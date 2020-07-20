Story Okulu - Cabernet Sauvignon

Successfully reported this slideshow.
*Sektör profesyonellerine yöneliktir. IWSA’nIn İlk story OKUlu konumuz: ‘Cabernet Sauvignon’
1. Story Okulu Nedİr? Eski bilgileri hatırlamamızı sağlamak, bilgimizi artırmak amacıyla hazırlanmış bir programdır. 2. St...
ŞARAP Cabernet Sauvignon Okunuşu: Kaberne Sovinyon
Cabernet Sauvignon Cabernet Sauvignon; • Koyu renkli, • Yüksek tanenli, • Yüksek asitli, • Orta/tam gövdeli, • Güçlü aroma...
Cabernet Sauvignon Frenk üzümü(cassis), kiraz gibi siyah meyve, dolmalık biber ve nane gibi otsu aromaları ile bilinir. Ta...
Cabernet Sauvignon + = Taneni yüksek olduğundan Cabernet Sauvignon sıklıkla şaraba yumuşaklık ve gövde kazandıran farklı ü...
Cabernet Sauvignon Cabernet Sauvignon ılıman veya sıcak iklim sever; soğuk iklimlerde veya soğuk yıllarda yeterince olgunl...
Fransa Bordeaux • Uzun, sıcak sonbaharlar ve ılıman deniz iklimi hakim olduğundan Cabernet Sauvignon için ideal bir bölged...
Cabernet Sauvignon İçİn Önemlİ Bölgeler • Kuzeyden güneye doğru yer alan ana bölgeler; - Médoc - Haut-Médoc - Graves • En ...
Cabernet Sauvignon İçİn Önemlİ Bölgeler Avustralya • Cabernet Sauvignon Avustralya’da yaygın olarak yetiştirilir. • Özelli...
Cabernet Sauvignon İçİn Önemlİ Bölgeler Yenİ Zelanda • Kuzey adada yer alan Hawke's Bay Cabernet - Merlot kupajları ile ün...
Cabernet Sauvignon İçİn Önemlİ Bölgeler ABD • Napa, Rutherford ve Oakville en önemli bölgeleridir. Napa Vadisi Oakville Ru...
Cabernet Sauvignon İçİn Önemlİ Bölgeler ŞİLİ • Maipo Vadisi ve Colchagua Vadisi önemli alt bölgelerdir. • Sıklıkla Merlot,...
Cabernet Sauvignon İçİn Önemlİ Bölgeler Güney Afrİka • Stellenbosch bölgesi iyi Cabernet Sauvignon şarapları ile bilinir. ...
Cabernet Sauvignon İçİn Önemlİ Bölgeler türkİye • Cabernet Sauvignon, ülkemizde Trakya, Ege ve İç Anadolu bölgesi ile Anta...
  3. 3. ŞARAP Cabernet Sauvignon Okunuşu: Kaberne Sovinyon
  4. 4. Cabernet Sauvignon Cabernet Sauvignon; • Koyu renkli, • Yüksek tanenli, • Yüksek asitli, • Orta/tam gövdeli, • Güçlü aromalara sahip şaraplar yapan siyah üzüm türüdür. Asidite Gövde Tanen ŞARAP
  5. 5. Cabernet Sauvignon Frenk üzümü(cassis), kiraz gibi siyah meyve, dolmalık biber ve nane gibi otsu aromaları ile bilinir. Tanenleri yumuşatmak için meşe fıçıda olgunlaştırılır. Sedir ve vanilya gibi meşe fıçıdan gelen aromalarla zenginleşir. ŞARAP
  6. 6. Cabernet Sauvignon + = Taneni yüksek olduğundan Cabernet Sauvignon sıklıkla şaraba yumuşaklık ve gövde kazandıran farklı üzüm türleriyle harmanlanır. Bunlardan biri Bordeaux kökenli olan Merlot üzümüdür. ŞARAP
  7. 7. Cabernet Sauvignon Cabernet Sauvignon ılıman veya sıcak iklim sever; soğuk iklimlerde veya soğuk yıllarda yeterince olgunlaşmaz. Kalın kabukları sebebiyle olgunlaşma döneminin uzun ve sıcak olması gerekir. ŞARAP
  8. 8. Fransa Bordeaux • Uzun, sıcak sonbaharlar ve ılıman deniz iklimi hakim olduğundan Cabernet Sauvignon için ideal bir bölgedir. • Bölge, güneybatı Fransa’da Garonne ve Dordogne nehirlerinin birleştiği Gironde halici çevresinde kurulmuştur. • Gironde ve Garonne’un batısında ve güneyinde, sol yaka adı verilen bölge yer alır. Bordeaux ŞARAP Cabernet Sauvignon İçİn Önemlİ Bölgeler
  9. 9. Cabernet Sauvignon İçİn Önemlİ Bölgeler • Kuzeyden güneye doğru yer alan ana bölgeler; - Médoc - Haut-Médoc - Graves • En iyi alanlar, suyu çeken ve ısıyı koruyarak olgunlaşmaya yardım eden kumlu-çakıllı topraklardır. Médoc Haut-Médoc Graves ŞARAP
  10. 10. Cabernet Sauvignon İçİn Önemlİ Bölgeler Avustralya • Cabernet Sauvignon Avustralya’da yaygın olarak yetiştirilir. • Özellikle iki bölge öne çıkar: Coonawarra ve Margaret River. Coonawarra Margaret River ŞARAP
  11. 11. Cabernet Sauvignon İçİn Önemlİ Bölgeler Yenİ Zelanda • Kuzey adada yer alan Hawke's Bay Cabernet - Merlot kupajları ile ünlüdür. Hawke’s Bay ŞARAP
  12. 12. Cabernet Sauvignon İçİn Önemlİ Bölgeler ABD • Napa, Rutherford ve Oakville en önemli bölgeleridir. Napa Vadisi Oakville Rutherford ŞARAP
  13. 13. Cabernet Sauvignon İçİn Önemlİ Bölgeler ŞİLİ • Maipo Vadisi ve Colchagua Vadisi önemli alt bölgelerdir. • Sıklıkla Merlot, Carmenere ve Syrah üzümleri ile kupaja girer. Maipo Vadisi Colchagua Vadisi Mendoza ŞARAP Arjantİn • Mendoza bölgesinde kaliteli alanlar mevcuttur. Cabernet Sauvignon monosepaj olarak veya Malbec ile kupajda kullanılır.
  14. 14. Cabernet Sauvignon İçİn Önemlİ Bölgeler Güney Afrİka • Stellenbosch bölgesi iyi Cabernet Sauvignon şarapları ile bilinir. Bu şarapların çoğu Bordeaux stiline benzer. Stellenbosch ŞARAP
  15. 15. Cabernet Sauvignon İçİn Önemlİ Bölgeler türkİye • Cabernet Sauvignon, ülkemizde Trakya, Ege ve İç Anadolu bölgesi ile Antalya'da kupaj ve monosepaj olarak üretilmektedir. Trakya Ege Bölgesi İç Anadolu Bölgesi Antalya ŞARAP

