Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
An Unacceptable Offer by Mary Balogh
Book details Title: An Unacceptable Offer Author: Mary Balogh Pages: 228 Format: PDF / EPUB / MOBI ISBN: 9781944654276 Pub...
Description Jane Matthews has been secretly in love with the charming, very handsome Viscount Fairfax for a long time—sinc...
Links for download book Available formats: PDF / EPUB / MOBI CLICK HERE FOR DOWNLOAD EBOOK
Overview Jane Matthews has been secretly in love with the charming, very handsome Viscount Fairfax for a long time—since w...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

DOWNLOAD [PDF] {EPUB} An Unacceptable Offer

9 views

Published on

An Unacceptable Offer by Mary Balogh








Book details



Title: An Unacceptable Offer
Author: Mary Balogh
Pages: 228
Format: PDF / EPUB / MOBI
ISBN: 9781944654276
Publisher: Class Ebook Editions Ltd.




Description

Jane Matthews has been secretly in love with the charming, very handsome Viscount Fairfax for a long time—since well before his marriage, in fact. Now he is widowed and, after a suitable mourning period, is back in London in search of a new wife and a mother for his two infant daughters. He chooses Jane, whom he finds likable and quiet and sensible and surely the ideal choice to suit his needs. When he proposes marriage to her, however, she surprises them both by saying no. Instead, she accepts the offer of his best friend. Too late—or so it seems—the viscount falls deeply in love with Jane as he comes to value her for herself.






Links for download book
Available formats: PDF / EPUB / MOBI

CLICK HERE FOR DOWNLOAD EBOOK






Overview
Jane Matthews has been secretly in love with the charming, very handsome Viscount Fairfax for a long time—since well before his marriage, in fact. Now he is widowed and, after a suitable mourning period, is back in London in search of a new wife and a mother for his two infant daughters. He chooses Jane, whom he finds likable and quiet and sensible and surely the ideal choice to suit his needs. When he proposes marriage to her, however, she surprises them both by saying no. Instead, she accepts the offer of his best friend. Too late—or so it seems—the viscount falls deeply in love with Jane as he comes to value her for herself.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

DOWNLOAD [PDF] {EPUB} An Unacceptable Offer

  1. 1. An Unacceptable Offer by Mary Balogh
  2. 2. Book details Title: An Unacceptable Offer Author: Mary Balogh Pages: 228 Format: PDF / EPUB / MOBI ISBN: 9781944654276 Publisher: Class Ebook Editions Ltd.
  3. 3. Description Jane Matthews has been secretly in love with the charming, very handsome Viscount Fairfax for a long time—since well before his marriage, in fact. Now he is widowed and, after a suitable mourning period, is back in London in search of a new wife and a mother for his two infant daughters. He chooses Jane, whom he finds likable and quiet and sensible and surely the ideal choice to suit his needs. When he proposes marriage to her, however, she surprises them both by saying no. Instead, she accepts the offer of his best friend. Too late—or so it seems—the viscount falls deeply in love with Jane as he comes to value her for herself.
  4. 4. Links for download book Available formats: PDF / EPUB / MOBI CLICK HERE FOR DOWNLOAD EBOOK
  5. 5. Overview Jane Matthews has been secretly in love with the charming, very handsome Viscount Fairfax for a long time—since well before his marriage, in fact. Now he is widowed and, after a suitable mourning period, is back in London in search of a new wife and a mother for his two infant daughters. He chooses Jane, whom he finds likable and quiet and sensible and surely the ideal choice to suit his needs. When he proposes marriage to her, however, she surprises them both by saying no. Instead, she accepts the offer of his best friend. Too late—or so it seems—the viscount falls deeply in love with Jane as he comes to value her for herself.

×