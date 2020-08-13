Ppt1lanarracin hc-120416204057-phpapp02

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Unidad 2
¿Qué son…? -La Llorona -La cueva de los brujos -La mujer de celeste -El tue-tue -La noche de San Juan y la primera flor de...
La narración Inicio Es el comienzo del relato y se caracteriza con frases como: -Había una vez… -Cuando… -Hace mucho tiemp...
La leyenda Es una narración breve, basada en hechos históricos verídicos, relacionados con un lugar y época determinados. ...
Se caracteriza por tener una estructura bien determinada. El cuento Final: desenlace y fin de la historia. Es un texto nar...
Pertenecen a la narración oral, basada en una versión escrita. Relatos Los relatos se caracterizan por presentar situaci...
  1. 1. Unidad 2
  2. 2. ¿Qué son…? -La Llorona -La cueva de los brujos -La mujer de celeste -El tue-tue -La noche de San Juan y la primera flor de la higuera -El perro del diablo -La piedra del auto -El Caleuche (sur de Chile) -Pedro Urdemales y los tres regalos (centro-sur de Chile) -Las tres Pascualas (sur de Chile) -Tentenvilú y Caicaivilú (sur de Chile) -Las mujeres transformadas en patos (sur de Chile) -El duende de la callana (Norte Chico de Chile) -La Tirana (Norte Grande de Chile) -Blancanieves -El patito feo -Hansel y Gretel -Caperucita Roja -La gallina de los huevos de oro -La bella durmiente -La Cenicienta -Simbad el Marino
  3. 3. La narración Inicio Es el comienzo del relato y se caracteriza con frases como: -Había una vez… -Cuando… -Hace mucho tiempo… -Un día… -Cuentan que… Desarrollo Se prosigue con la trama del relato y se caracteriza por el uso de conectores como: -Entonces… -Sin embargo… -Pero… -Pese a / A pesar de… Es un relato de hechos fantásticos (imaginarios) o reales, los cuales se desarrollan mediante una estructura coherente. Final Se termina el relato, con el empleo de conectores como: -Finalmente… -En conclusión… -Al fin / Por fin… -Últimamente…
  4. 4. La leyenda Es una narración breve, basada en hechos históricos verídicos, relacionados con un lugar y época determinados. Este relato se vaEste relato se va modificando con elmodificando con el paso del tiempo.paso del tiempo. Propósito Es dar a conocer costumbres o tradiciones de un pueblo, para que se transmita de generación en generación.
  5. 5. Se caracteriza por tener una estructura bien determinada. El cuento Final: desenlace y fin de la historia. Es un texto narrativo creado por un autor. Posee personajes y hechos, reales o imaginarios, que se desarrollan en un tiempo y lugar específicos. Inicio: se presentan los personajes, el tiempo y el lugar. Desarrollo: comienza la acción y se presenta el momento cúlmine de la narración (el clímax). Generalmente es contado por un narrador.
  6. 6. Pertenecen a la narración oral, basada en una versión escrita. Relatos Los relatos se caracterizan por presentar situaciones inventadas (imaginarias) o reales. En las narraciones o relatos se dan a conocer descripciones de los personajes, es decir, sus características físicas y psicológicas. Descripciones del espacio: cómo es el lugar donde se desarrolla la historia. -Características físicas: cómo es el exterior del personaje. -Características psicológicas: cómo es interiormente el personaje, su conducta, su personalidad, sus sueños y temores…

