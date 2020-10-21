Trichomona

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. INSTITUTO SUPERIORES DE CHIAPAS FACULTAD DE MEDICINA 2-B TRICHOMONAS SEGUNDO PARCIAL BASE DE LA ECOLOGIA BIOL. MARISOL PÉREZ GUTIÉRREZ GUADALUPE JACQUELINE AGUILAR PÉREZ 01 DE OCTUBRE DEL 2020
  2. 2. TRICHOMONAS  Tiene tres géneros serian:  T. tenax  T. hominis  T. Vaginalis  Las tres especies tienen similitudes morfológicas  posee cuatro flagelos libres estos nacen de un solo pedículo y un quinto flagelo que forma una membrana ondulatoria.  Forma alargada y ovoide  Mide 7-20 um
  3. 3. EPIDEMIOLOGIA. TRICOMONA VAGINALIS  Esta es mas frecuentes en mujeres  La forma habitual de contraerlo es atreves del coito CICLO BIOLÓGICO  Habitad la vagina ( en mujer)  Habitad la uretra(en hombres)
  4. 4. PATOGENIA  la infección por lo común se circunscribe a la vulva, la vagina y el cuello uterino, pero no abarca el útero.  Las superficies mucosas pueden estar sensibles, inflamadas, erosionadas y cubiertas por una capa de secreción de color crema o amarillento, espumosa.  Infectar la próstata, las vesículas seminales y la uretra  Signos y síntomas: secreción vaginal abundante, incluyen dolor local a la palpación, prurito y ardor en la vulva  Periodo de incubación va de 5 a 28 días. o de 5 a 30 días
  5. 5. MANIFESTACIÓN CLÍNICA  Cuadro clínico incluye:  Leucorrea  Prurito interno  Dispareunia  Disuria y polaquiuria  En el varón presenta:  Dolor uretral
  6. 6. DIAGNOSTICO  Frotis citológico  Examen directo de la secreción vaginal  Masaje prostático
  7. 7. TRATAMIENTO  Local y sistemático  Metronidazol , tinidazol , secnidazol , ornidazol o nimorazol.  Evitar la promiscuidad
  8. 8. BIBLIOGRAFIA SHERRIS MICROBIOLOGIA MEDICA 5A EDICION PAGINA 616- 618 JAWETZ, MELNICK, & ADELBERG MICROBIOLOGIA MEDICA 27A EDICION PAGINAS 713- 714

