Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Transformation and revamping made by Bike taxi app development to gain customers trust
Coronavirus has impacted every sector all over the world. With the reduction of travel, there has been a drastic decline i...
According to Statista, the taxi-hailing business’s revenue is expected to grow at an annual rate of 19.1% between CAGR 202...
Changes conjured by major online taxi booking apps Rapido Uber Lyft In order to gain people to trust and provide a safe en...
Rapido Bike-taxi service provider, Rapido has resumed its services after a short break owing to the lockdown guidelines. T...
Uber It has introduced the door-to-door safety standards. These include guidelines to follow, health tips from doctors, an...
Lyft Lyft regularly checks driver records and warns the concerned driver if any complaints are reported against them. As a...
Summing Up: The  bike taxi management software  has seen an increase in customer requests after implementing the complete ...
Email info@appdupe.com Address Level 11 | Prestige Trade Tower,46, Palace Road, Sampangi Rama Nagar,Bangalore, Karnataka 5...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Transformation and revamping made by bike taxi app development to gain customers trust

25 views

Published on

Use our feature-rich and optimized bike taxi platform to launch a full-fledged commute service effortlessly.

https://www.appdupe.com/bike-taxi-software

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Transformation and revamping made by bike taxi app development to gain customers trust

  1. 1. Transformation and revamping made by Bike taxi app development to gain customers trust
  2. 2. Coronavirus has impacted every sector all over the world. With the reduction of travel, there has been a drastic decline in the taxi industry services. Though things are getting better, the number of customer requests the taxi-hailing apps get is still far less compared to the usual times. Bike Taxi app development has upgraded its methodology pertaining to the current requirements in order to serve its customers efficiently.
  3. 3. According to Statista, the taxi-hailing business’s revenue is expected to grow at an annual rate of 19.1% between CAGR 2020–2024. It will result in a revenue of $52,538 billion by 2024. The revenue in the taxi-hailing segment is projected to $25.13 billion by 2002. As per Mordor Intelligence, the Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing sector with CAGR of 10.8% in the period between 2019–2025. Some of the major players contributing to the growth are Uber, Ola, Lyft, and Grab. Asia Pacific region has contributed to more than 70% in the year 2018. With the increase in traffic congestion, more customers are opting for taxi booking apps as they pose a convenient means of transportation. Let us look at the statistics related to Taxi-booking app after the pandemic outbreak:
  4. 4. Changes conjured by major online taxi booking apps Rapido Uber Lyft In order to gain people to trust and provide a safe environment for both customers and riders, the bike taxi app development solution has undergone some productive changes. Here are some of it
  5. 5. Rapido Bike-taxi service provider, Rapido has resumed its services after a short break owing to the lockdown guidelines. They are only operated in green and orange zones. When customers book for the service, they will know beforehand through notification as to whether services are available at the selected locations. The drivers have to install the ‘Aarogya Setu’ app to ensure that they travel only in safe zones. In addition to that, they have to wear the PPEs as instructed by the health sector.
  6. 6. Uber It has introduced the door-to-door safety standards. These include guidelines to follow, health tips from doctors, and so on to spread awareness among customers.Uber has removed the pool services for now and has restricted the passenger count to two in cabs. Customers have the right to report the driver if they disobey the safety standards.
  7. 7. Lyft Lyft regularly checks driver records and warns the concerned driver if any complaints are reported against them. As a precaution to curb the spread of the deadly virus, the drivers are required to sanitize the frequently used areas such as door handles, holders, etc.
  8. 8. Summing Up: The  bike taxi management software  has seen an increase in customer requests after implementing the complete set of precautionary measures as per WHO regulations. Though it is a tough time for the taxi sector, it will only last for a few months, after which they would demand more than ever. So invest in the Bike Taxi software and reap from its benefits.
  9. 9. Email info@appdupe.com Address Level 11 | Prestige Trade Tower,46, Palace Road, Sampangi Rama Nagar,Bangalore, Karnataka 560001, India. Phone number +919791101817 Get in touch with us For any questions or comments:

×