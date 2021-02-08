Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Diary For Adventure Project What date did the work take place? 05/01/2021 What have you been working on? (Please be specif...
What date did the work take place? 06/01/2021 What have you been working on? (Please be specific and detailed here, explai...
What date did the work take place? 11/01/2021 What have you been working on? (Please be specific and detailed here, explai...
What date did the work take place? 12/01/2021 What have you been working on? (Please be specific and detailed here, explai...
What date did the work take place? 13/01/2021 What have you been working on? (Please be specific and detailed here, explai...
What date did the work take place? 18/01/2021 What have you been working on? (Please be specific and detailed here, explai...
What date did the work take place? 19/01/2021 What have you been working on? (Please be specific and detailed here, explai...
What date did the work take place? 20/01/2021 What have you been working on? (Please be specific and detailed here, explai...
What date did the work take place? 25/01/2021 What have you been working on? (Please be specific and detailed here, explai...
What date did the work take place? 26/01/2021 What have you been working on? (Please be specific and detailed here, explai...
What date did the work take place? 27/01/2021 What have you been working on? (Please be specific and detailed here, explai...
What date did the work take place? 01/02/2021 What have you been working on? (Please be specific and detailed here, explai...
What date did the work take place? 02/02/2021 What have you been working on? (Please be specific and detailed here, explai...
What date did the work take place? 03/02/2021 What have you been working on? (Please be specific and detailed here, explai...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Diary For Adventure Project

23 views

Published on

Diary For Adventure Project

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Diary For Adventure Project

  1. 1. Diary For Adventure Project What date did the work take place? 05/01/2021 What have you been working on? (Please be specific and detailed here, explain what element of the project you have been engaged in and what type of work it is, e.g. research, practical, planning, knowledge based, etc) - you should upload examples of the work here that you can refer to in the text. I have added to my production log and task document as I had done some work in premiere pro. I had been putting my menu screen, cut scene and demo level into the correct order so I can add the sound later. I have also started my synopsis for my film idea. To start this, I read through different websites given and made notes on how to make a synopsis and what aspects are key for a synopsis. How do you feel about how this work has gone? (Remember, be specific and focus on key areas that you can talk about). I am happy with my production log as I have already done 10 slides before that, so I knew what to comment on. I am happy with my synopsis so far as I have only done the basics so there is more to add. I have got some feedback so I can add use those comments to improve my work. The research was quite easy but got a bit confusing as there was lots of information to read and process. What were the main successes in the work? (why were they successful? etc). I have improved the plot line for the movie as I had to think about each step for my synopsis. This has helped as I know more about what I would like the movie to look like, so this helps with my prints. What were the elements that were less successful, or you had difficulty with? (remember to consider why and explain your thoughts). I have tried exporting the Premiere Pro file but can't find the settings I have used before, but I will sort that out later today or next week when I have finished my synopsis. What else could you have done to expand the work, improve the work, etc? I could watch a video on how to make a good story line to help improve my synopsis. Action Plan - what is the next step for the project? It could be linked to the activities discussed, maybe fixing something, or moving on to another task. To improve my synopsis and fix Premiere Pro.
  2. 2. What date did the work take place? 06/01/2021 What have you been working on? (Please be specific and detailed here, explain what element of the project you have been engaged in and what type of work it is, e.g. research, practical, planning, knowledge based, etc) - you should upload examples of the work here that you can refer to in the text. I have improved my synopsis to be 630 words on 1 A4 page. I have added a new section to the film to add more tension and drama. I have added some powerups to the video game demo level to break it up a bit. I also added some extra animations and sped some sections up which reduced my video by 15 seconds. After editing the videos, I added the narrator using Google Translate and Snapchat for the voice effect. How do you feel about how this work has gone? (Remember, be specific and focus on key areas that you can talk about). I am happy with how my work has gone as I completed my synopsis and started to add sound to my sequence. I would say I found a creative way to record the narrator as I don't have any recording equipment like I would have at college. What were the main successes in the work? (why were they successful? etc). I would say the main success is my completed synopsis as I have researched about the small techniques used in synopsis by film makers. What were the elements that were less successful, or you had difficulty with? (remember to consider why and explain your thoughts). I had difficultyfiguringoutwhattodo nextas I had to adaptmy workto add a new aspectwhich wasn'tplannedsomade the processa bitmore confusing. What else could you have done to expand the work, improve the work, etc? Unsure Action Plan - what is the next step for the project? It could be linked to the activities discussed, maybe fixing something, or moving on to another task. I need to add to my production log and diary and then create the sound effects and soundtrack.
  3. 3. What date did the work take place? 11/01/2021 What have you been working on? (Please be specific and detailed here, explain what element of the project you have been engaged in and what type of work it is, e.g. research, practical, planning, knowledge based, etc) - you should upload examples of the work here that you can refer to in the text. I have been using Beepbox to create the Soundtrack for the game. I then decided that I needed a theme song for the menu screen and cut scene which is half of the sequence, so I made that too. Once I had experimented and created them, I added them to my Premiere Pro file and added some effects to fade them. I have started to experiment for sound effects but haven't had a chance to get anywhere with that. How do you feel about how this work has gone? (Remember, be specific and focus on key areas that you can talk about). I am very happy with my work as it was my first time creating anything like this. I really like using Beepbox as it is very simple to use and change. This made my work better as nothing was over complicated. I am glad I have done a theme tune and a soundtrack as they are needed for different things. What were the main successes in the work? (why were they successful? etc). My main success is how quickly I could change stuff in my experiments as Beepbox is very simple. What were the elements that were less successful, or you had difficulty with? (remember to consider why and explain your thoughts). I had difficulty with starting my ideas for Beepbox as I didn't know what would work. This happened as I am not very musical, so I had to experiment and hope what I made sounds good. I also had to learn what to change when something didn't sound right (which section of the music). What else could you have done to expand the work, improve the work, etc? I would say I couldn't improve this as the work I uses is the work I am happy with it and know it is my best work. Action Plan - what is the next step for the project? It could be linked to the activities discussed, maybe fixing something, or moving on to another task. My next step tomorrow is to catch up on my Production Log and then add the sound effects and then catch up on the Production Log again. Then in lesson time on Wednesday I will probably need to go take some photos for my print as I would have finished my videogame.
  4. 4. What date did the work take place? 12/01/2021 What have you been working on? (Please be specific and detailed here, explain what element of the project you have been engaged in and what type of work it is, e.g. research, practical, planning, knowledge based, etc) - you should upload examples of the work here that you can refer to in the text. I have updated my Production Log for my sound that has been added to my Premiere Pro file. I have then been planning my print section of this topic. I have planned what pictures need to be taken and when I can take them. I have also been researching on the Adobe apps to see which apps would be useful for the topic and for the rest of the year. How do you feel about how this work has gone? (Remember, be specific and focus on key areas that you can talk about). I feel more organised with my work as I now know what to do next. I am going to take some photos later today for tomorrow's work. What were the main successes in the work? (why were they successful? etc). My main success was having a plan for the rest of the production making this time run smoother. What were the elements that were less successful, or you had difficulty with? (remember to consider why and explain your thoughts). I have struggled coming up with creative ideas, but I know once I have started, I will think of things to add. What else could you have done to expand the work, improve the work, etc? I also need to create some mocks of my work and to do some research for inspiration. Action Plan - what is the next step for the project? It could be linked to the activities discussed, maybe fixing something, or moving on to another task. The next step is to create all the elements needed for the adverts. To do this I am going to take photos today for tomorrow and then some more after this college week for the next college week.
  5. 5. What date did the work take place? 13/01/2021 What have you been working on? (Please be specific and detailed here, explain what element of the project you have been engaged in and what type of work it is, e.g. research, practical, planning, knowledge based, etc) - you should upload examples of the work here that you can refer to in the text. I have been researching and experimenting for my prints. I am going to create a magazine cover, a film poster and a bus advert and then any extra if I have time. I have been creating different ideas and then going to take photos for the best ideas. I have then tried them on Photoshop to see if that design is going to fit with the package. I have also created some mock-ups for them on Canva.com. How do you feel about how this work has gone? (Remember, be specific and focus on key areas that you can talk about). My work has gone well as I know what doesn't work so I can focus on the better ideas. What were the main successes in the work? (why were they successful? etc). I have narrowed down my ideas to the magazine cover, poster and bus advert. What were the elements that were less successful, or you had difficulty with? (remember to consider why and explain your thoughts). I had come up with a few ideas that didn't work so spent extra time on that instead of the ideas that would work. What else could you have done to expand the work, improve the work, etc? I could have looked at creative features for Adobe apps that I could use in my work. Action Plan - what is the next step for the project? It could be linked to the activities discussed, maybe fixing something, or moving on to another task. I am going to take pictures with the neon trail and different outfits for my prints.
  6. 6. What date did the work take place? 18/01/2021 What have you been working on? (Please be specific and detailed here, explain what element of the project you have been engaged in and what type of work it is, e.g. research, practical, planning, knowledge based, etc) - you should upload examples of the work here that you can refer to in the text. I have been taking pictures for my print products. I have used 3 outfits so I could make the characters more distinguishable as I am all the characters. First, I have taken a close for the magazine so I can have half my face on the page with a trail behind me. I have then taken the pictures for the film poster and bus advert where the characters are standing. This is as far as I got as in the morning, I spent aga while tracing my head for the magazine cover. How do you feel about how this work has gone? (Remember, be specific and focus on key areas that you can talk about). I am happy with my final pictures as I have got what I wanted for the rest of my prints. I have used my canon camera and my photography lights to create a great set up. What were the main successes in the work? (why were they successful? etc). My main success is having all my ideas ready with the photos as earlier today I wasn't sure what my prints would look like. What were the elements that were less successful, or you had difficulty with? (remember to consider why and explain your thoughts). I struggled with the magnetic lasso tool as I had never used it before. I had to restart a lot with it and then as I was cutting around my head, the hair could have been done better so if I have time before the end of production, I will redo that. What else could you have done to expand the work, improve the work, etc? I could have spent some more time tracing the hair for my magazine cover to make it more realistic and higher quality. Action Plan - what is the next step for the project? It could be linked to the activities discussed, maybe fixing something, or moving on to another task. Tomorrow I am going to cut around my other pictures and put them onto my prints ready for the neon trails later this week.
  7. 7. What date did the work take place? 19/01/2021 What have you been working on? (Please be specific and detailed here, explain what element of the project you have been engaged in and what type of work it is, e.g. research, practical, planning, knowledge based, etc) - you should upload examples of the work here that you can refer to in the text. I have been cutting around the six characters needed for my film poster and bus poster. This has taken all day as it needs lots of detail to be a higher standard. I have then filled in the proposal document by looking at an example given. This gave me some guidance for the content that needed to be talked about. How do you feel about how this work has gone? (Remember, be specific and focus on key areas that you can talk about). I am very happy with my work because the Lasso Tool in Photoshop is a complicated tool as there are loads of keyboard shortcuts which could go wrong. I had to restart a few sections as the tool joined at the wrong time. Using the example of the proposal document really helped me as I was able to give more detail about subjects I would not have thought about. What were the main successes in the work? (why were they successful? etc). My main success was cutting all my characters for my adverts as it is a very repetitive job and very time consuming. What were the elements that were less successful, or you had difficulty with? (remember to consider why and explain your thoughts). Even though the cutting out was my main success, it was also the least success at the start of the day as I hadn't figured out all the shortcuts, so I was slower at it and kept making the same mistakes. What else could you have done to expand the work, improve the work, etc? I could have made the cutting out neater but when the characters are resized, the bumps can't be seen as much as when I was cutting them, I was zoomed in at 400%. Action Plan - what is the next step for the project? It could be linked to the activities discussed, maybe fixing something, or moving on to another task. Next, I need to take a photo of the exposure lighting so I can add the trails. I need to experiment to see if I can change the colour of the trial in Lightroom or Photoshop.
  8. 8. What date did the work take place? 20/01/2021 What have you been working on? (Please be specific and detailed here, explain what element of the project you have been engaged in and what type of work it is, e.g. research, practical, planning, knowledge based, etc) - you should upload examples of the work here that you can refer to in the text. I have been cutting around the neon trail and then adding colour effects so there are three different trails. I have also added effects onto them to create a more realistic look and to show some speed. I have then added the trails to the designs for my products so I can add the text. Next, I started my magazine cover and created a draft which meant I could change some things such as the spacing and small colouring. How do you feel about how this work has gone? (Remember, be specific and focus on key areas that you can talk about). I am really happy with my work as all the pieces are coming together and I am thinking about how to link the pieces together. I am glad that the neon trails have worked as I took 70 pictures but only two could be used so I needed to do it right. What were the main successes in the work? (why were they successful? etc). My main success was creating a realistic looking neon trail that create the look of it following the character that is running. What were the elements that were less successful, or you had difficulty with? (remember to consider why and explain your thoughts). I have had to remove a few aspects from my magazine cover as it was overcrowded, and they weren't necessary. This meant that there was more space for the other pieces of text. What else could you have done to expand the work, improve the work, etc? All the problems I have found, I have fixed so I couldn’t have changed anything I did. Action Plan - what is the next step for the project? It could be linked to the activities discussed, maybe fixing something, or moving on to another task. Next, I am going to add text to my film poster, billboard and my bus advert making all the print products link together.
  9. 9. What date did the work take place? 25/01/2021 What have you been working on? (Please be specific and detailed here, explain what element of the project you have been engaged in and what type of work it is, e.g. research, practical, planning, knowledge based, etc) - you should upload examples of the work here that you can refer to in the text. I have finished all my prints for the project. I have focused on the smaller details such as shadows and depth, to create a high-quality product as it now looks more realistic. I have then added these prints to a mock-up of the actual product such as a billboard. How do you feel about how this work has gone? (Remember, be specific and focus on key areas that you can talk about). I am very happy with my work as I have created a package of adverts that work together and work individually. I have managed to keep all my files in order when creating the mock-ups as I had loads of pictures. What were the main successes in the work? (why were they successful? etc). My main success was finishing all my prints and to make them work as one. This was success as I had used the same background, colours, text and font. I am also very happy with how the mock-ups turned out as I wasn't sure how realistic they would look. What were the elements that were less successful, or you had difficulty with? (remember to consider why and explain your thoughts). Overall, I would say nothing went bad today as I was getting regular feedback so if I had a problem, I could fix it. What else could you have done to expand the work, improve the work, etc? I could have found some more products to add my prints to, but I didn't want to overdo it and then loose the effect of the first two mock-ups. Action Plan - what is the next step for the project? It could be linked to the activities discussed, maybe fixing something, or moving on to another task. My next step is to create a brand for a filmstudio and then create a logo and some merchandise. I will think of a few names create a few designs for each one before choosing the best one for the package.
  10. 10. What date did the work take place? 26/01/2021 What have you been working on? (Please be specific and detailed here, explain what element of the project you have been engaged in and what type of work it is, e.g. research, practical, planning, knowledge based, etc) - you should upload examples of the work here that you can refer to in the text. Today I have used Wix Logo maker to create a simple logo design for my film production company. I have called it the Red Dinosaur Studios. Once I had my logo, I needed to recreate it on Photoshop, so I did not have to pay. When I had decided on my design in Photoshop, I created different pictures such as the logo, contacts and Neon Dash promotion so I could put them on some products. I have used these to create some branding for the company such as business cards and bags and then I have created a mug and a t-shirt for Neon Dash. I have done this like I did with my prints, I used mock-up products and added my images. How do you feel about how this work has gone? (Remember, be specific and focus on key areas that you can talk about). I am really happy with my work as I was able to create some products and branding for the film and company I have created. I really like how the mock-up products have turned out as they look realistic and show what could be done if this was in high scale production. What were the main successes in the work? (why were they successful? etc). My main success was creating a filmproduction company as it supports my products for print as I can make some merch with the company logo on. This then leads to the branding. What were the elements that were less successful, or you had difficulty with? (remember to consider why and explain your thoughts). I didn't realise that the logo I created on Wix wouldn't be the logo I could use as you have to pay so I had to recreate it but I found a simple way, so it was still as good. What else could you have done to expand the work, improve the work, etc? I wouldn't want to add any more products to the company section, but I could have added some more merch to the collection such as a blanket etc. This would be easier if I had more skills on Photoshop as I could create a cool background. Action Plan - what is the next step for the project? It could be linked to the activities discussed, maybe fixing something, or moving on to another task. My next step is to possibly create a second level for my video game as I have finished my prints.
  11. 11. What date did the work take place? 27/01/2021 What have you been working on? (Please be specific and detailed here, explain what element of the project you have been engaged in and what type of work it is, e.g. research, practical, planning, knowledge based, etc) - you should upload examples of the work here that you can refer to in the text. I have spent 3/4 of the day looking into Adobe Animate and Adobe Character Animator. I have looked at tutorials, YouTube videos and messed around with them. Most of this time I have been practising the basics but then thought it was too complicated for what I am wanting to do. I then decided to make another pixel art level using Photoshop as I know how to make it in the time left. How do you feel about how this work has gone? (Remember, be specific and focus on key areas that you can talk about). I wasn't happy that the Animation didn't work as I thought it would have been a good addition to the package. On the other hand, I really like the background for my second videogame level. What were the main successes in the work? (why were they successful? etc). My main success was coming up with a second game idea - option 1 is jumping onto platforms to get to top or option 2 is falling whilst dodging all the platforms. What were the elements that were less successful, or you had difficulty with? (remember to consider why and explain your thoughts). My less successful element was trying to teach myself the basics of Animation in Adobe apps except Photoshop. The apps are more for arty people who like drawing more than me and it is also good to have a drawing tablet instead of a mouse as it is easier to change smaller details. What else could you have done to expand the work, improve the work, etc? I haven't made much progress today with useable work so haven't had time to create many elements, so for the work I have done, I can’t expand on it yet. Action Plan - what is the next step for the project? It could be linked to the activities discussed, maybe fixing something, or moving on to another task. Next, I am going to decide on a game idea and then slightly change the background, add some other elements and then create the character to animate.
  12. 12. What date did the work take place? 01/02/2021 What have you been working on? (Please be specific and detailed here, explain what element of the project you have been engaged in and what type of work it is, e.g. research, practical, planning, knowledge based, etc) - you should upload examples of the work here that you can refer to in the text. I have created all the character with different layers for the different actions. I have then moved frame by frame to create the falling look by moving the background and character if needed. I have done three levels with two news characters unlocked after a level has been completed. How do you feel about how this work has gone? (Remember, be specific and focus on key areas that you can talk about). I am happy with my work as I have created three levels quite quickly as I have had practise on my other videogame. I am also happy with my simple character and level design as they all work well together. What were the main successes in the work? (why were they successful? etc). My main success was creating a game with three levels which is linked to Neon Dash but is also different to Neon Dash. What were the elements that were less successful, or you had difficulty with? (remember to consider why and explain your thoughts). I was less success with getting the scale right at the beginning as I made the character too small for the game as I wanted a larger character to fill more of the screen. What else could you have done to expand the work, improve the work, etc? I could have added some extra effects and some smaller details to the design. Action Plan - what is the next step for the project? It could be linked to the activities discussed, maybe fixing something, or moving on to another task. My next step is to create level completed pages and character unlocked pages to go in between my levels. I also need to create a cut scene at some point.
  13. 13. What date did the work take place? 02/02/2021 What have you been working on? (Please be specific and detailed here, explain what element of the project you have been engaged in and what type of work it is, e.g. research, practical, planning, knowledge based, etc) - you should upload examples of the work here that you can refer to in the text. For the first half of the day, I got up to date with my Production Log as I hadn't filled it in for my second videogame. I have then carried on with my animation where I have added the coin animation. I have then rendered the videos and put them in Premiere Pro to start my videogame sequence. How do you feel about how this work has gone? (Remember, be specific and focus on key areas that you can talk about). I am happy with my work as I needed to organise my Production Log a bit, so it is now up to date. I am also happy with my coins animation as it is a new aspect to the games I have done for this package. What were the main successes in the work? (why were they successful? etc). My main success was keeping the coins to move with the background and not to have the coin jumping around. I have also made sure the flicker for collecting the coin has moves with the background. What were the elements that were less successful, or you had difficulty with? (remember to consider why and explain your thoughts). I had difficulty finding the best way to keep the coin animation clean and to keep it identical when the level is played again as I had already duplicated the frames. What else could you have done to expand the work, improve the work, etc? I could have added a flicker to the coin to make it look like it was moving but because the game is on a landscape screen, there isn't much time to see the coin. I did add a flicker for when the coin is collected but no animation when the coin is on screen before being collected. Action Plan - what is the next step for the project? It could be linked to the activities discussed, maybe fixing something, or moving on to another task. My next step is to create different pages such as a new character page for when the player finishes the level. I will then add some sound effects to the game play and add the menu screen and cut scene if I have time.
  14. 14. What date did the work take place? 03/02/2021 What have you been working on? (Please be specific and detailed here, explain what element of the project you have been engaged in and what type of work it is, e.g. research, practical, planning, knowledge based, etc) - you should upload examples of the work here that you can refer to in the text. I have added all the other aspects to my videogame sequence such as sound and other pages. I have used the menu screen from neon dash, I have created a new cut scene, I have created a new character page, I have created a level completed page and added six sound effects to go with the soundtrack and theme song from neon dash. I have then uploaded this to YouTube and carried on with my Production Log which I will finish this week after college. How do you feel about how this work has gone? (Remember, be specific and focus on key areas that you can talk about). I am happy with my work as I have completed my second game which is longer than my first, but I got it done quicker as I have learnt from my first game. I am really happy with how the sequence flows and works with the sound effects and even the soundtrack that was made for the other game. What were the main successes in the work? (why were they successful? etc). My main success was creating the whole game to work together. I like the end pages of each level as in my last game I didn't have separate levels as it was an endless running game. What were the elements that were less successful, or you had difficulty with? (remember to consider why and explain your thoughts). After finishing my game, I realised that the arms and legs weren't supposed to swap so I had to change the arms and legs as one is grey, and one is black. If they changed then the lighting would change every time the character moves or the character flips 180 degrees. I made it so the body moves but the arms and legs are the same colour. What else could you have done to expand the work, improve the work, etc? I would not have changed anything about my game as I have fixed the smaller details to make it as realistic as possible. Action Plan - what is the next step for the project? It could be linked to the activities discussed, maybe fixing something, or moving on to another task. I need to finish my production log as I haven’t updated it since I started my premiere pro file.

×