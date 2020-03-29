Successfully reported this slideshow.
PEMERINTAH KABUPATEN SUKABUMI DINAS PENDIDIKAN SMP NEGERI 3 CIBADAK JL. Raya Karangtengah No. 691 Telp. 0266-533115 Cibadak
paket siswa, internet atau sumber lain yang relevan. Siswa dapat mengajukan pertanyaan melalui kolom komentar pada tayanga...
Resume Pembelajaran Di Rumah Selama Tanggap Darurat Korona 2020

Salah satu Resume Yang Bisa Guru Lakukan Ketika Proses Pembelajaran Di Rumah

Published in: Education
Resume Pembelajaran Di Rumah Selama Tanggap Darurat Korona 2020

  1. 1. PEMERINTAH KABUPATEN SUKABUMI DINAS PENDIDIKAN SMP NEGERI 3 CIBADAK JL. Raya Karangtengah No. 691 Telp. 0266-533115 Cibadak Kabupaten Sukabumi Website: www.smpn3cbd-citaidola.sch.id Email : info@smpn3-citaidola.sch.id/s3citaidola@yahoo.co.id RESUME KEGIATAN PEMBELAJARAN MATEMATIKA TANGGAL 16 MARET 2020 – 27 MARET 2020 (Masa Tanggap Darurat Covid 19) GURU MATA PELAJARAN : ADE SUMARNI, S.Pd. KELAS yang Diampu : 9F, 9G, 9H, 8F, 8G, 8H Hari, tanggal Uraian Kegiatan Dokumentasi Kegiatan Hasil kegiatan Senin, 16 Maret 2020 1. Sosialisasi mengenai masa tanggap darurat Covid 19 kepada siswa, sehingga siswa memahami mengapa harus belajar di rumah. Mengimbau agar siswa menjalankan pola hidup sehat dan mencari informasi mengenai wabah virus corona (corona virus deseas 19 ) serta cara agar tidak terinfeksi covid 19. 2. Menjelaskan mengenai mekanisme belajar di rumah yaitu dengan membimbing siswa menggunakan google classroom dan pembelajaran dilakukan secara online. Adapun fasilitas yang digunakan untuk pembelajaran online adalah telepon seluler (ponsel). Jika siswa terkendala fasilitas ,guru menyiapkan alternatif belajar dengan sms/tlp orang tua/wali murid. Melalui whatsapp Lampiran (Gb.1, Gb.2) 9F , 80% siswa tergabung di google classroom 9G, 97 % siswa tergabung di google classroom 9H, 80% siswa tergabung di google classroom 8F , 100% siswa tergabung di google classroom 8G , 100% siswa tergabung di google classroom 8 H , 80% siswa tergabung di google classroom Rabu, 18 Maret 2020 Kegiatan pembelajaran matematika untuk kelas 8F, 8G, 8H (setara 1x tatap muka= 3jam pelajaran) Guru menayangkan materi Sudut Pusat dan Sudut Keliling yang dapat di akses melalui classroom 8F, 8G, 8H. Siswa diminta untuk menyimak dan mempelajarinya. Menemukan informasi berkaitan dengan materi tersebut dari buku (Gb.3, Gb.4) Gb. 3
  2. 2. paket siswa, internet atau sumber lain yang relevan. Siswa dapat mengajukan pertanyaan melalui kolom komentar pada tayangan tersebut atau melalui whatsapp. Kamis, 19 Maret 2020 Kegiatan pembelajaran matematika untuk kelas 9F, 9G, 9H (setara 1 x tatap muka = 3 jam pelajaran) Guru memberikan rangkuman lengkap matematika (Big Book Matematika SMP) sebagai bahan persiapan ujian dan bahan belajar serta menginformasikan bahwa pada Senin tanggal 23 Maret 2020 akan diadakan latihan soal-soal ujian secara online melalui google formulir. Gb.5 Jum’at, 20 Maret 2020 Kegiatan pembelajaran matematika untuk kelas 8F, 8G, 8H (setara 1x tatap muka= 2 jam pelajaran) Latihan Sudut Pusat dan Sudut Keliling (diakses melalui Classroom 8F, 8G, 8H dalam format google formulir. Gb. 6 Senin, 23 Maret 2020 Latihan soal-soal ujian ( (diakses melalui Classroom 9F, 9G, 9H dalam format google formulir. Catatan: Latihan soal ujian ini dilaksanakan sebelum ada Pengumuman resmi Mendikbud bahwa UN SMP tahun 2020 batal dilaksanakan. Gb. 7 Selasa, 24 Maret 2020 Kegiatan pembelajaran Kelas 8F, 8G, 8H ( setara 1x pertemuan = 3 jam pelajaran) Evaluasi kegiatan dan pembahasan latihan sudut pusat dan sudut keliling. Memberikan kesempatan kepada siswa untuk mengerjakan ulang soal latihan agar hasil belajarnya optimal. Lampiran 6 Kamis, 26 Maret 2020 Kegiatan pembelajaran Kelas 9F, 9G, 9H Evaluasi kegiatan dan pembahasan latihan soal ujian. Memberikan kesempatan kepada siswa untuk mengerjakan ulang soal latihan agar hasil belajarnya optimal.
