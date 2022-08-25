Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ticket Booking Software.pptx

Aug. 25, 2022
0 likes 0 views
Ticket Booking Software.pptx

Aug. 25, 2022
For more details, Pls visit our website: https://www.trawex.com/ticket-booking-software.php

Ticket Booking Software.pptx

  1. 1. Ticket Booking Software
  2. 2. Easy to use online travel booking engine that helps travel operators to take their travel business to next level  Ticketing systems in travel technology means an online reservation system that allows you to book and search for hotel reservations, airline tickets, car rentals, transport bookings, tour packages, and other services.  Quick booking and request handling are made possible by travel ticketing. Ticketing systems are also used to describe tour operator software, which is typically utilized by global travel management businesses or tour operators.  While issuing any ticket, online ticketing software connects to primary flight, hotel, and car data to find real-time availability and pricing. Once the user's availability is confirmed, the user can continue to pay to confirm the booking. This entire procedure is automated, and after completing a purchase, end customers receive their booking confirmation / PNR or voucher in no time.
  3. 3. Why Choose Trawex?  Trawex is a one-stop solution for all travel services. Our online travel ticket booking software offers a complete end-to-end solution. Our online ticket booking software assists travel companies in managing the booking process, providing packages, creating itineraries, quotes management, and so on.  Trawex is a customized software solution that caters to the demands of your clients and agents by developing extensive modules with fully integrated booking systems and outstanding data visualizations. It is a feature-rich software solution that includes resource planning, scheduling management, and much more to help your organization succeed.  Our travel agency software supports all B2B and B2C flight reservations, hotel bookings, packages, travel activities, and much more. You can offer our software for third-party inventory or add it to your directly contracted supplies on a similar interface.
  4. 4. Features of Ticket Booking Software  Real-time inventory  Back-end simplification  Automated booking system  Calendar management  Thirty party app integration  Payment security  Accept payment securely  Maximized booking
  5. 5. Best Ticketing Software for Travel Management Companies and Travel Agents  Trawex, a leading B2B travel portal services provider, can help you choose the best design for your travel portals. We assume that the ideal B2B portal will have a variety of functions such as authorized agent login, search, product mark-up addition, admin panel booking, downloading booking vouchers, cancellation, and much more.  Our developers have vast travel industry experience, specializing in GDS integrations, pricing engines, reservation systems, and much more. Our experts effortlessly interface with popular GDS APIs like Sabre, Amadeus, and Travelport, allowing access and distribution to a wide range of sales channels.
  6. 6. Top essential features for a ticket booking software  Payment Gateway  GUI Format  Payment Options  GDS Flight Reservation System  Notification  Flight API Integration  Online Inventory Tracking  Rating & Review  Content Management System
  7. 7. Contact Us For more details, Pls visit our website: https://www.trawex.com/ticket-booking-software.php

