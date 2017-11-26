Quicksand goo
ingredients The ingredients for this experiment will be:one 16 ounces of cornstarch, large mixing bowl, cookie sheet, squa...
Step 1 Pour 4 ounces of coes cornstarch into large mixing bowl and slowly add � cup water
Step 2 Continue adding cornstarch and water in small amounts until you get a mixture that has a consistency of honey you w...
Step 3 Sink your hand into the bowl of quicksand and notice its unusual consistency compare what it feels like to move you...
Step 4 Drop a plastic toy into the cornstarch mixture and then try to get it out it'so pretty tough then have fun with you...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Quicksand goo experiment

13 views

Published on

By: Laila,

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Quicksand goo experiment

  1. 1. Quicksand goo
  2. 2. ingredients The ingredients for this experiment will be:one 16 ounces of cornstarch, large mixing bowl, cookie sheet, square cake pan(or something similar),pitcher of water, spoon, gallon size ziplock bag, newspaper to cover the floor, water, and food coloring.
  3. 3. Step 1 Pour 4 ounces of coes cornstarch into large mixing bowl and slowly add � cup water
  4. 4. Step 2 Continue adding cornstarch and water in small amounts until you get a mixture that has a consistency of honey you will end up with about using the whole box of cornstarch and one to two cups of water
  5. 5. Step 3 Sink your hand into the bowl of quicksand and notice its unusual consistency compare what it feels like to move your hand around slowly and then very quickly you can't move your hand around very fast in fact the faster you thrash it around the more like a solid the gooey stuff becomes sink your entire hand into the goo and try to grab the fluid and pull it up
  6. 6. Step 4 Drop a plastic toy into the cornstarch mixture and then try to get it out it'so pretty tough then have fun with your goo Ps THIS IS NOT EDIBLE

×