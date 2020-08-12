Projeto Municipal Ecossistema Educacional de Inovação

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Projeto Municipal baseado em iniciativas de inovação para empreendedores cívicos, empreendedores de inovação e tecnologia verde.

  1. 1. Projeto Municipal Ecossistema Educacional para Inovação
  2. 2. Cidade de Araucária – Paraná Problema: Ausência de educação voltada para a inovação e resolução de problemas sociais, iniciativas que auxiliem a comunidade e jovens empreendedores a começar seus negócios.
  3. 3. Proposta de Valor Parque educacional com a possibilidade de pesquisa translacional, desenvolvimento de produtos sustentáveis e suporte aos empreendedores, facilitando a entrada dos mesmos em mercados locais. Nas áreas de Cidade Inteligente, Tecnologia Verde, Robótica, e Automação de Dados.
  4. 4. Inspiração O Modelo de negócios para este ecossistema é baseado em dois projetos, o primeiro é o Science Park em Hong Kong, cujo o slogan é “onde a inovação se torna o futuro” , e o segundo é uma inciativa paulista chamada Prepara.me, que põem em cheque o preparo dos jovens para o mercado de trabalho.
  5. 5. Vantagem competitiva para cidade Iniciativas sociais, que envolvem empresas privadas, ou a criação de empresas privadas especialmente voltadas para atividades sociais, geram pontos de vantagens começando com qualidade de vida para seus moradores, melhora na educação e abertura para a inovação. Uma cidade do Reino Unido chamada Milton Keynes, investe fortemente em iniciativas de Smart Cities, hoje além de soluções inteligentes para a cidade, ela cedia empresas de renome mundial como a REDBULL Racing.
  6. 6. Parcerias Para que tal iniciativa tenha sucesso é necessário, a participação da esfera municipal, faculdades e universidades com apoio a pesquisas e desenvolvimento acadêmico, e capacitação dos empreendedores, empresas privadas, e da população da cidade, desta forma todos saem fortalecidos, e aqueles que se encontram em vulnerabilidade econômica podem ter uma chance de aprender e empreender.
  7. 7. NEGÓCIO INCLUSIVO Por fim, o objetivo desta ação é ser um negócio inclusivo e fazer a diferença na vida das pessoas, onde com o auxilio de várias esferas da sociedade todos possam conectar seus negócios e expandir a inovação.
  8. 8. As cidades são o maior artefato já criado pelo homem. Sempre foram objetos de desejos, desafios, oportunidades e sonhos. (Awad, Carlos Leite de Souza; Juliana di C. M. Cidades Sustentáveis Cidades Inteligentes. Grupo A, 2012. [Minha Biblioteca].)
  9. 9. Referência: Awad, Carlos Leite de Souza; Juliana di C. M. Cidades Sustentáveis Cidades Inteligentes. Grupo A, 2012.

