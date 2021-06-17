WhatsApp For Food Companies

Successfully reported this slideshow.
About us AYYA FOODS – HANDMADE, HOMEMADE, TRADITIONAL Ayya Foods a Division of Magic Bullet Entertainments are now extendi...
WHAT MAKES US DIFFERENT • We procure raw materials directly from the farmers around India. Hence competitive pricing being...
This company was established on 1992 which has been renamed from "Shawline Traders" to "Ayya Foods“. Ayya Foods is a divis...
OUR VISION We are renowned to be the most reliable, authentic and superior among the Indian brands. We deliver the Indian ...
Ayya Foods is a hub of top-notch spices that add flavours to food and make it scrumptious. Our vision is to come up as a l...
MASALAS (SPICE MIX)
WHOLE ORGANIC SPICES
RICE
FRUITS
VEGETABLES
PEANUT CANDY / GROUNDNUT CANDY / KADALA MITTAI AMLA WITH HONEY
BANANA LEAF / BANANA PLATE CURRY LEAVES
CERTIFICATIONS
CONTACT US +91 9788788441 (INDIA) +91 9791697204 (INDIA) +44 7570349653 (UK) WhatsApp and Calls Mail Id info@magicbulleten...
THANK YOU Magic Bullet Entertainments www.magicbulletentertainments.com ayyafoods
It is in deed a 25 years journey of expertise and excellence in manufacturing and branding 60+ (Sixty and above) Varieties of Masala (Spice Mix) Products, Organic Spices, Rice, Fruits, Vegetables, Banana Leaf, Curry Leaves and Peanut Candy/Groundnut Candy etc. at its finest quality. Being one the best leading manufacturers and suppliers of food products we always care for customers satisfaction.

