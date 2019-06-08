Pride and Passion: Search for Love and Irish Thoroughbred by Nora Roberts

















Title: Pride and Passion: Search for Love and Irish Thoroughbred

Author: Nora Roberts

Pages: 400

Format: PDF / EPUB / MOBI

ISBN: 9781250184870

Publisher: St. Martin's Press









Pride and Passion: Search for Love and Irish Thoroughbred by Nora Roberts Together for the first time in trade paperback, Pride and Passion features two beloved Nora Roberts novels in a newly designed package.



Search for Love



After the loss of her parents, Serenity Smith receives an unexpected letter from a relative she’s never met. When she travels all the way from Washington, D.C. to the family’s estate in the Brittany region of France, she’s greeted with cold politeness by the Comtesse de Kergallen—her grandmother—and the charming, insufferable Christophe. As she learns of the wild grievances they hold against her parents, Serenity is determined to prove the accusations false. Getting the enigmatic Christophe to change his mind about her proves to be a challenge as tempers fly. But they can only fight their growing feelings for so long.





Irish Thoroughbred



There’s nothing left for Adelia Cunnane in Ireland. The aunt she cared for has passed, and the family farm has been sold for taxes. But her uncle Paddy has written her: Come to America… Dee has always had a magical touch with animals, and she finds employment with her uncle on the Maryland horse farm owned by Travis Grant. It’s a joy to ride Travis’s chestnut thoroughbred—and to spend her first paycheck on luxuries she never had. But Dee is disconcerted by the way her boss treats her—and the way she responds. America may be the land of opportunity, a place where even those from the humblest background can pursue what they want—and, perhaps, even find themselves one day attending the Kentucky Derby. But some divides may be too wide to cross, and Dee fears that demanding more could cost her all that she’s already gained.













