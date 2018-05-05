Lmcp 1552 pembangunan mapan dalam islam t8

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. LMCP 1552 PEMBANGUNAN MAPAN DALAM ISLAM MUHAMMAD IYLIA BIN ROSLI A154415 PROF. DATO’ IR. DR. RIZA ATIQABDULLAH BIN O. K. RAHMAT TUGASAN 8: NEGERI KAYA PENDUDUK MISKIN
  2. 2. 1) Memperbaiki ekonomi penduduk tempatan  1) Meluaskan produk yang diusahakan oleh penduduk tempatan  Membantu penduduk tempatan mengusahakan produk supaya tembus ke pasaran luar negeri  2) Membuka peluang pekerjaan kepada penduduk tempatan  Mengurangkan pengambilan pekerja asing. Ini kerana akan mengurangkan pengambilan pekerja tempatan
  3. 3. 1) Memperbanyakkan program kesihatan seperti larian, hari sukan, senaman dan sebagainya.  1) Meningkatkan program kerjasama di kawasan- kawasan perumahan, perindustrian, sekolah dan sebagainya.  2) Meningkatkan infrastruktur serta program beragama.  3) Memperbanyakkan program kesihatan seperti larian, hari sukan, senaman dan sebagainya.
  4. 4. 3) Meminimumkan kerosakan alam sekitar  1) Meningkatkan kempen menjaga alam sekitar supaya membuka mata penduduk tentang kepentingan kebersihan alam sekitar.  2) Mengadakan program kitar semula.  3) Menguatkuasakan undang-undang berkaitan dengan merosakkan alam.
  5. 5. SEKIAN, TERIMA KASIH

