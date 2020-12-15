Successfully reported this slideshow.
Production Log Jack Hurst
Diary Video Game Background – to start with I had to think about what was going to happen in my demo level so I could plan...
Video Game – Demo Level To start with I have experimented with different numbers of frames for the background to be able t...
Synopsis
Video Game – Menu Screen
Video Game – Cut Scene
Video Game – Sound Track
Advertisement – Magazine Cover
Advertisement – Film Posters
Advertisement – Bus Postera
  1. 1. Production Log Jack Hurst
  2. 2. Diary Video Game Background – to start with I had to think about what was going to happen in my demo level so I could plan the rest. I had a few options which were to create small sections of each street, to have the character run for 20 seconds or for the character to fall down a hole and the game is over. I decided to go for the ‘game over’ idea so I could show how it restarts the game as it is an endless runner game so there aren’t separate levels. Once I had decided this, I knew I had to create 3 streets where the character died on the 3rd street, so I only needed to design 2.5 streets. I worked out how many frames and then pixels where needed for 1 second of animation then how many for 20 seconds of animation and worked out how many pixels are need for each street compared to the time. Doing this helped as I know that the page is long enough for what I am wanting to do with out stretching the whole picture and I can work out how many pixels will be used for each street. Overall, I will have 150 frames for the background as the last section will be the game over screen. Once I had my page, I decided on a gradient background and then had to think about the scale for the character compared to the buildings to make it look as realistic as possible. I decided to use 10-20 pixels for my character as I am not sure how many I will need to create it. Next, I create 2 separate layers for the front buildings and for the back buildings which helped so I could draw over the front buildings, but it wouldn’t show up as the layer is behind making less problems with creating the look with buildings behind and in front. After the layers were sorted, I used dark grey for the front buildings and light grey for the back buildings to be able to see the comparison which also makes it more realistic as the light would be different further away from the focus point. I have also thought for each street I cam change the colours of the buildings and the accent colours to create a strong contrast between the streets. As shown further in my production log, you can see that I have used a simple design for a more minimal look as I didn’t want to over complicate it and for me to run out of time. I can then control the colours easier and add the accent colours which stand out more for each street.
  3. 3. Video Game – Demo Level To start with I have experimented with different numbers of frames for the background to be able to get the correct sped for running. This helped me to decide how long my background needs to be for my demo game. I have used the gradient tool to create ombre designs with different colours. I thought the purple and orange looked good as it looks like a low sunset. I also tried the blue fading into the white which looks like the sky just before sunset on a darker night. I decided to choose the blue background as it is a more neutral colour compared to orange and I am using orange for the neon lights in the first street. A problem I found with the gradient tool was that it covered my rectangle on a different layer, so I had to go to effects and colour overlay to bring back the grey I chose to create the road. Here is the layer with the colour overlay setting. In the orange background you can see the rectangle is orange whereas in the blue background, you can see the rectangle is grey. Here is a section of my design as I haven’t done much yet. I have started to use guides to help create a finished look with the floors being at the same height and the doors and handles all being at the same height.
