Published in: Education
  1. 1. E-book Polishing the Mirror: How to Live from Your Spiritual Heart Trial Ebook Sometimes illumination occurs spontaneously or, as Ram Dass experienced, in a cosmic moment of the heart opening. More commonly, it happens when we remove the dust from the mirror of our spiritual heart with daily practice—to see beyond the illusion of our transient thoughts and emotions to the vast and luminous landscape of our true nature.For five decades, Ram Dass has explored the depths of consciousness and love and brought back insights as his service to others. With Polishing the Mirror, he gathers together his essential teachings for being and loving, here and now, in the eternal present. For those just starting on the path, this is a primer for living from the spiritual heart. For those already practicing it, is a reference point for daily life in the spirit.In this audiobook, read by coauthor Rameshwar Das, listeners will discover perennial wisdom, humor, teaching stories, and guidance into Ram Dass's own spiritual practices, including:Bhakti Yoga—devotion, opening our hearts to unconditional love• Practices for living, aging, dying, and embracing the natural flow of life• Karma Yoga—transformation through selfless service• Working with fear and suffering as a path to grace and freedom• Step-by-step guidance in devotional chant, meditation, mantra, and morePolishing the Mirror is Ram Dass's invitation to experience who we are and why we are here, and how to become beacons of unconditional love.This unabridged audiobook includes four bonus tracks:Pure Awareness—a guided meditation with Ram Dass• I Am Loving Awareness—a guided meditation with Ram Dass• An Introduction to Vipassana Meditation with Ram Dass• Sita Ram—kirtan chant music with Jai Uttal"This book is a blessing! Simply reading it will open your heart and bring you to mysterious, spacious, loving freedom. Ram Dass is one of the great sages of our time who can make us laugh, cry, and awaken!"—Jack Kornfield, author of A Path with Heart"Ram Dass has been the most influential person in my own spiritual development. I treasure his wisdom as well as his spirit.   2. 2. q q q q q q Ebook Detail: Author : Ram Dass Pages : pages Publisher : Sounds True Language : ISBN-10 : 1622035259 ISBN-13 : 9781622035250
