras transferencias de embriones las efectuó Heape en una coneja, con ell...
1951: Villey consiguió el primer ternero nacido de una transferencia; en esa misma década, otros investigadores como Rowso...
Alteraciones congénitas en el aparato reproductor del macho ventajas •Transporte de razas con facilidad. Control de enferm...
Desventajas. Bajo rendimiento. Bajo rendimiento, el porcentaje de ovocitos capaces de transformarse en embriones transferi...
2. Requisitos y selección de donantes
1. Estado sanitario de la donante y la explotación. Ciclos estrales regulares. Sin problemas patológicos, en especial las ...
requisitos y selección de receptoras. • La receptora es el complemento fundamental y determinante para el éxito del progra...
Características de la receptora ideal: Joven y libre de enfermed ades infectocon tagiosas. Si es cruzada, que tenga menos ...
Factores que influyen en la superovulación Raza. • existe una notable diferencia a la respuesta hormonal entre raza probab...
Estacionalidad: •En estaciones climáticas tropicales dan los mejores resultados en los tratamientos de superovulación Esta...
Tratamiento de superovulación FSH y prostaglandina F2alfa La FSH tiene una vida media (2-4 horas) y debe ser inyectada fre...
•Catéter de silicona •Mandril para catéter •Filtro de colección de embriones •Dilatador cervical •Líquido de colección •Un...
El medio usualmente empleado para la recolección de embriones es el PBS, que es una solución salina de fosfato buferada, c...
5. Recolección de embriones El primer método empleado en la recolección de embriones en la vaca fue el quirúrgico, con el ...
. Circuito cerrado La recolección en circuito cerrado se puede practicar con catéteres de tres vías que permiten un flujo ...
. Circuito abierto Para la recolección en circuito abierto se utilizan catéteres de dos vías, una destinada a la inyección...
6. Identificación de los embriones. Blastocisto.Blastocisto temprano Mórula compactaMórula Se identifican de acuerdo al de...
Blastocisto expandido Blastocisto eclosionado
. Clasificación de los embriones. Con la clasificación se pretende evaluar la calidad del embrión. se clasifican en base a...
color y textura de la masa celular. forma del embrión . diferencia de tamaño entre los blastómeros tamaño del espacio peri...
presencia, número y tamaño de vesículas(indican degeneración). 1. apariencia de la zona pelúcida.(fracturas etc.).
Excelente. • embrión ideal. esferico, simetrico, con celulas de color tamaño y forma ideal. Bueno. • pequeñas imperfeccion...
malo • problemas severos. numerosos blastómeros sueltos, células degeneradas, células de distinto tamaño, numerosas vesícu...
(Protocolo tradicional de congelación y descongelación de embriones) El uso de la criopreservación de embriones dentro del...
Transeferencias de embriones.

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE LOJA FACULTAD AGROPECUARIA Y DE RECURSOS NATURALES RENOVABLES CARRERA DE MEDICINA VETERINARIA Y ZOOTECNIA Transferencia de embriones. NOVENO CICLO “A” DOCENTE: Dr. Manuel Quezada. INTEGRANTES: Gonzalez Jackson Mayo 2019 – Sep 2020
  2. 2. Trasferencias de embriones. 1891 – 1897: Las primeras transferencias de embriones las efectuó Heape en una coneja, con ello se inició la técnica de transferencia embrionaria de forma cruenta, se realizó mediante una incisión en el abdomen para poder extraer y trabajar con el aparato reproductor de la hembra. 1930: El primer embrión bovino fue extraído por Hartman, Lewis, Miller y Swett en el Carnegie Laboratory of Embryology de Baltimore.
  3. 3. 1951: Villey consiguió el primer ternero nacido de una transferencia; en esa misma década, otros investigadores como Rowson y Avarill obtuvieron varios nacimientos de embriones trasplantados por vía cruenta. 2002: Se registraron más de 25.000 terneros nacidos tras transferencias de embriones en los Estados Unidos (Lara y Vidal, 1995). 2007: En Europa el país con más embriones transferidos fue Francia con 28.442, mientras que España está ubicada en el número 12 con 1.257 embriones transferidos (Colazo y Mapletoft, 2017).
  4. 4. Alteraciones congénitas en el aparato reproductor del macho ventajas •Transporte de razas con facilidad. Control de enfermedades, la protección de las funciones reproductivas y el aumento de las posibilidades de que nazcan mellizos. •Determinaci ón y selección del sexo de embriones. •Permite que una hembra en particular produzca muchas crías en un año determinado y muchas más en su periodo de reproducción. Mejoramiento genético. . Creación de bancos de gametos provenientes de animales seleccionados
  5. 5. Desventajas. Bajo rendimiento. Bajo rendimiento, el porcentaje de ovocitos capaces de transformarse en embriones transferibles se encuentra estancado entre el 30 y 40%. Existe una escasa resistencia a la crio preservación, dificultando su conservación a largo plazo. . Complejidad tanto del método como del material empleado en la T. E. requieren una meticulosidad y pulcritud por parte del personal.
  6. 6. 2. Requisitos y selección de donantes
  7. 7. 1. Estado sanitario de la donante y la explotación. Ciclos estrales regulares. Sin problemas patológicos, en especial las patologías reproductivas y las asociadas al postparto. Sin enfermedades de trasmisión genética Entre 3 y 10 años de edad, dependiendo de la raza y tipo de explotación Características genéticas de importancia económica. Estado sanitario de la donante y la explotación
  8. 8. requisitos y selección de receptoras. • La receptora es el complemento fundamental y determinante para el éxito del programa de transferencia embrionario. • Si la vaca o vaquilla no tiene una condición corporal de 3-4 (escala de 1-5) durante el proceso o está en pérdida de peso, existe alta probabilidad de que no haya éxito.
  9. 9. Características de la receptora ideal: Joven y libre de enfermed ades infectocon tagiosas. Si es cruzada, que tenga menos del 75% de encaste cebuino, y que posea cruza con línea lechera, temperamento tranquilo y evidente amplitud pélvica Que haya parido sin dificultad y destetado la cría de buen tamaño y peso. Talla media a grande. Temperament o tranquilo (Arriaga, 2010).
  10. 10. Factores que influyen en la superovulación Raza. • existe una notable diferencia a la respuesta hormonal entre raza probablemente debido a diferencias en el número de folículos. La raza Charolaise da una respuesta mayor que la Holstein. Edad.•: La respuesta ovárica declina al aumentar la edad de los animales. Categoría • Las novillas respond en mejor a los tratamie ntos superov ulatorios que las vacas.
  11. 11. Estacionalidad: •En estaciones climáticas tropicales dan los mejores resultados en los tratamientos de superovulación Estado nutricional: •El estado nutricional en que se encuentran los animales al someterlos a un tratamiento superovulatorio es decisivo para la respuesta, siendo aconsejable que el tratamiento sea precedido de un incremento de los niveles energéticos de la ración, para garantizar una respuesta de calidad. Condición corporal: •la condición corporal óptima para trabajar una vaca y obtener buenos resultados, en una vaca de carne es de 5 a 6 y en una lechera es de 2.5 a 3.0.
  12. 12. Tratamiento de superovulación FSH y prostaglandina F2alfa La FSH tiene una vida media (2-4 horas) y debe ser inyectada frecuentemente para mantener niveles plasmáticos suficientes e inducir una respuesta superovulatoria. Se inicia el tratamiento con FSH los días 11 + 3 del ciclo estral, usando una dosis total de 30 a 45 mg, pero fraccionadas y suministrando en forma decreciente durante cuatro a cinco días, de tal manera que el intervalo entre las inyecciones es aproximadamente de 12 horas. La dosis luteolítica PGF2 se administra entre 48 a 72 horas después de iniciado el tratamiento. También se puede aplicar dosis de FSH fijas (5mg mañana y tarde). Otra forma de tratamiento sería aplicar la FSH entre los 15 y 16 días del ciclo estral, con una dosis de 20 a 50 mg, distribuida en dos inyecciones diarias durante cuatro a cinco días. Las dosis de PGF2 se administran de dos a tres días después de iniciado el tratamiento superovulatorio, 12 horas después de presentar celo se realiza inseminación y al día 7 se lleva a cabo la colecta.
  13. 13. •Catéter de silicona •Mandril para catéter •Filtro de colección de embriones •Dilatador cervical •Líquido de colección •Una llave de dos o tres vías Jeringa de embriones Materiales.
  14. 14. El medio usualmente empleado para la recolección de embriones es el PBS, que es una solución salina de fosfato buferada, con un 2% de suero fetal bovino inactivado por calor; debe ser atemperado a la temperatura corporal cuando se va a utilizar. El medio se conserva refrigerado en frascos de 500 mL listos para ser usados (Brito, 2009).
  15. 15. 5. Recolección de embriones El primer método empleado en la recolección de embriones en la vaca fue el quirúrgico, con el que se recolectaba un porcentaje alto de embriones, sin embargo, los inconvenientes consecutivos a las laparatomías, en especial las adherencias que se presentaban con frecuencia, comprometiendo su fertilidad posterior. Además su utilización estaba por ello limitada a tres veces como máximo. En la actualidad se utiliza el método no quirúrgico, en donde tenemos el circuito cerrado y circuito abierto (Brito, 2009).
  16. 16. . Circuito cerrado La recolección en circuito cerrado se puede practicar con catéteres de tres vías que permiten un flujo continuo, o con catéteres de dos vías, que requieren un flujo discontinuo. Cuando se utilizan catéteres de tres vías se destina una a inyectar el medio del lavado en forma continua, otra a llenar el balón con aire o con medio, y una tercera vía para la salida del medio. Al colocar el frasco con el medio aproximadamente un metro por encima del frasco colector se puede inyectar el líquido por gravedad. Con el catéter de dos vías es necesario buscar una válvula a la salida del medio que permita extraer con una jeringuilla volúmenes de 30-50 mL e inyectarlos en dirección del cuerno. Cerrando posteriormente la válvula el líquido que regresa del cuerno puede ser desviado en dirección del frasco colector mediante una unión en Y (Brito, 2009).
  17. 17. . Circuito abierto Para la recolección en circuito abierto se utilizan catéteres de dos vías, una destinada a la inyección de aire y la otra a la inyección y recolección del medio, valiéndose de una jeringuilla de 50 mL. El tiempo que se utiliza en recargar con medio la jeringuilla después de cada lavado, el catéter debe permanecer cerrado mediante una pinza para evitar que se pierda el líquido que puede quedar en el cuerno. Se deben practicar alrededor de 15 o 20 lavados. Esta forma de recolección no requiere utilizar válvulas ni uniones en el catéter (Brito, 2009).
  18. 18. 6. Identificación de los embriones. Blastocisto.Blastocisto temprano Mórula compactaMórula Se identifican de acuerdo al desarrollo morfológico, por ejemplo de 8 células, 16 células por lo que reciben diferentes nombres (Arreaga, 2010).
  19. 19. Blastocisto expandido Blastocisto eclosionado
  20. 20. . Clasificación de los embriones. Con la clasificación se pretende evaluar la calidad del embrión. se clasifican en base a sus características morfológicas que lógicamente es subjetiva y dependerá muchas veces de la experiencia del operador. No hay duda que la viabilidad de los embriones sólo se puede predecir evaluando el porcentaje de preñez obtenida después de ser transferidos (Arreaga, 2010). Algunas de las características que se analizan para clasificar a los embriones se describen a continuación.
  21. 21. color y textura de la masa celular. forma del embrión . diferencia de tamaño entre los blastómeros tamaño del espacio perivitelino. presencia de blastómeros sueltos, degenerados o detritus celulares.
  22. 22. presencia, número y tamaño de vesículas(indican degeneración). 1. apariencia de la zona pelúcida.(fracturas etc.).
  23. 23. Excelente. • embrión ideal. esferico, simetrico, con celulas de color tamaño y forma ideal. Bueno. • pequeñas imperfecciones como algunos blastómeros sueltos, tamaño irregular o algunas vesículas. regular • problemas más definidos, incluyendo presencia de blastómeros sueltos, vesiculaciones o algunas células degeneradas De acuerdo con estas pautas los embriones se clasifican en.
  24. 24. malo • problemas severos. numerosos blastómeros sueltos, células degeneradas, células de distinto tamaño, numerosas vesículas. degenerado • blastómeros desorganizados y sueltos. células de apariencia vesicular, granular o crecimiento retardado en relación con el resto de embriones obtenidos. Infertilizado. • pueden ser confundidos con una mórula. apariencia granular, rodeado por una membrana vitelina lisa o en caso de estar rota está, el punteado cubrirá completamente el espacio vitalino.
  25. 25. (Protocolo tradicional de congelación y descongelación de embriones) El uso de la criopreservación de embriones dentro del proceso de transferencia de embriones, brinda una herramienta de suma utilidad, ya que a través de esta técnica podemos conservar durante un prolongado período de tiempo un embrión de excelente calidad, que permite utilizarlo cuando y donde se produzcan las condiciones favorables para lograr la preñez de las receptoras, o ser usada en algún lugar lejano de donde fue colectado.(Cabrera. Fernandez. 2006)

