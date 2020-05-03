Era musica ecuador

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Era Inc�sica Seg�n el eminente music�logo Don Segundo Lu�s Moreno, la m�sica inc�sica fue hecha a base de escala Pent�fona Menor, en base a los cinco sonidos de esta escala. Tambi�n manifiesta que tres melod�as encontradas en Cotacachi y una en Yaruqu� fueron construidas en base a la escala Diat�nica. En esa �poca los instrumentos musicales generalmente eran de viento y percusi�n, elaborados en huesos, ca�as, caracoles, barro, madera, etc. Cabe se�alar que en la regi�n litoral donde no dominaron los incas se ha encontrado instrumentos aut�ctonos de barro crudo y de barro aceitoso, que hasta hoy se exhiben en el Museo Municipal de Guayaquil.
  2. 2. Era Colonial En el a�o de 1534 llegaron a Quito varios monjes franciscanos flamencos, quienes ense�aron a los indios al ta�er (tocar, pulsar, rasguear, puntear, sonar) instrumentos como la flauta, sacabuche, cherem�as, trompetas, etc. En 1955 se fund� el colegio San Andr�s, donde se destac� el indio Cristobal de Caranqui como cantante y ejecutante. Otro que se destac� fue el mestizo Diego de Lobato, lleg� a ser Maestro de Capilla y Mayordomo de la Catedral. Desde 1682 hasta 1696, trabaja en la m�sica el gran compositor Blasco. Siendo reemplazado por Jos� Ortu�o de Larrea, quien muere y viene por 8 a�os una decadencia musical. En 1743, el sacerdote Carlos Gordillo fue ascendido a Maestro de Capilla titular y en 1799 se acepta un nuevo plan de ense�anza musical.
  3. 3. Era Republicana En 1832 el Cap�tulo contrat� a Crisanto Castro como Maestro de Capilla y a su conjunto de tres flautistas, cinco violinistas, un contrabajista, dos organistas, cuatro cantantes de canto Llanto. En 1911 el Dr. Jos� Mulet (espa�ol), pas� a ocupar el cargo de Maestro de capilla, quien fund� una escuela de canto para ni�os y un conservatorio privado. Neumane funda con el apoyo del comercio y el municipio un conservatorio en Guayaquil, para luego fundar los conservatorios de m�sica en Quito y Cuenca. Tambi�n se organizan peque�as Orquestas Sinf�nicas, Conjuntos instrumentales, Bandas, etc.

