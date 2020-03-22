Successfully reported this slideshow.
CRICOS 00111D TOID 3069 Pronunciation EAP4B online Week 6.1
Developing clearer pronunciation Knowing HOW to pronounce a word is important … …. So, when you are learning a new word, m...
Apps and online dictionaries provide the pronunciation as audio (choose British or Australian English rather than American...
…. Just for fun! Brush Up On Your English I take it you already know Of tough and bough and cough and dough Others may stu...
This is a short presentation just to get you thinking about pronunciation and what you need to do to improve yours.

EAP4 week 6.1 Pronunciation

