Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Internet, Phone, Mail, and Mixed-Mode Surveys: The Tailored Design Method
Book details Author : Don A. Dillman Pages : 528 pages Publisher : Wiley Language : ISBN-10 : 1118456149 ISBN-13 : 9781118...
Synopsis book The classic survey design reference, updated for the digital age For over two decades, Dillman's classic tex...
Internet, Phone, Mail, and Mixed-Mode Surveys: The Tailored Design Method [PDF] Download Ebooks, Ebooks Download and Read ...
Internet, Phone, Mail, and Mixed-Mode Surveys: The Tailored Design Method
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Internet, Phone, Mail, and Mixed-Mode Surveys: The Tailored Design Method

29 views

Published on

Internet, Phone, Mail, and Mixed-Mode Surveys: The Tailored Design Method

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Internet, Phone, Mail, and Mixed-Mode Surveys: The Tailored Design Method

  1. 1. Internet, Phone, Mail, and Mixed-Mode Surveys: The Tailored Design Method
  2. 2. Book details Author : Don A. Dillman Pages : 528 pages Publisher : Wiley Language : ISBN-10 : 1118456149 ISBN-13 : 9781118456149
  3. 3. Synopsis book The classic survey design reference, updated for the digital age For over two decades, Dillman's classic text on survey design has aided both students and professionals in effectively planning and conducting mail, telephone, and, more recently, Internet surveys. The new edition is thoroughly updated and revised, and covers all aspects of survey research. It features expanded coverage of mobile phones, tablets, and the use of do-it-yourself surveys, and Dillman's unique Tailored Design Method is also thoroughly explained. This invaluable resource is crucial for any researcher seeking to increase response rates and obtain high-quality feedback from survey questions. Consistent with current emphasis on the visual and aural, the new edition is complemented by copious examples within the text and accompanying website.This heavily revised Fourth Edition includes:Strategies and tactics for determining the needs of a given survey, how to design it, and how to effectively administer it How
  4. 4. Internet, Phone, Mail, and Mixed-Mode Surveys: The Tailored Design Method [PDF] Download Ebooks, Ebooks Download and Read Online, Read Online, Epub Ebook KINDLE, PDF Full eBook Detail Books Author : Don A. Dillmanq Pages : 528 pagesq Publisher : Wileyq Language :q ISBN-10 : 1118456149q ISBN-13 : 9781118456149q Sipnosis Books The classic survey design reference, updated for the digital age For over two decades, Dillman's classic text on survey design has aided both students and professionals in effectively planning and conducting mail, telephone, and, more recently, Internet surveys. The new edition is thoroughly updated and revised, and covers all aspects of survey research. It features expanded coverage of mobile phones, tablets, and the use of do-it-yourself surveys, and Dillman's unique Tailored Design Method is also thoroughly explained. This invaluable resource is crucial for any researcher seeking to increase response rates and obtain high-quality feedback from survey questions. Consistent with current emphasis on the visual and aural, the new edition is complemented by copious examples within the text and accompanying website.This heavily revised Fourth Edition includes:Strategies and tactics for determining the needs of a given survey, how to design it, and how to effectively administer it How

×