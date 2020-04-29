Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Wedding Photography from the Heart: Creative Techniques to Capture the Moments that Matter
Book details Author : Joe Buissink Pages : pages Publisher : Language : ISBN-10 : 0817424547 ISBN-13 : 9780817424541
Synopsis book A behind-the-scenes look at master wedding photographer Joe Buissinks acclaimed style"Theres no such thing a...
Wedding Photography from the Heart: Creative Techniques to Capture the Moments that Matter [PDF] Download Ebooks, Ebooks D...
Wedding Photography from the Heart: Creative Techniques to Capture the Moments
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Wedding Photography from the Heart: Creative Techniques to Capture the Moments

29 views

Published on

Wedding Photography from the Heart: Creative Techniques to Capture the Moments that Matter

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Wedding Photography from the Heart: Creative Techniques to Capture the Moments

  1. 1. Wedding Photography from the Heart: Creative Techniques to Capture the Moments that Matter
  2. 2. Book details Author : Joe Buissink Pages : pages Publisher : Language : ISBN-10 : 0817424547 ISBN-13 : 9780817424541
  3. 3. Synopsis book A behind-the-scenes look at master wedding photographer Joe Buissinks acclaimed style"Theres no such thing as a perfect imageonly a perfect moment," says Joe Buissink, one of American Photos Top 10 Wedding Photographers in the World. In Wedding Photography from the Heart, the premier photographer gives us an inside look at how he captures the feeling of a couples wedding, seeing the moments from their perspectives and hearts. Here, for the first time, are more than 150 of his stunning imagesincluding many from celebrity weddingsaccompanied by creative techniques, inspiration, and unparalleled advice. Joe brings us into his creative process, emphasizing "learning to see"training yourself to anticipate the moments that matterand, most important, developing a relationship of complete trust with your clients. His goal is not necessarily to take technically perfect photos, but to capture the right moments, transforming intimate, emotional memories into timeless images. A
  4. 4. Wedding Photography from the Heart: Creative Techniques to Capture the Moments that Matter [PDF] Download Ebooks, Ebooks Download and Read Online, Read Online, Epub Ebook KINDLE, PDF Full eBook Detail Books Author : Joe Buissinkq Pages : pagesq Publisher :q Language :q ISBN-10 : 0817424547q ISBN-13 : 9780817424541q Sipnosis Books A behind-the-scenes look at master wedding photographer Joe Buissink?s acclaimed style"There?s no such thing as a perfect image?only a perfect moment," says Joe Buissink, one of American Photo?s Top 10 Wedding Photographers in the World. In Wedding Photography from the Heart, the premier photographer gives us an inside look at how he captures the feeling of a couple?s wedding, seeing the moments from their perspectives and hearts. Here, for the first time, are more than 150 of his stunning images?including many from celebrity weddings?accompanied by creative techniques, inspiration, and unparalleled advice. Joe brings us into his creative process, emphasizing "learning to see"?training yourself to anticipate the moments that matter?and, most important, developing a relationship of complete trust with your clients. His goal is not necessarily to take technically perfect photos, but to capture the right moments, transforming intimate, emotional memories into timeless images. A

×