A cabana -_william_p_young

Título original: The Shack Copyright © 2007 por William P. Young Copyright da tradução © 2008 por Editora Sextante Ltda.
Título original: The Shack Copyright © 2007 por William P. Young Copyright da tradução © 2008 por Editora Sextante Ltda. T...
ESTAHISTÓRIAFOIESCRITAPARAMEUSFILHOS Chad - o Profundo Gentil, Nicholas - o Explorador Sensível, Andrew - o Afeto Generoso...
PREFÁCIO Quem não duvidaria ao ouvir um homem afirmar que passou um fim de semana inteiro com Deus e, ainda mais, em uma c...
15 dólares e 13 cen-I.IVOS. Esgueirou-se pela sala e enfiou um bilhete debaixo do travesseiro da mãe, enquanto o pai ronca...
relação de amor e ódio com a religião e talvez até com Deus, que ele imagina como um ser mal-humorado, distante e altivo. ...
últimos anos parecem ter devolvido a vida de Mack e tirado o fardo da Grande Tristeza. O que aconteceu há três anos mudou ...
1 Uma confluência de caminhos Duas estradas se bifurcaram no meio da minha vida, Ouvi um sábio dizer. Peguei a estrada men...
contestação à força bruta da natureza e, num ato de desafio, riu na cara dela. O fato de que ninguém notaria nem se incomo...
de, não sabia como, manter o equilíbrio, Mack se viu adernando de encontro à única árvore de tamanho substancial que ladea...
pouco de pomada de primeiros socorros e tapou o ferimento do melhor modo que pôde. Em seguida amarrou uma toalha de rosto ...
animação incomum, mesmo percebendo a tristeza encoberta que espreitava logo abaixo da superfície de cada conversa. Mack li...
pensamentos viajando a um milhão de quilômetros por hora. Por fim desistiu, dobrou o bilhete, enfiou-o numa pequena lata q...
2 A ESCURIDÃO SE APROXIMA Nada nos deixa tão solitários quanto nossos segredos. - Paul Tournier Durante a noite um vento s...
corajosamente levar as três crianças menores para um último acampamento no lago Walowa, no Nordeste do Oregon. Nan já esta...
para contar a lenda da bela jovem índia, filha de um chefe da tribo Multnomah. Foi preciso um pouco de insistência, mas po...
auto-estrada que iria levá-los pelos últimos 115 quiló metros até a cidade de Joseph. O lago e o local de acampamento fica...
Mack podia ouvir as engrenagens girando na mente de Kate. - Não, querida, a história de Jesus é verdadeira. E sabe de uma ...
- Te amo também, de todo o coração. Boa noite. Mack fechou o zíper do reboque ao sair, assoou o nariz e enxugou as lágrima...
3 O MERGULHO A alma é curada ao estar com crianças. — Fedor Dostoievski O Parque Estadual do Lago Wallowa, no Oregon, e a ...
Selvagem e Vicky cuidava do lar e do filho caçula, J. J., que agora tinha quase um ano. Os Ducette apresentaram Mack e os ...
Deus. - Eu adoraria ouvir mais sobre isso - encorajou Jesse enquanto atiçava o fogo com um graveto, fazendo-o avivar-se co...
era a palavra certa. Estava contente, descansado e em paz. Mack não sabia, mas em menos de 24 horas suas orações mudariam....
adolescência voltaram instantaneamente. Em questão de segundos ele caiu na água, tirando os sapatos e a camisa. Nem se deu...
4 A GRANDE TRISTEZA A tristeza é um muro entre dois jardins. - Khalil Gibran Mack continuava parado junto à margem, ainda ...
culino, mas ela não se encontrava em lugar nenhum. Correu de volta na direção do acampamento de Emil, incapaz de rezar qua...
dividiram o camping em quatro áreas e cada um saiu levando um mapa, a foto de Missy e um walkie-talkie. Era um trabalho le...
a picape e os ocupantes e a descrição foi enviada a todos os órgãos policiais mais importantes. Os oficiais de campo do FB...
- A boa notícia é que podemos conseguir alguma pista a partir do broche. É a única prova que temos até agora de que havia ...
estados. Recebeu o apelido de Matador de Meninas, mas nunca repassamos o detalhe da joaninha para ninguém, portanto manten...
uma forte rede de solidariedade, todos os conhecidos rezando para que Missy fosse encontrada. Jesse e Sarah, Emil e Vicky ...
aqui estão dispostos a fazer o máximo possível para resgatar Missy. Obrigado - foi tudo que Mack conseguiu dizer, olhando ...
Acharam graça daquilo e seguiram em frente. Quando essa notícia chegou, a tensão aumentou na delegacia. Tudo haviam descob...
cabana em ruínas à beira de um lago límpido alimentado por um riacho cascateante. Cerca de um século antes aquilo fora pro...
golpeados pela tragédia, Kate parecia a mais afetada, escondendo-se numa casca como uma tartaruga para se proteger de algo...
desejava mais. Porém não sabia que estava a ponto de conseguir muito mais do que havia pedido.
5 ADIVINHE QUEM VEM PARA JANTAR Rotineiramente desqualificamos testemunhos e exigimos comprovação. Isto é, estamos tão con...
