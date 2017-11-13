develop a winning strategy which embraces tech and marketing cultures COLAN MEHAFFEY HEAD OF WEB STRATEGY & TECHNOLOGIES
THE UNIVERSITY OF EDINBURGH With a history dating back to 1583, we are:  - Ranked in the Top 25 Universities globally - On...
MY CHALLENGE Develop and champion a new strategy and vision for how the University use web technologies to: - enhance stud...
1,721 websites Almost 2,000 practioners and publishers
“MAKING THE SIMPLE COMPLICATED IS COMMONPLACE. MAKING THE COMPLICATED SIMPLE - AWESOMELY SIMPLE - THAT'S CREATIVITY.” Char...
TO  SUCCESSFULLY  DEVELOP & DELIVER DIGITAL STRATEGY, MARKETING & IT ARE JUST TWO OF THE CRITICAL CONTRIBUTORS.
BEWARE OF MYTHS
THEMARKETINGANDINFORMATION TECHNOLOGYCULTURECLASH
PERCEIVED PRIORITIES ITMARKETING stability, reliability redundancy, business continuity  & disaster recovery security ongo...
"CULTURE DOES NOT CHANGE BECAUSE WE DESIRE TO CHANGE IT. CULTURE CHANGES WHEN THE ORGANIZATION IS TRANSFORMED; THE CULTURE...
THE PRE-DIGITAL PARADOXES STANDARDISE EMPOWER CONTROL INNOVATE ORCHESTRATE UNLEASH
ESTABLISH THE BASELINE
The core or Shared Service Centre (SSC) is defined as: UNDERSTANDING THE PUPOSE OF THE CORE  "An internal service provider...
DISPERSED & DISTRIBUTED CORE
SHARED SERVICE MATURITY MODEL
SHARED CRITICAL SUCCESS FACTORS Set the gold standard  Scale services to meet demand  Align scope and capabilities with cu...
CO-DESIGN THE APPROACH
WEB STRATEGY DEVELOPMENT RUMELT'S STRATEGY 'KERNEL' Diagnose the challenge Set guiding principles Develop coherent actions
WEB STRATEGY DEVELOPMENT FIND A STRATEGIC FIT Adapted from the Gartner bimodal IT approach
SIMPLIFY THE STRATEGIC ELEMENTS Vision & principles Objectives & benefits Performance management Technology Users Channels...
CO-DESIGN THE APPROACH
CO-PRODUCE THE STRATEGY ... AND MEAN IT!
STRATEGY DEVELOPMENT TEAM Marketing, IT & other relevant stakeholders take part in a six-week 'sprint' to co-produce a pro...
TEAM VALUES Courage Team members have the courage to do the right thing and work on tough problems. Focus  Everyone focuse...
CHALLENGE EACH OTHER ... AND LEARN FROM EACH OTHER
THE CHANNEL CHALLENGE
CHANNEL SHIFT: STRATEGIC VIEW
MOMENTS OF TRUTH Source: Think With Google, Jim Lecinski Stimulus or event First Moment of Truth Second Moment of Truth Aw...
BE READY TO GOVERN THE CHANGE
GOVERNANCE AS ENABLER
ITERATE & IMPROVE GOVERNANCE
USERS We better understand our users, their behaviour and how to meet their needs. We have a shared approach and method of...
QUESTIONS CHALLENGES  FEEDBACK
  1. 1. develop a winning strategy which embraces tech and marketing cultures COLAN MEHAFFEY HEAD OF WEB STRATEGY & TECHNOLOGIES
  2. 2. THE UNIVERSITY OF EDINBURGH With a history dating back to 1583, we are:  - Ranked in the Top 25 Universities globally - One of the UK’s oldest universities and Scotland’s largest, generating turnover of more than £880 million each year Outstanding history of discovery, invention and innovation which includes:  - Theory of the Higgs boson, for which Professor Higgs won the Nobel Prize for Physics in 2013 - Cloning of Dolly the Sheep at the University’s Roslin Institute Leading the development of new forms of education, the University was: - The first university in the UK to provide massive, open, online courses (MOOCs) to students around the world A world-leading centre of academic excellence 
  3. 3. MY CHALLENGE Develop and champion a new strategy and vision for how the University use web technologies to: - enhance students' digital experience - disseminate our best research - engage with our diverse audiences
  4. 4. 1,721 websites Almost 2,000 practioners and publishers
  5. 5. “MAKING THE SIMPLE COMPLICATED IS COMMONPLACE. MAKING THE COMPLICATED SIMPLE - AWESOMELY SIMPLE - THAT'S CREATIVITY.” Charles MingusTom Marcello / WikiCommons
  6. 6. TO  SUCCESSFULLY  DEVELOP & DELIVER DIGITAL STRATEGY, MARKETING & IT ARE JUST TWO OF THE CRITICAL CONTRIBUTORS.
  7. 7. BEWARE OF MYTHS
  8. 8. THEMARKETINGANDINFORMATION TECHNOLOGYCULTURECLASH
  9. 9. PERCEIVED PRIORITIES ITMARKETING stability, reliability redundancy, business continuity  & disaster recovery security ongoing support & maintenance  standardisation & interoperability data integrity strategic management of infrastructure capital cost efficiency efficient customer acquisition & retention lifetime value differentiation in the marketplace speed to market of new ideas agility to change course and respond to need user and brand experience embracing disruptive innovation
  10. 10. "CULTURE DOES NOT CHANGE BECAUSE WE DESIRE TO CHANGE IT. CULTURE CHANGES WHEN THE ORGANIZATION IS TRANSFORMED; THE CULTURE REFLECTS THE REALITIES OF PEOPLE WORKING TOGETHER EVERY DAY." FRANCES HASSELBEIN
  11. 11. THE PRE-DIGITAL PARADOXES STANDARDISE EMPOWER CONTROL INNOVATE ORCHESTRATE UNLEASH
  12. 12. ESTABLISH THE BASELINE
  13. 13. The core or Shared Service Centre (SSC) is defined as: UNDERSTANDING THE PUPOSE OF THE CORE  "An internal service provider which bundles competencies and provides standardized services for different business divisions within the company." *Shared Service Centre - the 2nd Generation, PwC
  14. 14. DISPERSED & DISTRIBUTED CORE
  15. 15. SHARED SERVICE MATURITY MODEL
  16. 16. SHARED CRITICAL SUCCESS FACTORS Set the gold standard  Scale services to meet demand  Align scope and capabilities with customer need  Deliver a frictionless and satisfying customer experience
  17. 17. CO-DESIGN THE APPROACH
  18. 18. WEB STRATEGY DEVELOPMENT RUMELT'S STRATEGY 'KERNEL' Diagnose the challenge Set guiding principles Develop coherent actions
  19. 19. WEB STRATEGY DEVELOPMENT FIND A STRATEGIC FIT Adapted from the Gartner bimodal IT approach
  20. 20. SIMPLIFY THE STRATEGIC ELEMENTS Vision & principles Objectives & benefits Performance management Technology Users Channels & content
  21. 21. CO-DESIGN THE APPROACH
  22. 22. CO-PRODUCE THE STRATEGY ... AND MEAN IT!
  23. 23. STRATEGY DEVELOPMENT TEAM Marketing, IT & other relevant stakeholders take part in a six-week 'sprint' to co-produce a prototype strategy. The workshop sessions allow the group to: - better understand the current and future state - align with relevant strategies and initiatives - identify opportunities and potential barriers to success - develop a compelling shared vision - set global objectives by which the organisation can achieve the vision
  24. 24. TEAM VALUES Courage Team members have the courage to do the right thing and work on tough problems. Focus  Everyone focuses on the work of the sprint and team goals. Commitment People personally commit to achieving the team goals. Respect Team members respect each other to be capable, independent people. Openness The team agree to be open about the work and the challenges with performing the work. Adapted from the Agile Manifesto
  25. 25. CHALLENGE EACH OTHER ... AND LEARN FROM EACH OTHER
  26. 26. THE CHANNEL CHALLENGE
  27. 27. CHANNEL SHIFT: STRATEGIC VIEW
  28. 28. MOMENTS OF TRUTH Source: Think With Google, Jim Lecinski Stimulus or event First Moment of Truth Second Moment of Truth Awareness Consideration to purchase (shelf) Experience
  29. 29. MOMENTS OF TRUTH Source: Think With Google, Jim Lecinski Stimulus or event First Moment of Truth Second Moment of Truth Awareness Transaction (monetary or nonmonentary) Experience Ultimate Moment of Truth Zero Moment of Truth Social discovery Shared experience Social data informs future interactions
  30. 30. BE READY TO GOVERN THE CHANGE
  31. 31. GOVERNANCE AS ENABLER
  32. 32. GOVERNANCE AS ENABLER
  33. 33. ITERATE & IMPROVE GOVERNANCE
  34. 34. USERS We better understand our users, their behaviour and how to meet their needs. We have a shared approach and method of working which pervades throughout our core and dispersed business units. CULTURE TECH We have a series of well understood strategic activities underwritten by common technologies. O U T C O M E S
  35. 35. QUESTIONS CHALLENGES  FEEDBACK

