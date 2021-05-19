Successfully reported this slideshow.
PROGRAM PRASEKOLAH PENDIDIKAN KHAS BERMASALAH PEMBELAJARAN BAHAGIAN PENDIDIKAN KHAS KEMENTERIAN PENDIDIKAN MALAYSIA MODUL ...
ISI KANDUNGAN MUKA SURAT 1 Minggu Orentasi 1 2 Perihal Diri Saya 2 - 3 3 Anggota Badan 4 - 5 4 Keluarga Saya 6 - 7 5 Sekol...
1 MINGGU ORIENTASI PERKEMBANGAN FIZIKAL DAN ESTETIKA Aktiviti 1: Membuat Biskut Mama • Menggentel, menjentik. • Membuat co...
KOMUNIKASI Bahasa Melayu Aktiviti 1 : Siapa Saya? •Mengenal gambar diri sendiri. •Menyebut nama sendiri, umur, dan jantina...
KEROHANIAN, SIKAP DAN NILAI Pendidikan Islam Aktiviti 1 : Assalammualaikum Semua •Memberi dan menjawab salam secara berlag...
BAHASA MELAYU Aktiviti 1: Deriaku • Menerangkan secara ringkas mengenai deria dan fungsinya. Contoh: i. menghidu - hidung ...
KEMANUSIAAN Aktiviti 1: Di mana saya •Menceritakan tentang anggota badan •Mengenal pasti kedudukan anggota badan. Aktiviti...
KOMUNIKASI Bahasa Melayu Aktiviti 1: Oh Ayah Ibu •Mengenal gambar ayah/ ibu. •Menyebut nama ayah/ ibu . •Menyebut nama aya...
KEROHANIAN ,SIKAP DAN NILAI Pendidikan Islam Aktiviti 1: Hormatilah •Menyebut ucapan salam bersama guru. •Menyebut ucapan ...
BAHASA INGGERIS Activities 1: I love my school. •Visit around the school. •Bring them to assembly that happened in school ...
9 SEKOLAH SAYA KEROHANIAN – SIKAP DAN NILAI Pendidikan Islam Aktiviti 1: Bacaan doa •Memberi dan menjawab salam. •Menghafa...
KOMUNIKASI Bahasa Melayu Aktiviti 1: Sayur- sayuran berkhasiat •Menyenaraikan nama sayur-sayuran . •Mengenal huruf awal pe...
SAYUR- SAYURAN PERKEMBANGAN FIZIKAL DAN ESTETIKA Kreativiti Aktiviti 1: Rekaan kreativiti •Mewarna gambar sayuran dalam ga...
12 MATEMATIK AWAL Aktiviti 1: Mari Kira • Memadankan jumlah bilangan buah-buahan yang sama dengan menggunakan bahan maujud...
KETRAMPILAN DIRI Aktiviti 1: Utamakan Kebersihan • Amali membasuh buah-buahan dengan cara yang betul. • Bergilir-gilir sem...
MAKANAN KOMUNIKASI Bahasa Melayu Aktiviti 1 : Kenali huruf •Mewarna huruf awalan makanan. •Menyambung titik huruf awalan m...
PERKEMBANGAN FIZIKAL DAN ESTETIKA Perkembangan Fizikal Aktiviti 1 : Lembutkan jari jemari anda •Membuat doh. •Meramas doh....
SAINS DAN TEKNOLOGI Matematik Awal Aktiviti 1: Pekerja Dobi •Padanan gambar pakaian. •Mengelaskan jenis pakaian. •Mengenal...
KEROHANIAN, SIKAP DAN NILAI Pendidikan Islam Aktiviti 1: Marilah Bersolat •Memakai pakaian yang sesuai untuk bersolat. •Me...
KOMUNIKASI Bahasa Inggeris Aktiviti 1: Myself • Respond to own name. • Immitiate own name. • Write own name. Aktiviti 2: P...
KEROHANIAN, SIKAP DAN NILAI Pendidikan Islam Aktiviti 1: Mengenal bentuk huruf Hijaiyyah. • Membuat bentuk huruf hijaiyyah...
KOMUNIKASI Bahasa Melayu Aktiviti 1: Bunyi haiwan •Mendengar bunyi haiwan. •Mengecam bunyi haiwan. •Mengajuk bunyi haiwan....
PERKEMBANGAN FIZIKAL DAN ESTETIKA Perkembangan Fizikal Aktiviti 1: Mari bergerak. Lakukan pelbagai jenis pergerakan haiwa...
KENDERAAN DARAT KOMUNIKASI Bahasa Melayu Aktiviti 1: Kenderaan Saya •Mengenal jenis-jenis kenderaan darat. •Mengecam kende...
PERKEMBANGAN FIZIKAL DAN ESTETIKA Perkembangan Fizikal Aktiviti 1: Basikal tua •Melakukan aktiviti mengayuh basikal menggu...
KOMUNIKASI Bahasa Melayu Aktiviti 1: Buku Skrap • Mengenal jenis-jenis kenderaan air. • Mengecam kenderaan air menerusi ka...
KETRAMPILAN DIRI Perkembangan Sosioemosi Aktiviti 1: Let Go • Membuat projek model kenderaan air menggunakan lego. • soal ...
KOMUNIKASI Bahasa Melayu Aktiviti 1: Siapa pasangan saya •Memperkenalkan jenis kenderaan udara. •Menyebut suku kata kender...
KEMANUSIAAN Aktiviti 1: Simbol •Mengenali simbol- simbol yang terdapat di lapangan terbang. •Mengenal dan mengetahui peran...
28 KOMUNIKASI Bahasa Melayu Aktiviti 1: Kebun bunga Saya • Memperkenalkan jenis bunga. • Menamakan jenis bunga. • Menamaka...
KEROHANIAN, SIKAP DAN NILAI Pendidikan Islam Aktiviti 1: Padankan saya • Menyebut huruf awalan Hijaiyyah bunga. • Memadank...
KEMENTERIAN PENDIDIKAN MALAYSIA 2015 Hak cipta terpelihara. Tidak dibenarkan mengeluarkan atau mencetak mana-mana bahagian...
Pengerusi Encik Shazali Bin Ahmad Pengarah Bahagian Pendidikan Khas Penasihat Tuan Haji Wan Mohd Noor Bin Wan Endut Timbal...
BAHAGIAN PENDIDIKAN KHAS KEMENTERIAN PENDIDIKAN MALAYSIA
Modul aktiviti pembelajaran bertema prasekolah pendidikan khas bermasalah pembelajaran

Modul aktiviti pembelajaran bertema prasekolah pendidikan khas bermasalah pembelajaran

  1. 1. PROGRAM PRASEKOLAH PENDIDIKAN KHAS BERMASALAH PEMBELAJARAN BAHAGIAN PENDIDIKAN KHAS KEMENTERIAN PENDIDIKAN MALAYSIA MODUL AKTIVITI PEMBELAJARAN BERTEMA
  2. 2. ISI KANDUNGAN MUKA SURAT 1 Minggu Orentasi 1 2 Perihal Diri Saya 2 - 3 3 Anggota Badan 4 - 5 4 Keluarga Saya 6 - 7 5 Sekolah Saya 8 - 9 6 Sayur-sayuran 10 - 11 7 Buah-buahan 12 - 13 8 Makanan 14 - 15 9 Pakaian 16 - 17 10 Negara Saya 18 - 19 11 Haiwan 20 - 21 12 Kenderaan 22 - 27 13 Bunga 28 - 29 14 Penghargaan 30 - 31 KANDUNGAN
  3. 3. 1 MINGGU ORIENTASI PERKEMBANGAN FIZIKAL DAN ESTETIKA Aktiviti 1: Membuat Biskut Mama • Menggentel, menjentik. • Membuat contengan bebas dan berpandu. (Pelbagai arah contengan; serong kiri/ kanan, lurus ke atas/ ke bawah, melengkuk). Aktiviti 2: Kolaj Bentuk • Menyusun, merenyuk, melipat, merenjis, memulas dan mencubit. Aktiviti 3 : Si Tommy Melakukan aktiviti pemanasan badan. • Menonton video ‘Tommy Song’. • Menyanyikan lagu ‘Tommy Song’ berserta gerakan. KEMANUSIAAN Aktviti 1: Teka Siapa Saya ? • Aktiviti mengenal nama rakan dan nama sendiri. • Aktiviti menyebut nama sendiri dan nama rakan. Aktiviti 2: Tanda Nama • Memadankan abjad nama yang sepadan. Aktiviti 3: Ini Kisah Saya • Menonton video perkembangan dari bayi ke dewasa. • Bercerita perihal diri. • Menghasilkan buku skrap : menampal gambar perkembangan diri dari bayi hingga dewasa. KETRAMPILAN DIRI Perkembangan Sosioemosi Aktiviti1 : Jom Bermain Bersama • Aktiviti bermain lego. • Aktiviti bermain dengan rakan-rakan. Aktiviti 2: Mencantum Puzzle Wajah Saya • Aktiviti bermain bersendirian. Pengurusan Diri Aktiviti 1: MenggunakanTandas • Aktiviti menggunakan tandas dengan cara yang betul. Aktiviti 2: Memadankan • Mengenal peralatan makan dan minum. Aktiviti 3: Mari Makan Bersama • Aktiviti makan dengan menggunakan tangan. • Aktiviti makan menggunakan sudu dan garpu. • Aktiviti minum menggunakan cawan dan gelas. SAINS DAN TEKNOLOGI Sains Aktiviti 1 : Kita serupa • Menunjukkan anggota badan diri mengikut arahan. • Menyebut bahagian anggota badan diri sendiri dan rakan- rakan. • Nyanyian lagu anggota badan. Matematik Awal Aktiviti1 : Padanan • Memadankan benda maujud yang sama 2 atau 4 set. • Mengelaskan benda maujud mengikut warna/ saiz/ bentuk. Aktiviti 2 : Hari bertuah • Menyebut nama-nama hari dalam seminggu. • Menyebut aktiviti yang dilakukan mengikut hari. KEROHANIAN, SIKAP DAN NILAI Pendidikan Islam Aktiviti 1: Salam Guru dan Pembantu Pengurusan Murid • Menunjukkan sikap hormat. Aktiviti 2: Mengucap dua kalimah syahadah • Menonton video lagu ‘Puji-pujian’ (Raihan). • Melafaz dan mengajuk lafaz syahadah. • Mengucap lafaz syahadah secara nyanyian. • Mewarnakan ayat Kalimah Syahadah. Pendidikan Moral Aktiviti 1 : Mari mengemas • Murid mengemas permainan dengan bimbingan. KOMUNIKASI Bahasa Melayu Aktviti 1 : Di mana kamu? • Aktiviti mendengar bunyi manusia. • Aktiviti menunjukkan arah bunyi. Aktviti 2 : Tiru Macam Saya • Membezakan nada suara manusia. Contoh: Bunyi menangis, ketawa, batuk, menjerit, menyanyi. Aktiviti 3 : Ucapan Bertatasusila • Memberi gerak balas terhadap arahan. • Mengucapkan ucapan bertatasusila. • Permainan ucap dan jawab. Contoh: “selamat pagi”. • Simulasi meminta sesuatu secara sopan. • Mengucapkan ucapan bertatasusila besama komuniti sekolah : guru, tukang kebun dan lain - lain Bahasa Inggeris Aktiviti 1: Lets Move Our Fingers • Able to do random scribbling. • Able to write/draw regarding simple instruction.
  4. 4. KOMUNIKASI Bahasa Melayu Aktiviti 1 : Siapa Saya? •Mengenal gambar diri sendiri. •Menyebut nama sendiri, umur, dan jantina. •Mengangkat tangan apabila nama dipanggil. •Memandang dan memegang buku yang berkaitan diri saya. •Memberi jawapan mudah mengenai perihal diri. •Menyanyikan lagu ‘Siapa Saya’. Aktiviti 2 : Ucapan Bertatasusila • Memberi gerak balas terhadap arahan. • Mengucapkan ucapan bertatasusila. • Permainan ucap dan jawab. Contoh : Selamat Pagi. • Simulasi meminta sesuatu secara sopan. • Mengucapkan ucapan bertatasusila dengan komuniti sekolah . Contoh: guru dan tukang kebun. Aktiviti 3 : Jari-jariku • Menconteng secara bebas dengan bimbingan. • Mewarna dalam ruang . Contoh: nama murid. • Menyambung titik gambar muka. Bahasa Inggeris Activity 1 : Who Am I? • Said and state personal details - name, age and gender. • Look and hold a My self’s book. • Hands up when names are called. • Give simple answer about their self. • Sing a “Who am I “ song. Activity 2 : Greetings With Manner • Sound out simple greetings. • Respond with manners. • Working in pairs and talk about own self. • Greet school community with manners. Activity 3 : Lets Write • Random scribbling. • Coloring in space – student’s name. • Trace a face picture line. • Make a face’s mask. SAINS DAN TEKNOLOGI Sains Awal Aktiviti 1 : Kita Serupa • Menunjukkan anggota badan diri sendiri mengikut arahan. • Menyebut bahagian anggota badan diri sendiri dan rakan- rakan. • Nyanyian lagu anggota badan. Aktiviti 2 : Dari Kecil Hingga Dewasa • Menonton video perkembangan diri dari bayi hingga dewasa. • Menyusun kad gambar dari bayi hingga dewasa. Aktiviti 3 : Warna Kegemaran • Menyanyikan lagu ‘warna’. • Memadankan kad warna dengan peralatan di sekitar bilik darjah. Matematik Awal Aktiviti 1 : Padanan • Memadankan kad gambar mengikut jantina yang sama. • Menyusun ketinggian rakan-rakan mengikut kategori tinggi dan rendah. Aktiviti 2 : Saya Suka Nombor • Membilang bilangan rakan. • Menyebut nombor 1 hingga 5. • Nyanyian lagu ‘Satu Jari’. KEMANUSIAAN Aktiviti 1 : Ini Kisah Saya • Menonton video perkembangan dari bayi hingga dewasa. • Bercerita perihal diri. • Menghasilkan carta diri saya - menampal gambar perkembangan diri dari bayi hingga dewasa. Aktiviti 2 : Gelaran Diri • Menyebut nama gelaran diri. • Menghasilkan tanda nama. PERIHAL DIRI SAYA 2
  5. 5. KEROHANIAN, SIKAP DAN NILAI Pendidikan Islam Aktiviti 1 : Assalammualaikum Semua •Memberi dan menjawab salam secara berlagu. •Memberi dan menjawab salam secara berpasangan. •Memberi dan menjawab salam dengan komuniti sekolah- guru, dan tukang kebun. Aktiviti 2 : Dimulakan Dengan Bismillah •Melafaz dan mengajuk lafaz bismillah secara berlagu. •Melafaz bismillah semasa memegang pensel dan buku. •Melafaz bismillah semasa melakukan aktiviti rutin di dalam kelas. •Melafazkan bismillah semasa melakukan aktiviti fizikal. Aktiviti 3 : Mengucap Dua Kalimah Syahadah •Menonton video lagu “Puji-pujian –(Raihan)”. •Melafaz dan mengajuk lafaz syahadah. •Mengucap lafaz syahadah secara nyanyian. •Mewarnakan ayat kalimah syahadah. Pendidikan Moral Aktiviti 1 : Jurnal Baik Hati •Memotong dan menampal gambar aktiviti yang menunjukkan nilai-nilai murni. Aktiviti 2 : Mari Mengemas •Mengemas permainan dengan bimbingan. •Mengemas persekitaran bilik darjah dengan bimbingan. PERKEMBANGAN FIZIKAL DAN ESTETIKA Perkembangan Fizikal Aktiviti 1 : Jom Gerakkan Badan • Melakukan aktiviti pemanasan badan. • Menonton video “Tommy Song”. • Menyanyikan lagu “Tommy song” beserta gerakan. Aktiviti 2 : Rantai Nama Saya • Murid menguntai manik huruf menggunakan tali mengikut nama masing-masing. Aktiviti 3 : Jom Rehatkan Diri • Murid menelentang dan meniarap di atas tilam atau tikar lembut secara bebas. • Menelentang dan meniarap dengan postur yang betul di atas tilam atau tikar. Kreativiti Aktiviti 1 : Puzzle Diri • Menampal kad gambar bahagian anggota badan pada gambar rajah tubuh badan. • Mencantum puzzle wajah atau tubuh badan. Aktiviti 2 : Rasa Gembira • Menyanyikan lagu ‘Rasa Gembira’. • Membuat pergerakan kreatif mengikut lagu ‘Rasa Gembira’. • Melakukan persembahan di hadapan guru dan rakan-rakan. Aktiviti 3 : Saya Hebat • Menghasilkan boneka diri. • Capan tapak tangan. • Kolaj diri saya. KETRAMPILAN DIRI Pengurusan Diri Aktiviti 1 : Kamar Selesa • Latihan meminta izin untuk ke tandas. • Latihan menggunakan tandas. Aktiviti 2 : Doktor Cilik • Membezakan antara tangan yang bersih dan kotor menggunakan kad gambar dan tayangan video. • Amali membasuh dan mengelap tangan. Aktiviti 3 : Mendandan Diri • Latihan menyisir rambut. • Latihan membersihkan muka. • Memakai pakaian- baju dan seluar. Perkembangan Sosioemosi Aktiviti 1 : Lelaki atau Perempuan? • Menyatakan jenis jantina. • Mengenal bahagian peribadi lelaki dan perempuan. • Membezakan gambar mengikut jantina. • Menyatakan jantina sendiri. Aktiviti 2 : Pelakon Popular • Mengenali emosi gembira, marah, sedih, takut dan terkejut menggunakan kad gambar atau video. • Berlakon menunjukkan mimik muka. Contoh: gembira, sedih, takut dan terkejut. Aktiviti 3 : Musang dan Ayam • Bermain dengan rakan-rakan dengan pengawasan terhad. Contoh: Permainan musang dan anak ayam. PERIHAL DIRI SAYA 3
  6. 6. BAHASA MELAYU Aktiviti 1: Deriaku • Menerangkan secara ringkas mengenai deria dan fungsinya. Contoh: i. menghidu - hidung ii. merasa - lidah iii. melihat - mata iv. mendengar - telinga •Membuat aktiviti melibatkan deria seperti menghidu bau, merasa makanan dan melihat pemandangan. Aktiviti 2: Dengarlah sayang •Melihat carta tubuh saya. •Bercerita mengenai anggota badan yang dilihat. •Menyanyikan lagu anggota badan: Angkat tangan kanan… gelek, gelek, gelek, Angkat tangan kiri … gelek, gelek, gelek, Angkat bahu kanan…goyang, goyang, goyang, Angkat bahu kiri…goyang, goyang, goyang, Angkat kaki kanan…duduk diam diam. Aktiviti 3 : Kenali saya •Melihat kad gambar (anggota badan). •Mengenal huruf awalan berdasarkan gambar yang ditunjukkan. Contohnya: m- mata, h-hidung, t-telinga •Aktiviti murid menyebut huruf awalan berdasarkan gambar yang ditunjukkan oleh guru. MATEMATIK AWAL Aktiviti 1: Mari mengira •Mengira anggota badan: 1 - hidung 2 - mata 5 - jari 2 - kaki 2 - tangan •Padankan gambar yang sama. Aktiviti 2: Carta tinggi •Menyediakan carta ukuran. •Mengukur ketinggian murid. •Murid membaca ukuran ketinggian diri sendiri dan rakan dengan bimbingan. •Membaca bacaan pada carta ukuran. Aktiviti 3: Finger count •Memperkenalkan bilangan nombor menggunakan jari. •Membilang jari sambil menyanyi: “1 2 3 4 5 once 1 caught a fish alive, 6 7 8 9 10 then let it go again”. BAHASA INGGERIS Activity 1: Lacing •Cut a t-shirt picture. •Guide pupils to punch hole of picture around. •Lacing of picture. Activity 2: Matching •Naming part of body. •Matching same pictures part of body. •Match identical picture in a set of two picture. Acitivity 3: My body •Name parts of the body. •Sing the action song “Head, shoulder, knees and toes”. •Pupils able to trace over dotted of letter. SAINS AWAL Aktiviti 1: Kotak tepung •Menyediakan tepung dalam bekas besar. •Murid menekap bentuk jari dalam bekas tepung. •Soal jawab mengenai bentuk yang dihasilkan. •Aktiviti menekap objek selain jari untuk memperkenalkan bentuk. Aktiviti 2: Lihatlah dunia •Lawatan ke sekitar kawasan sekolah seperti kantin, kolam ikan, tandas, padang, taman bunga dan sebagainya (menggunakan deria lihat, dengar, sentuh, hidu dan rasa) ANGGOTA BADAN 4
  7. 7. KEMANUSIAAN Aktiviti 1: Di mana saya •Menceritakan tentang anggota badan •Mengenal pasti kedudukan anggota badan. Aktiviti 2: Cut and paste •Menerangkan kedudukan anggota badan di muka. •Aktiviti murid menggunting anggota badan dan menampalnya pada ruang muka yang disediakan. Aktiviti 3: Diri saya •Bercerita mengenai diri sendiri •Murid mengenal bahagian anggota badan sendiri. •Soal jawab bersama guru. KEROHANIAN – SIKAP DAN NILAI Pendidikan Islam Aktiviti 1: Mengenal anggota wuduk •Memperkenalkan anggota wajib wuduk (muka, tangan, sebahagian kepala dan kaki). •Mengangkat gambar (anggota wajib wuduk) yang disebut oleh guru. •Murid menyebut nama anggota anggota wajib wuduk. Aktiviti 2: Padankan •Menyediakan gambar manusia. •Memperkenalkan anggota wajib wuduk menggunakan kad imbasan. •Memadankan kad imbasan dengan anggota badan pada gambar manusia (pastikan kad imbasan yang digunakan sama dengan gambar). Aktiviti 3.: Anak soleh •Menunjukkan cara mengambil wuduk. •Amali mengambil wuduk. Pendidikan Moral Aktiviti 1: Sayangi diriku •Menerangkan tentang menjaga kebersihan diri (kuku, rambut, gigi, pakaian, dan sebagainya) •Membezakan pakaian bersih dan kotor. KETERAMPILAN DIRI Perkembangan Sosioemosi Aktiviti 1: Cermin diri •Melihat cermin. •Menyebut anggota badan yang dilihat dalam cermin. •Aktiviti mimik muka (senyum, marah, gembira dan takut). Aktiviti 2: Emosi saya •Guru menggayakan watak. gembira, marah dan sedih. •Murid meniru gaya guru. •Aktiviti membuat mimik muka pada pinggan kertas. Pengurusan Diri Aktiviti 1: Jom main air •Guru menunjukkan cara mencuci tangan dengan betul. •Amali mencuci tangan menggunakan sabun. Aktiviti 2: Gigi cantik •Memperkenalkan alatan untuk memberus gigi. •Menunjukkan cara meletakkan ubat gigi dan cara memegang berus gigi. •Amali menggosok gigi dengan bimbingan. AKVITI 3: Rajinnya •Guru menunjukkan tempat menyimpan alatan yang digunakan untuk mengemas. •Guru menerangkan fungsi alatan untuk mengemas kelas. Contohnya: penyapu, bakul sampah, pemadam, dan penyodok. •Gotong-royong mengemas kelas. PERKEMBANGAN FIZIKAL DAN ESTETIKA Kreativiti Aktiviti 1: Jari-jariku •Mengecap tapak tangan, jari dan tapak kaki. •Kolaj, montaj, dan goresan. •Menggunting dan menampal. Aktiviti 2: Doh •Menyediakan bahan membuat doh. •Memperkenalkan bahan: - tepung, garam, pewarna, air dan minyak. •Murid menguli doh berpandukan langkah yang disediakan oleh guru. Aktiviti 3: Mari menyanyi •Nyanyian (Bila rasa gembira). •Senaman Si Tommy. •Chicken Dance. Fizikal Aktiviti 1: Gerakan ceria •Muzik dan gerakan. •Melompat setempat. •Melompat ke hadapan, ke kiri dan ke kanan. •Aktiviti gerakan sambil menyanyi lagu: “Saya tengok kamu punya, kamu tengok saya punya, kita tengok sama-sama, lihat matanya”. Aktiviti 2: Minda kreatif •Menyediakan gambar puzzle anggota badan: - Puzzle 2 keratan / 3 keratan / 4 keratan •Murid mencantum puzzle. Aktiviti 3: Ring games •Bermain dalam kumpulan. •Memegang tangan kawan dalam bulatan. •Bergerak dalam bulatan mengikut iringan lagu. ANGGOTA BADAN 5
  8. 8. KOMUNIKASI Bahasa Melayu Aktiviti 1: Oh Ayah Ibu •Mengenal gambar ayah/ ibu. •Menyebut nama ayah/ ibu . •Menyebut nama ayah/ ibu berdasarkan kad gambar. •Memadankan kad gambar yang sama. •Kotak Misteri-mencari gambar berdasarkan arahan guru. Aktiviti 2: Keluargaku Sayang •Menyebut huruf awalan. • Mengecam huruf awalan. •Memadankan huruf awalan yang sama. Aktiviti 3: Gunting dan Tampal •Mencari gambar keluarga. •Menggunting gambar keluarga. •Menampal gambar keluarga. Aktiviti 4: Keluargaku •Menamakan gambar. •Bercerita tentang gambar keluarga. •Lakonan tentang keluarga. Aktiviti 5: Satu-satu Saya Sayang Ibu •Menyambung titik perkataan berkaitan keluarga. •Mewarna gambar ahli keluarga. •Menyanyi lagu berkaitan keluarga ‘Satu-satu Saya Sayang Ibu’. BAHASA INGGERIS Activity 1: My Family •State parents name. •State parents and other family members name. •Point the correct pictures of family members by using flash cards. •Match words with pictures. Activity 2: My Love •Read after teacher- polite expressions. •State polite expressions ‘Thank You, mother’. •Respond with ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ to correct pictures with movement. •Acting like a mother/ father. Activity 3: Cut and Paste •Identify family pictures. •Express the correct words. •Colour the family pictures. •Cut and paste family pictures in the correct box – worksheet. Activity 4: Which One •Point the same pictures. •Point the correct pictures. •Pick the correct flash card. •Describe their mother/ father/ other family members. Activity 5: My Family •Join the dot. •Trace the words with teachers help. •Colour the family pictures. •Sing the nursery song ‘My Family’. KELUARGA SAYA MATEMATIK Aktiviti 1: Kira Berapa •Menyatakan bilangan ahli keluarga. •Mengira bilangan adik beradik. •Menyalin semula bilangan ahli keluarga berdasarkan papan putih. •Menulis bilangan ahli keluarga secara individu. Aktiviti 2: Berapa Semuanya •Menunjukkan kad nombor yang betul. •Menyebut nombor. •Memadankan bilangan ahli keluarga dengan kad nombor yang betul. Aktiviti 3: Sayang Semua •Menyambung titik nombor. •Menulis nombor . •Menulis nombor mengikut bilangan ahli keluarga. Aktiviti 4: Warnakan Saya •Menyebut nombor dengan bimbingan guru. •Menyebut nombor secara individu. •Mewarna nombor. •Mewarna nombor berdasarkan bilangan ahli keluarga. SAINS AWAL / TEKNOLOGI Aktiviti 1 : Mengenal Keluarga •Mengenal keluarga berdasarkan gambar. •Mengenal dan menamakan 5 ahli keluarga sendiri. •Menyatakan jantina berdasarkan gambar yang ditunjukkan oleh guru. Aktiviti 2: Teka Siapa •Murid menyebut gambar yang ditunjukkan. •Murid meneka gambar keluarga. •Murid menyusun semula 3 kepingan gambar keluarga - puzzle. •Murid menyusun semula 6 kepingan gambar keluarga - puzzle. Aktiviti 3: Keluargaku •Mengenal dan menamakan 2 ahli keluarga. •Mengelas dan menamakan 4 ahli keluarga. •Mengelaskan ahli keluarga mengikut jantina. •Menyatakan bilangan ahli keluarga mengikut jantina. Aktiviti 4: Mengenal Keluargaku •Menyebut gelaran ahli keluarga berdasarkan arahan guru. •Menyebut gelaran ahli keluarga secara individu. •Menyatakan panggilan lain untuk ahli keluarga. 6
  9. 9. KEROHANIAN ,SIKAP DAN NILAI Pendidikan Islam Aktiviti 1: Hormatilah •Menyebut ucapan salam bersama guru. •Menyebut ucapan salam bersama-sama rakan. •Menyambung titik perkataan salam. •Menulis perkataan salam- assalamualaikum. •Mewarna perkataan salam. •Mewarna gambar cara bersalam. Aktiviti 2: Amalan Mulia •Menyatakan ucapan salam. •Menunjuk cara bersalam dengan ibu bapa/keluarga. •Berlakon mengucapkan salam kepada ahli keluarga. •Berlakon: menunjuk sikap hormat kepada ibu bapa-menundukkan kepala ketika lalu di hadapan ibu bapa. Pendidikan Moral Aktiviti 1: Sayangi Mereka •Menyebut ucapan terima kasih dengan bimbingan guru. •Lakonan: ucapan terima kasih bersama- Sama guru. •Berlakon mengucapkan terima kasih kepada ahli keluarga apabila diberikan sesuatu-aktiviti bersama-sama rakan. FIZIKAL DAN ESTETIKA Perkembangan Fizikal Aktiviti 1: Koordinasi mata-tangan •Menunjuk gambar ahli keluarga. •Menyambung titik gambar ahli keluarga. •Mewarna gambar ahli keluarga. •Menggunting dan menampal gambar ahli keluarga. Aktiviti 2: Mari Menari •Menyanyi lagu berkaitan dengan keluarga bersama-sama guru iaitu lagu ‘Happy Family’. •Menyanyi lagu secara berkumpulan. •Menyanyi lagu secara individu. •Membuat pergerakan mengikut rentak muzik. Aktiviti 3: Teka Siapa •Menyebut kad gambar. •Mengambil kad gambar keluarga yang sama dengan kad gambar guru. •Mencantum 3 keping gambar puzzle ahli keluarga dengan bimbingan. •Mencantum 6 keping gambar puzzle secara individu. Kreativiti Aktiviti 1: Buku Skrap •Murid menunjuk gambar ahli keluarga. •Murid menyebut dan memilih gambar ahli keluarga yang betul. •Murid menggunting gambar keluarga. •Murid menampal gambar ahli keluarga di dalam buku skrap. •Murid menulis ayat berkaitan ahli keluarga berdasarkan gambar. Aktiviti 2: Hasil Seni •Murid menyambung titik lakaran gambar. •Murid mewarna gambar ahli keluarga menggunakan krayon dan warna air. •Membuat kolaj dengan menggunakan biji-bijian seperti kacang hijau dan kacang merah. KELUARGA SAYA KETRAMPILAN DIRI Pengurusan Diri Aktiviti 1: Utamakan Kebersihan •Melihat pakaian murid: mengenal pasti situasi kotor dan bersih. •Menunjukkan gambar yang betul berdasarkan arahan guru. •Mengenalpasti antara gambar situasi bersih dan kotor. Aktiviti 2: Amalan Mulia •Amali mengelap cermin kelas secara individu. •Amali mengelap cermin kelas secara berpasangan. Perkembangan Sosioemosi Aktiviti 1: Amalan Terbaik •Menyebut alatan untuk membersihkan kelas. •Mengenalpasti alatan yang sesuai digunakan. •Menyambung titik gambar alatan. •Mewarna gambar alatan . •Bekerjasama dengan rakan secara berpasangan untuk membersihkan kelas. KEMANUSIAAN Aktiviti 1: Ceritalah •Menyebut dan menamakan ahli keluarga. •Mengecam gambar ahli keluarga. •Bercerita perihal diri dan keluarga •Melakonkan watak ibu dan ayah. •Murid menyanyi lagu ‘Rasa Sayang’ dengan bimbingan guru. 7
  10. 10. BAHASA INGGERIS Activities 1: I love my school. •Visit around the school. •Bring them to assembly that happened in school today. Activities 2: Who am i. •Point to letters and show the pictures. •Name object in the environment in the class and outside the class. Activities 3: Matching •Match a same picture about of school surrounding. •Puzzle in 2/3/4/5 pieces about places in the school. Activities 4: Prewriting •Random sribbling. •Straight scribbling. •Circular sribbling: drawing lines and able to traces horizontal, vertical, circle, zig-zag, and wavy. Activities 5: Writing skills •Coloring by paint: water color (school, canteen, toilet, things in the class, and things out of class). KOMUNIKASI: BAHASA MELAYU Aktiviti 1: Seronoknya sekolah •Soal jawab menggunakan ayat mudah. •Mengenal dan membunyikan huruf vokal a, e, i, o dan u. •Melabel objek di dalam kelas dan luar kelas. •Bercerita mengenai sekolah. Aktiviti 2: Kenali sekolah saya •Bermain puzzle huruf untuk membentuk perkataan: sekolah, kantin, padang, dan tandas. •Bercerita berdasarkan gambar tunggal seperti bangunan sekolah, kantin, padang, dan tandas. •Gambar bersiri seperti aktiviti rutin ketika berada di kantin atau di padang. •Mengecam huruf vokal dalam perkataan seperti sekolah, kantin, padang, dan tandas. •Murid mengecam bunyi di persekitaran sekolah seperti bunyi loceng, suara murid, dan bunyi air. Aktiviti 3: Ucapan bertatasusila. •Mengajuk ucapan terima kasih, selamat pagi, selamat tinggal, jumpa lagi, dan apa khabar. •Melafazkan pengucapan bertatasusila menggunakan kad ucapan. Aktiviti 4: Siapa saya. •Menyebut nama objek yang ada di dalam dan di luar kelas. MATEMATIK AWAL Aktiviti 1: Suai padan •Memadankan gambar yang sama terdiri daripada 2/3/4/5 set seperti gambar sekolah, gambar kantin, makmal komputer, padang, dan taman permainan. •Mencari bangunan sekolah mengikut warna seperti warna kuning, putih, coklat, dan hitam. Aktiviti 2: Cari saya berdasarkan nombor plat kenderaan •Menyebut nombor 1-10. •Mengenal dan mengecam nombor 1-10. •Meletakkan kad nombor pada nombor plat kenderaan tersebut. Aktiviti 3: Pemburu nombor •Mencari kad nombor yang ditampal di dalam di luar kelas serta di persekitaran bangunan sekolah. •Pertandingan mengumpul kad nombor yang paling banyak. •Mencari stiker bernombor di dalam kelas dan ditampal pada lembaran kerja. Aktiviti 4: Ini hari apa? •Menyatakan nama hari. •Mengecam nama hari. •Menyatakan kedudukan sesuatu objek dalam ruang. SAINS AWAL Aktiviti 1: Kenali saya •Melawat kawasan persekitaran sekolah. Aktiviti 2: Bumi Hijau •Menanam pokok taugeh bersama murid. •Menanam pokok bawang. Aktiviti 3: Mini Akuarium •Menghasilkan mini akuarium. •Memelihara ikan di dalam mini akuarium. SEKOLAH SAYA 8
  11. 11. 9 SEKOLAH SAYA KEROHANIAN – SIKAP DAN NILAI Pendidikan Islam Aktiviti 1: Bacaan doa •Memberi dan menjawab salam. •Menghafaz doa belajar. •Menghafaz doa sebelum dan selepas makan. •Mengenal huruf hijaiyah. Aktiviti 2: Adab makan •Adab makan dengan sopan semasa di kantin dan di dalam kelas. •Menyebut Basmallah dengan lengkap. Pendidikan Moral Aktiviti 1: Kebersihan •Bersihkan tangan sebelum dan selepas makan. •Mencuci tangan sebelum dan selepas melakukan aktiviti gotong-royong di kebun serta di taman permainan. Aktiviti 2: Sopan-santun (bersalam) •Menunjukkan sikap hormat kepada guru, ibu bapa dan kawan-kawan. Aktiviti 3: Gotong-royong •Membersihkan kawasan kelas. •Mencabut rumput, menyiram pokok bunga, dan pokok sayur di kebun FIZIKAL DAN ESTETIKA Fizikal: Motor Kasar •Merangkak. •Berjalan atas garis lurus, zig-zag, ke hadapan, dan mengundur ke belakang. •Berguling di atas lantai atau di atas tilam. •Melompat dengan sebelah kaki dan dua kaki. •Berlari: melakukan aktiviti Pendidikan Jasmanisuaian di padang. •Melakukan pergerakan kepala,tangan dan kaki “A ram sam-sam”. •Membaling: membaling bola besar, bola kecil, dan pundi kacang. •Melambung dan menyambut – permainan bola dalam kumpulan kecil (lambung dan sambut bola atau pundi kacang). •Menaiki dan menuruni tangga sekolah. Bukan Lokomotor •Berjengket: dengan sebelah kaki. •Imbangi badan: angkat sebelah kaki. Lukisan dan Kraf Aktiviti 1: Grafiti •Membuat contengan secara bebas dan terkawal menggunakan: •cat semburan • tapak tangan, •jari • percikan • tiupan Aktiviti 2: Kolaj •Menghasilkan kolaj •Capan menggunakan putik kapas, batang pisang, kentang, bendi dan daun. Aktiviti 3: Membingkai Lagu Sekolah •Menggunting seni kata lagu sekolah dan gamkan pada sekeping kertas. •Menghias bingkai dengan gambar dan corak yang menarik. Aktiviti 4: Model Bangunan Sekolah •Menghasilkan model bangunan sekolah, rumah, dan pondok. Aktiviti 5: Mewarna •Gambar di kawasan sekolah seperti bangunan sekolah, kantin, makmal, dan bilik darjah. KEMANUSIAAN Aktiviti 1: Kenali sekolah •Mengenal guru kelas. •Mengenal warga sekolah. •Menyebut nama guru. •Menyebut dan mengecam nama sekolah. Aktiviti 2: Gotong-royong •Bekerjasama membersihkan kawasan taman permainan dan kebun sayur. •Mengelap meja dan tingkap di dalam dan di luar kelas. •Menyiram pokok sayur di kebun. •Mencabut rumput di kebun. KETRAMPILAN DIRI Aktiviti 1: Jom ke kamar selesa •Cara-cara memberitahu guru apabila hendak ke tandas menggunakan isyarat tangan atau kad gambar. •Menggunakan tandas duduk atau tandas cangkung dan menarik pam dengan sendiri/bimbingan. •Amali membuang air di tempat yang betul. Aktiviti 2: Cantiknya saya •Menjaga kebersihan diri. •Membersihkan muka. •Memberus gigi. •Mandi. •Menyisir rambut. •Memakai bedak. Aktiviti 3: Adab makan •Mengamalkan cara makan dan minum yang tertib . •Makan menggunakan tangan, sudu, dan garpu. •Minum menggunakan cawan, straw atau tanpa straw. Aktiviti 4: Segaknya Saya •Menanggalkan dan memakai seluar. •Menanggalkan dan memakai baju. •Menanggalkan dan memakai stoking. •Menanggalkan dan memakai kasut. •Membutangkan baju kemeja. •Menarik zip seluar ke atas dan ke bawah.
  12. 12. KOMUNIKASI Bahasa Melayu Aktiviti 1: Sayur- sayuran berkhasiat •Menyenaraikan nama sayur-sayuran . •Mengenal huruf awal perkataan sayuran. •Memadankan huruf awal dua dan empat jenis sayuran dengan gambar yang betul. •Menyambung titik gambar sayur-sayuran. •Menyambung titik huruf. •Menulis huruf nama sayur-sayuran. •Menyalin semula rangkai kata. Aktiviti 2: Jom ke pasar • Memilih jenis sayur-sayuran berdasarkan warna yang sama. •Bercerita tentang sayuran. •Berlakon sebagai penjual dan pembeli sayur. Bahasa Inggeris Activity 1: Touch n go •Imitate the vegetables named. •Point the correct pictures of vegetables by using flash cards. •Name one to two type of vegetables. •Point the correct pictures to real vegetables . •Name three to five vegetables. •Match words with pictures. Activity 2: I Love vegetables •Choose my favourite vegetables. •Respond with ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ to favourite vegetable. •Point expressions ( I like to eat...). SAINS DAN TEKNOLOGI Matematik Awal Aktiviti 1: Kira dan ikat •Memadankan jumlah bilangan sayur-sayuran yang sama dengan menggunakan bahan maujud/ model. •Memadankan bilangan sayur-sayuran dengan angka dan sebaliknya. •Mengira jumlah sayur-sayuran. •Mengikat bilangan sayur-sayuran menggunakan getah/ tali. Aktiviti 2: Bakul sayur saya •Memadankan gambar dan sayuran maujud yang sama. •Mengelaskan sayur mengikut kumpulan, bentuk, saiz dan warna. •Menyusun sayuran mengikut seriasi (pendek – panjang, kecil- besar). Sains Awal Aktiviti 1: Mengenal Sayur- sayuran •Mengenal dan menamakan jenis sayuran berdaun dan tidak berdaun. •Menyentuh, meraba, dan menyatakan tekstur sayur- sayuran yang licin dan kasar. Aktiviti 2: Jom minum •Membuat jus lobak merah/ timun mengikut langkah – langkah penyediaan. Aktiviti 3: Chef Muda •Memotong sayur-sayuran untuk buat sup sayur. •Melihat dan menyatakan perubahan sayuran sebelum dan selepas dimasak dari segi rupa bentuk. SAYUR- SAYURAN 10
  13. 13. SAYUR- SAYURAN PERKEMBANGAN FIZIKAL DAN ESTETIKA Kreativiti Aktiviti 1: Rekaan kreativiti •Mewarna gambar sayuran dalam garisan. • Aktiviti capan dengan menggunakan pelbagai jenis sayur-sayuran. •Membuat kolaj sayuran dengan menggunakan pelbagai bahan. Aktiviti 2: Kraf tangan kreatif •Menghasilkan buku skrap sayur-sayuran. •Menghasilkan penanda buku. •Menghasilkan topeng muka bentuk sayuran. Perkembangan Fizikal Aktiviti 1: Koordinasi mata –tangan •Memegang dan meletak sayur-sayuran mengikut warna dan bentuk. •Mencantum puzzle gambar sayuran. •Menggunting dan menampal gambar sayur- sayuran. Aktiviti 2: Sehati berdansa •Membuat pergerakan mengikut rentak muzik dan lirik lagu. •Menyanyi lagu berkaitan sayur-sayuran (lenggang-lenggang kangkung). KETRAMPILAN DIRI Pengurusan Diri Aktiviti 1: Utamakan kebersihan •Amali membasuh sayur-sayura. •Amali minum jus sayur dengan menggunakan cawan/ gelas. •Amali makan sayur-sayuran dengan tertib. •Membezakan gambar situasi bersih dan kotor. Perkembangan Sosioemosi Aktiviti 1: Amalan terbaik •Bergilir-gilir semasa membasuh sayur- sayuran. •Berkongsi peralatan untuk menyiram pokok. Aktiviti 2: Permainan Lihat dan sentuh (LiSen) •Guru menyebut nama sayur-sayuran dan murid menyentuh gambar tersebut. KEMANUSIAAN Aktiviti 1: Mari berkebun •Menyiram dan menyimpan peralatan yang digunakan untuk menyiram sayur-sayuran. •Menggembur tanah •Menanam sayur- sayuran (bawang,taugeh, bendi). •Mencabut rumput pada tanaman. •Membersihkan kawasan tanaman sayuran. KEROHANIAN SIKAP DAN NILAI Pendidikan Islam Aktiviti 1: Doa Ku •Amali bacaan Bismillah dan tahmid sebelum dan selepas makan. Pendidikan Moral Aktiviti 1: Amalan menjaga kebersihan •Membasuh dan mengelap tangan selepas berkebun, sebelum dan selepas makan dengan langkah- langkah yang betul. 11
  14. 14. 12 MATEMATIK AWAL Aktiviti 1: Mari Kira • Memadankan jumlah bilangan buah-buahan yang sama dengan menggunakan bahan maujud/model. Aktiviti 2: Bakul buah saya. • Memadankan buah-buahan dalam bakul dengan gambar yang sama. • Mengelaskan buah-buahan mengikut jenis, bentuk, saiz dan warna. Aktiviti 3: Kira dan ikat • Mengira jumlah buah-buahan dengan bimbingan guru. • Mengikat bilangan buah-buahan menggunakan getah/ tali. • Memadankan bilangan buah-buahan dengan kad nombor. BAHASA INGGERIS Activity 1: Touch n go • Imitate the fruits named. • Point the correct pictures of fruits by using flash cards. Activity 2: I Love fruits • Choose my favorite fruits. • Name one to two type of fruits. • Point the fruits based on the pictures given . • Match words with fruit pictures . • Respond with ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ to a favorite fruits. • Point an expressions. Example like or dislike. SAINS AWAL Aktiviti 1: Mengenal Buah-buahan • Soaljawab mengenai ciri – ciri buah-buahan: I. Rasa II. Warna III. Saiz IV. Berbiji atau tiada biji • Menyentuh dan meraba tekstur buah-buahan. • Memotong buah-buahan dengan menggunakan pisau plastik. • Melihat perubahan bentuk buah-buahan sebelum dan selepas di potong. Aktiviti 2: Jus Buah • Membantu guru membuat jus buah-buahan. • Merasa air jus yang telah dibuat. BUAH-BUAHAN BAHASA MELAYU Aktiviti 1: Buah-buahan berkhasiat • Menyebut nama buah-buahan. • Mengenal huruf awal perkataan buah-buahan dengan menggunakan kad abjad. • Menyambung titik gambar buah-buahan. • Menyebut nama buah-buahan dengan bimbingan guru. • Memadankan huruf awal nama buah-buahan dengan kad gambar. Aktiviti 2: Gerai Buah-buahan • Memilih buah-buahan yang disukai. • Menulis nama buah-buahan. • Menyalin semula rangkai kata. • Bercerita tentang buah-buahan. • Berlakon sebagai penjual dan pembeli buah.
  15. 15. KETRAMPILAN DIRI Aktiviti 1: Utamakan Kebersihan • Amali membasuh buah-buahan dengan cara yang betul. • Bergilir-gilir semasa membasuh buah-buahan. • Minum jus buah-buahan dengan menggunakan cawan/ gelas dengan cara yang betul. Perkembangan Sosioemosi Aktiviti 2: Permainan Lihat Dan Sentuh • Guru menyebut nama buahan-buahan dan murid mengambil gambar tersebut. • Murid secara berpasangan menjalankan aktiviti yang sama. PERKEMBANGAN FIZIKAL DAN ESTETIKA Perkembangan Fizikal Aktiviti 1: Koordinasi mata -tangan • Menampal gambar buah-buahan. • Mencantum puzzle buah-buahan. • Menggunting dan menampal gambar buah- buahan. Kreativiti Aktiviti 1: Mari Menyanyi • Mendengar dan menyanyi lagu berkaitan buah-buahan ‘Buah duku, buah langsat’. • Membuat pergerakan mengikut rentak muzik dan lirik lagu dengan bimbingan guru. • Mewarna gambar buah-buahan. • Mengecop gambar buah-buahan. • Membuat kolaj buah-buahan dengan menggunakan stiker warna. Aktiviti 2: Kraf Tangan Kreatif • Menghasilkan penanda buku dengan bimbingan guru. • Menghasilkan topeng muka bentuk buah dengan bimbingan guru. KEROHANIAN SIKAP DAN NILAI Pendidikan Islam Aktiviti 1: Doaku • Amali bacaan Bismillah dan Tahmid sebelum dan selepas makan dengan bimbingan guru. Pendidikan Moral Aktiviti 1: Amalan menjaga kebersihan • Membasuh dan mengelap tangan dengan betul sebelum dan selepas makan. KEMANUSIAAN Aktiviti 1: Mari berjual beli • Menjalankan aktiviti berjual beli buah -buahan. • Menyimpan peralatan yang digunakan dengan pengawasan guru. Aktiviti 2: Gerai buah saya • Situasi berjual beli. • Menyimpan peralatan yang digunakan untuk aktiviti pengajaran. • Menyediakan peralatan yang digunakan untuk aktiviti jualan. • Tertib semasa menjalankan aktiviti. • Melayan pembeli dengan baik dan berhemah. • Mengemas gerai jualan. BUAH-BUAHAN 13
  16. 16. MAKANAN KOMUNIKASI Bahasa Melayu Aktiviti 1 : Kenali huruf •Mewarna huruf awalan makanan. •Menyambung titik huruf awalan makanan. •Menyurih huruf awalan makanan. •Membunyikan huruf vokal dalam nama makanan. •Menyebut huruf mengikut urutan. •Membunyikan huruf vokal dalam nama makanan. •Mengecam huruf vokal dalam nama makanan. •Menulis huruf awalan. •Menyalin nama makanan/ minuman. •Memadankan nama makanan dengan gambar. Aktiviti 2 : Kenali makanan dan minuman •Menyebut nama makanan dan minuman. •Memadan gambar dengan lakaran. •Mengenali makanan berdasarkan kad gambar. •Memilih gambar makanan/ minuman dengan objek. Aktiviti 3 : Terapi pertuturan •Meniup straw minuman. •Menyedut air minuman. •Menjilat lollipop. •Menjilat aiskrim. •Mengunyah marshmallow. Bahasa Inggeris Activity 1 : Sing and play •Humming a song pertaining to food. •Sing a song pertaining to food with action. •Playing castanet while singing. Activity 2 : Knowing the food •Name the food shown. •Listen to words said aloud and match with picture cards. •Point to the correct picture when it is named. Activity 3 : Let’s learn ABC •Name the initial letter of food. •Joint dotted letters. •Copy the name of food. SAINS DAN TEKNOLOGI Matematik Awal Aktiviti 1 : Padan yang sama •Memadankan gambar makanan dengan bentuk yang sama: i. dua set ii. tiga set iii. lima set •Memadankan gambar makanan yang sama lima set: i. dua set ii. tiga set iii. lima set •Memadan kad gambar mimik muka dengan makanan yang dirasa. Aktiviti 2 : Mari mengira •Mewarnakan nombor . •Menyambung titik nombor. •Membilang jumlah makanan/ minuman. •Menyebut nombor berdasarkan bilangan makanan/ minuman. •Menulis jumlah bilangan makanan/ minuman. •Mewarnakan gambar makanan mengikut nombor yang diberi. •Memadankan jumlah bilangan dengan nombor. Aktiviti 3 : Cari kelas yang sama •Mengelaskan makanan mengikut kumpulan: i. bentuk ii. warna •Membezakan makanan mengikut ukuran: i. pendek dan panjang ii. kecil dan besar Sains Awal Aktiviti 1 : Chef Cilik •Membuat air milo. •Membuat jus oren. •Membuat salad buah-buahan. •Membuat jus tembikai. •Membuat banana shake. Aktiviti 2 : Sedapnya rasa •Merasa makanan masam, masin, pahit, dan manis. • Mencucuk makanan lembut dan keras. Contoh: mencucuk mashmallow dan jambu batu mengunakan lidi sate. •Membezakan makanan kering dan makanan basah. 14
  17. 17. PERKEMBANGAN FIZIKAL DAN ESTETIKA Perkembangan Fizikal Aktiviti 1 : Lembutkan jari jemari anda •Membuat doh. •Meramas doh. •Menguli doh. •Menggentel doh. •Membentuk makanan menggunakan doh. •Membentuk huruf/ nombor dengan menggunakan doh. •Menerap bentuk huruf/ nombor. •Menggunting doh yang telah digentel panjang. •Membuat biskut. •Menyepit kekacang. •Merenyuk kertas bagi membentuk kek cawan. •Menuang minuman di dalam cawan. •Menyapu roti dengan kaya/ jem. •Menyepit kekacang. •Menumbuk kacang menggunakan lesung. •Memotong kek. •Membuat origami gula-gula. •Membuat origami pizza. Aktiviti 2 : Seimbangkan badan •Membawa air dalam gelas. •Membawa cawan atas piring. •Berjalan sambil membawa dulang yang berisi makanan. Kreativiti Aktiviti 1: Cantiknya kerja saya •Menyambung titik gambar makanan. •Mewarna gambar makanan menggunakan krayon. •Membuat kolaj makanan. •Membuat penanda buku dari bahan pembungkus makanan. Aktiviti 2 : Hiburkan hati • Membunyikan kastenet. •Memainkan kastenet mengikut tempo. •Memainkan kastenet dengan iringan muzik. •Menyanyi lagu sambil bermain kastenet. •Menyanyi lagu sambil membuat gerakan. KEROHANIAN, SIKAP DAN NILAI Pendidikan Islam Aktiviti 1 : Kenali Huruf Hijaiyah •Nyanyian nasyid huruf hijaiyyah. •Menulis huruf hijaiyah. Aktiviti 2 : Mari Berdoa •Amali membaca doa sebelum makan. •Amali membaca doa selepas makan. Pendidikan Moral Aktiviti 1 : Jaga tangan kita •Membasuh tangan menggunakan sabun. •Mendengar cerita mengenai kebersihan diri. •Bercerita mengenai kepentingan menjaga kebersihan diri. KETRAMPILAN DIRI Perkembangan Sosioemosi Aktiviti 1 : Mari berlakon •Main peranan berkongsi makanan dengan kawan. •Simulasi beratur membeli makanan di kantin. •Main peranan menghidang makanan. •Main peranan lakonan memasak. Aktiviti 2 : Tunjuk bakat anda •Menghias kek. •Membuat sandwich. •Menghias donut. •Membuat pizza. Pengurusan Diri Aktiviti 1 : Basuh sampai bersih •Tunjuk cara langkah membasuh tangan dengan betul menggunakan kad gambar. •Membasuh tangan dengan sabun. •Mengelap tangan. Aktiviti 2 : Dapur Kita •Amali meletak peralatan makan dan minum ke dalam bekas yang berbeza. •Menyebut nama peralatan yang digunakan untuk makan dan minum. •Amali makan menggunakan sudu dan garpu. •Amali makan menggunakan tangan kanan. •Membersihkan meja makan. •Membasuh pinggan dan cawan. •Mengelap pinggan dan cawan. •Menyusun pinggan dan cawan di tempat yang disediakan. KEMANUSIAAN Aktiviti 1 : Jom kenal makanan •Menamakan makanan tradisional. •Mewarnakan gambar makanan tradisional. •Memadankan gambar makanan tradisional yang sama. •Membuat buku skrap makanan tradisional Malaysia. MAKANAN 15
  18. 18. SAINS DAN TEKNOLOGI Matematik Awal Aktiviti 1: Pekerja Dobi •Padanan gambar pakaian. •Mengelaskan jenis pakaian. •Mengenal nombor pada jersey. Aktiviti 2: Kecil Atau Besar •Mengelaskan jenis-jenis pakaian mengikut saiz. Aktiviti 3: Di Mana Saya? •Mencari jenis-jenis pakaian yang disembunyikan. •Menyatakan kedudukan pakaian tersebut dalam ruang. Contoh: (i) atas (ii) bawah (iii) dalam Sains Awal Aktiviti 1: Celup, Angkat, Dan Putar •Membasuh kain. •Mengeringkan kain. •Menjemur kain. Teknologi Aktiviti 1: Foto Album •Mengambil gambar pakaian menggunakan kamera. •Mencetak foto menggunakan mesin cetak. KOMUNIKASI Bahasa Melayu Aktiviti 1: Pakaian Beragam Menyebut nama pakaian sendiri/ kawan. Mengecam warna pakaian. Menyambung titik-titik nama pakaian. Aktiviti 2: Baju Saya Menamakan jenis pakaian. Bercerita tentang pakaian kegemaran. Menulis huruf untuk menyambung suku kata. Aktiviti 3: Bakul Baju Saya Mengasingkan pakaian di dalam bakul (jenis pakaian atau bukan pakaian). Mengecam dan melabel gambar pakaian. Bahasa Inggeris Activity 1: My Magic Box Naming the first letter of words. Example: (i) S = shirt (ii) T = trousers Naming pictures of clothes. Trace letters. Copy letters. Activity 2: Let’s Sing Along Introduce four words. Example: (i) socks (iii) shirt (ii) trousers (iv) shoes Make them say out the words. Sing the song together (using ‘Here We Go Round The Mulberry Bush’ rhyme). PAKAIAN 16
  19. 19. KEROHANIAN, SIKAP DAN NILAI Pendidikan Islam Aktiviti 1: Marilah Bersolat •Memakai pakaian yang sesuai untuk bersolat. •Membuat pergerakan dalam solat. Pendidikan Moral Aktiviti 1: Dobi •Kebersihan diri. •Membasuh pakaian atau tuala yang telah digunakan. KEMANUSIAAN Aktiviti 1: Kawan •Memakai pakaian tradisional. Contoh: (i) Baju Kurung (iii) Cheongsam (ii) Baju Melayu (iv) Sari • Menamakan pakaian yang dipakai oleh diri sendiri atau kawan. •Melabel nama pakaian. Aktiviti 2: Potong Dan Tampal •Menggunting gambar pakaian tradisional dalam surat khabar atau majalah. •Menamakan pakaian tradisional kaum di Malaysia. KETRAMPILAN DIRI Perkembangan Sosioemosi Aktiviti 1: Pertunjukan Fesyen •Memperagakan pakaian. Pengurusan Diri Aktiviti 1: Andaman •Memakaikan baju pada kawan. •Menghias kawan. •Menyisir rambut. Aktiviti 2: Kasut Cantik •Stimulasi memakai dan menanggalkan kasut. •Pertandingan memakai kasut dalam kumpulan kecil. •Membuat replika kasut. PERKEMBANGAN FIZIKAL DAN ESTETIKA Perkembangan Fizikal Aktiviti 1: Zip Pakaian •Zipkan pakaian. Aktiviti 2: Kasut Gergasi •Berjalan menggunakan kasut gergasi. Contoh: kasut but. •Memperkenalkan langkah kiri dan kanan. Aktiviti 3: Melipat Pakaian •Stimulasi melipat pakaian. •Melipat pakaian sendiri. •Melipat dan menyusun pakaian. Kreativiti Aktiviti 1: Buih Sabun •Membasuh pakaian sendiri. •Menghasilkan buih sabun. •Memberus pakaian. Aktiviti 2: Katalog Pakaian Saya •Menggunting gambar pakaian dari majalah. •Mewarna corak pada pakaian. •Melekat corak pada pakaian. Aktiviti 3: Kasut Saya •Menghias kasut mengikut kreativiti. Aktiviti 4: Baju Baru Saya •Menghias t-shirt putih dan kosong menggunakan pelbagai bahan. Contoh: (i) butang (ii) labuci (iii) renda PAKAIAN 17
  20. 20. KOMUNIKASI Bahasa Inggeris Aktiviti 1: Myself • Respond to own name. • Immitiate own name. • Write own name. Aktiviti 2: Poem • Listen to rhymes/ poem. • Do simple action. Aktiviti 3: Cut and paste • Cut and paste a flag. • Cut and paste numbers and letters. SAINS DAN TEKNOLOGI Matematik Awal Aktiviti 1: Simulasi jual beli •Mengenal lambang mata wang syiling 5 sen, 10 sen, 20 sen dan 50 sen. • Aktiviti jual beli. Aktiviti 2: Siapa saya • Menyurih wang. • Gunting dan tampal. Aktiviti 3: Mencari pasangan • Padankan syiling yang sama nilai. • Mewarna syiling yang sama nilai dengan warna yang sama. KOMUNIKASI Bahasa Melayu Aktiviti 1: Malaysiaku • Menonton video sambutan kemerdekaan. • Mendengar dan menyanyi lagu ‘Negaraku’. Aktiviti 2: Siapa saya • Mengecam bentuk huruf ‘b’- bendera • Menyebut huruf. • Berbual mengenai bendera. • Mewarna ‘Jalur Gemilang’. Aktiviti 3: Bunga kebangsaan • Menamakan bunga kebangsaan. • Mewarna gambar bunga kebangsaan. SAINS DAN TEKNOLOGI Sains Awal Aktiviti 1: Padankan • Memadan bendera yang sama. • Menyebut warna bendera. Aktiviti 2: Mengenal bendera • Mengumpul bendera negeri. • Menggunting dan menampal bendera negeri. Aktiviti 3: Komputer saya • Menghidupkan dan mematikan komputer mengikut cara yang betul. • Menaip nama sendiri menggunakan komputer. NEGARA SAYA 18
  21. 21. KEROHANIAN, SIKAP DAN NILAI Pendidikan Islam Aktiviti 1: Mengenal bentuk huruf Hijaiyyah. • Membuat bentuk huruf hijaiyyah daripada doh. • Menyebut huruf hijaiyyah. • Menulis huruf hijaiyyah. Aktiviti 2: Menghormati pemimpin negara • Bersyukur : mengenal dan mengenang jasa pemimpin negara. • Melafazkan Rukunegara. Aktiviti3: Doa • Membaca doa belajar. KEMANUSIAAN Aktiviti 1: Sambutan Kemerdekaan • Menyanyi lagu Negaraku, lagu sekolah, lagu negeri. • Mendengar dan menyanyi lagu-lagu patriotik. Aktiviti 2: Merdeka • Menyatakan tarikh kemerdekaan Malaysia. • Menyambung titik bentuk nombor. Aktiviti 3: Sejarah Kemerdekaan • Menamakan Bapa Kemerdekaan. • Soal jawab berdasarkan video atau gambar yang menunjukkan suasana sambutan kemerdekaan. PERKEMBANGAN FIZIKAL DAN ESTETIKA Perkembangan Fizikal Aktiviti 1: Sambutan Kemerdekaan • Pergerakan berjalan, berlari. • Aktiviti perbarisan/ kawad kaki. Aktiviti 2: Senamrobik • Senamrobik mengikut rentak muzik. • Senamrobik mengikut gerakan guru. Aktiviti 3: Mencari Harta Karun • Mencari bendera, gambar makanan dan pakaian. Kreativiti Aktiviti 1: Pentomin • Melakukan ‘Humming’ mengikut guru. Aktiviti 2: Pertandingan • Mengenal bangunan simbol negara. Contoh: KLCC, KL Tower dan KLIA. • Mewarna gambar bangunan simbol negara. Contoh: KLCC, KL Tower dan KLIA. Aktiviti 3: Menyanyi lagu kebangsaan/ negeri/ patriotik • Menyanyi dan menghormati lagu. Aktiviti 4: Menghias kelas • Memasang bendera. • Melukis mural. KETRAMPILAN DIRI Perkembangan Sosioemosi Aktiviti 1: Latihan Perbarisan • Melakukan konteks mata. • Mendengar dan mematuhi arahan. Aktiviti 2: Cita-cita saya • Main peranan mengikut cita-cita. • Menyatakan perasaan. Aktiviti 3: Jalur Gemilang • Jigsaw puzzle bendera. • Menyebut warna bendera. Pengurusan Diri Aktiviti 1: Membersihkan alat permainan • Murid membersihkan peralatan selepas digunakan. • Menyimpan alat permainan. Aktiviti 2: Tangan Saya • Demonstrasi membasuh tangan. • Mengelap tangan dengan tuala. Aktiviti 3: Carta bersih/ kotor • Mengkategorikan kad gambar alat ke dalam petak carta bersih atau kotor. NEGARA SAYA 19
  22. 22. KOMUNIKASI Bahasa Melayu Aktiviti 1: Bunyi haiwan •Mendengar bunyi haiwan. •Mengecam bunyi haiwan. •Mengajuk bunyi haiwan. •Kotak misteri (Kenal haiwan) •Menamakan haiwan. •Nyanyian dan gerakan bunyi haiwan. Aktiviti 2: Mengecam huruf awalan •Mengecam huruf awalan. •Menyebut semula huruf awalan perkataan nama haiwan. •Melabel huruf awalan nama haiwan. •Mencari huruf tersembunyi di dalam pasir atau ’feely bag’. •Mengecam huruf nama haiwan. •Menyebut nama haiwan. •Melabel nama haiwan. •Memadankan nama haiwan dengan gambar. Aktiviti 3: Buku skrap •Mencari gambar haiwan dalam majalah atau surat khabar. •Menggunting gambar dan menampal gambar haiwan. •Melabel nama haiwan. Aktiviti 4: Menonton cerita kanak-kanak – haiwan •Bercerita semula menggunakan ayat mudah dengan bimbingan. •Menyusun cerita mengikut urutan gambar. Aktiviti 5: Membentuk huruf •Menguli doh dan menekapkan atas kaca atau plastik laminate yang mempunyai bentuk huruf. •Menulis huruf atas pasir/ tepung/ papan putih Aktiviti 6: Mari menulis •Menyambung titik-titik huruf. •Menekap huruf besar dan kecil atas kaca atau plastik laminate. •Menyurih huruf mengikut bayang-bayang. •Menyalin semula huruf besar dan kecil. •Menulis huruf besar dan kecil. KOMUNIKASI Bahasa Inggeris Activity 1: Who am I? •Listen and respond to the sound of animals. •Imitate the sound of animals. •Listen to the sound of animal and point it. Activity 2: Learning animals •Recognize the name/ picture of animals. •Identify animals. •Point to the correct picture when it is named. •Name the animal follow after teacher. •Match the same picture. •Treasure hunt (finding hidden model animal in the classroom). Activity 3: Let’s sing •Watch a video song. •Listen and respond to animal song. •Sing with simple movements. Activity 4: Story telling •Able to look at pictures in book. •Listen to the simple story using Big Book. •Respond with simple answer (word/ sentences). Activity 5: Written work •Join the dotted words. •Copy a letter. •Colour the picture. SAINS DAN TEKNOLOGI Matematik Awal Aktiviti 1 : Cari rakan saya Mengecam gambar. Memadan/ mencari gambar haiwan yang sama/ tidak sama. Mencari gambar tersembunyi. Aktiviti 2 : Tempat tinggal saya Memadankan haiwan jinak/liar dan habitatnya. Permainan interaktif dari laman web. Contoh : http://www.babygamer.com/online_games/free/toddler/night animals/night_animals_02.htm Mengelaskan haiwan di air dan darat. Aktiviti 3: Saiz haiwan Mengelas saiz haiwan. Menyusun gambar/ replika haiwan mengikut urutan. Aktiviti 4: Mengenal Kitaran Haiwan Menyusun kitaran hidup haiwan. Aktiviti 5: Kenali nombor Memadankan bilangan haiwan dengan nombor. Menyebut nombor mengikut bilangan haiwan. Aktiviti 6: Konsep masa dan waktu Membezakan haiwan yang keluar pada waktu siang atau malam. Menyusun gambar aktiviti mengikut waktu. Permainan interaktif dari laman web. Contoh : http://www.babygamer.com/online_games/free/toddler/night_ animals/night_animals_02.htm SAINS AWAL/ TEKNOLOGI Aktiviti 1: Siapa saya Kenali haiwan jinak/ liar. Mencari gambar haiwan tersembunyi. Mengecam bayang haiwan. Memadankan bayang haiwan dengan gambar haiwan yang sebenar Permainan interaktif dari laman web. Contoh : http://www.babygamer.com/online_games/free/toddler/night _animals/night_animals_02.htm Tayangan video dan soal jawab mudah. Bercerita dengan bimbingan berdasarkan gambar/ tayangan video. Aktiviti 2: Anggota badan haiwan Menunjukkan anggota badan yang disebutkan oleh guru. Menyebut anggota badan. Meniru pergerakan haiwan. Aktiviti 3: Haiwan dan Pemakanannya Kenali haiwan jinak/ liar dengan makanannya. Aktiviti 4: Pets House •Membela ikan/ kura-kura dalam akuarium. HAIWAN 20
  23. 23. PERKEMBANGAN FIZIKAL DAN ESTETIKA Perkembangan Fizikal Aktiviti 1: Mari bergerak. Lakukan pelbagai jenis pergerakan haiwan. Contoh : i. merangkak seperti kura-kura. ii. melompat seperti katak. iii. terbang seperti burung/ rama-rama. iv. Melompat seperti kanggaru. Tonton video haiwan bergerak. Lakukan aksi haiwan bergerak. Aktiviti 2: Main doh. Mencanai dough. Membentuk haiwan dengan doh. Aktiviti 3: Lacing. Bentuk gambar haiwan. Memasukkan dan mengeluarkan tali mengikut lubang pada kad gambar. Aktiviti 4: Lawatan •Lawatan luar kelas. Contoh : i. kolam ikan ii. reban ayam iii. zoo Aktiviti 5: Puzzle •Mencantum jigsaw puzzle haiwan. •Meletakkan objek bentuk haiwan dalam ‘shape sorter’. Kreativiti Aktiviti 1: Kolaj haiwan • Membuat kolaj kambing biri-biri dengan kapas. Aktiviti 2: Origami •Membuat lipatan kertas membentuk haiwan. Aktiviti 3: Haiwan kesayanganku •Melukis dan mewarna gambar haiwan. Aktiviti 4: Topeng haiwan •Mewarna gambar muka haiwan. •Menggunting untuk menghasilkan topeng. Aktiviti 5: ‘Mobail’ haiwan •Mewarna gambar haiwan. •Menggunting gambar haiwan. •Menggantung gambar haiwan. Aktiviti 6: Penanda buku •Mewarna. •Menggunting. Aktiviti 7: Nyanyian harmoni •Nyanyi lagu. KETRAMPILAN DIRI Perkembangan Sosioemosi Aktiviti 1: Puppet haiwan •Menonton cerita haiwan. •Menggunting dan menampal bahagian puppet. •Berlakon menggunakan puppet. Bercerita dengan menggunakan pelbagai media. (puppet, anak patung, power point). Aktiviti 2: Mimik muka haiwan Mewarna gambar muka haiwan. Menggunting. Melukis/menampal jenis mimik muka. Menunjukkan perasaan dengan mimik muka. Aktiviti 3: Mari bermain •Memperkenalkan peraturan permainan. Contoh : i. Musang dan ayam. ii. Pukul berapa datuk harimau. Aktiviti 4: Mari memancing Memancing secara bergilir-gilir. Mengira jumlah ikan yang berjaya dipancing. Pengurusan Diri Aktiviti 1: Carrie Junior Bersoal-jawab mudah tentang botol bedak, seperti gambar, warna, bau. Mengenal alatan untuk berdandan. Amali berdandan. Aktiviti 2: Izinkan saya ke tandas Menunjukkan dan membezakan simbol tandas lelaki dan perempuan. Letakkan simbol jantina lelaki atau perempuan  Meminta kebenaran ke tandas dengan ayat mudah dan sopan. KEMANUSIAAN Malaysia Negaraku Aktiviti 1: Gotong royong •Membersihkan akuarium kelas. Aktiviti 2: Lawatan •Melawat tempat penternakan haiwan. Aktiviti 3: Jata Negara •Mengecam haiwan yang ada pada simbol tersebut. •Mewarna. KEROHANIAN, SIKAP DAN NILAI Pendidikan Islam Aktiviti 1 : Sebutlah sayang Mengecam huruf hijaiyyah awalan haiwan. Menyebut huruf hijaiyyah nama haiwan. Memadankan huruf hijaiyyah yang sama. Menguli doh dan menekapkan atas kaca atau plastik laminate yang mempunyai bentuk huruf. Mencantum puzzle huruf hijaiyyah. Menyebut nama haiwan. Aktiviti 2 : Mari menulis Menyambung titik-titik huruf hijaiyyah. Menyalin huruf hijaiyyah nama haiwan. Akitiviti 3: Kisah Nabi •Membimbing murid membuka helaian buku dengan betul. •Bercerita kisah nabi yang berkaitan dengan haiwan. •Soal jawab. Pendidikan Moral Aktiviti 1 : Haiwan yang ku kenali Melihat gambar/ VCD tentang pemeliharaan haiwan. Beri haiwan peliharaan makan (ikan di kolam sekolah). Bercerita tentang cara memelihara dan menjaga haiwan. Mewarna gambar haiwan dan bercerita tentangnya. HAIWAN 21
  24. 24. KENDERAAN DARAT KOMUNIKASI Bahasa Melayu Aktiviti 1: Kenderaan Saya •Mengenal jenis-jenis kenderaan darat. •Mengecam kenderaan darat menerusi model kenderaan. •Menghasilkan buku skrap kenderaan. Aktiviti 2: Bunyiku Yang Bising •Mendengar rakaman bunyi kenderaan. •Melakukan main peranan iaitu membunyikan kenderaan. •Menonton video bertemakan kenderaan. Aktiviti 3: Menamakan Kenderaan •Mengenal gambar kenderaan darat. •Memadankan gambar kenderaan darat dengan model kenderaan sebenar. •Melakukan pecahan puzzle gambar kenderaan darat. Contoh : Keratan gambar 2, 3 dan 4 keping. Aktiviti 4: Iklan Saya • Menyambung garisan- garisan putus menyerong, menegak, dan melintang. • Menyambung titik-titik berbentuk. • Menyambung titik huruf kecil dan huruf besar. • Menekap huruf. Bahasa Inggeris Activity 1: Stop! What Is That? •Listen and imitate the sounds meaningfully. Example: Car, train, motorcycle •Pointing to the correct picture when it is named from a set of pictures. •Ask the pupils questions about the transportation. Activity 2:It’s Green! Go! •Name a set of pictures. •Match the first letter of the words to the pictures. •Role play on boarding a bus. SAINS DANTEKNOLOGI Sains Awal Dan Teknologi Aktiviti 1: Kereta Kawalan Jauh •Memperkenalkan butang arah kawalan jauh kereta. Contoh :Depan, belakang, kiri, dan kanan •Tenaga menggerakkan kenderaan. ( bahan api, bahan eletrik, bateri, tenaga manusia dan haiwan ) •Menghidupkan kenderaan menggunakan bateri. •Memulaskan skru kenderaan. Aktiviti 2: Bayangan Kenderaan • Memadankan bayang kenderaan yang sama. • Mencari gambar atau model kenderaan yang sama. • Menyusun kenderaan mengikut warna dari cerah ke gelap. Matematik Awal Aktiviti 1: Kereta Baru Saya • Mengenali bentuk asas kenderaan. • Menyebut bentuk-bentuk yang terdapat pada kenderaan. • Mencantum atau memadankan bentuk geometri. Aktiviti2: Badan Saya •Memperkenalkan badan kenderaan berdasarkan model kenderaan mengikut saiz. Contoh: besar, kecil, panjang, pendek. 22
  25. 25. PERKEMBANGAN FIZIKAL DAN ESTETIKA Perkembangan Fizikal Aktiviti 1: Basikal tua •Melakukan aktiviti mengayuh basikal menggunakan roda tiga. •Melakukan kayuhan basikal secara bebas. •Melakukan kayuhan basikal secara lurus mengikut garisan. Aktiviti 2: Lumba F1 •Memperkenalkan alatan iaitu gelung. •Simulasi menggunakan stereng kereta. •Murid bergerak atau berjalan sambil memegang stereng kenderaan. Aktiviti 3 : Bingkai kenderaan •Mengenal bentuk kenderaan. •Melakukan lacing card bentuk kenderaan. Kreativiti Aktiviti 1: Replika Bas •Menghasilkan mobil bas menggunakan bahan terbuang. •Menekap bentuk model kenderaan. •Membentuk replika bas menggunakan kotak. Aktiviti 2: Litar Kereta •Membina litar kereta menggunakan kotak. •Melakukan guntingan gambar kenderaan. •Menampal pada kotak. •Menyusun dalam litar. KEROHANIAN, SIKAP DAN NILAI Pendidikan Islam Aktiviti1 : Mengenal Kekuasaan Allah •Membeza ciptaan manusia dengan ciptaan Allah. •Melafazkan doa menaiki kenderaan. Pendidikan Moral Aktiviti1 : Car Wash •Memperkenalkan alatan mencuci kenderaan. •Simulasi menggunakan alatan mencuci kenderaan. •Mencuci kereta atau basikal sendiri. KEMANUSIAAN Aktiviti1 : Lalu lintas •Mengenali simbol peraturan lalu lintas. •Melakukan main peranan menerusi cara melintas jalan raya. KETRAMPILAN DIRI Perkembangan Sosioemosi Aktiviti 1: Keretapi Laju •Memegang bahu rakan dan berjalan ke depan sambil menyanyi lagu ‘cuscus keretapi’. •Simulasi beratur ketika menaiki kenderaan. Pengurusan Diri Aktiviti1 : Tali pinggang keselamatan •Menceritakan tentang keselamatan ketika menaiki kenderaan. •Simulasi memakai tali pinggang keselamatan. •Tayangan video. Aktiviti 2 : Keselamatan Jalan Raya • Tayangan video memakai tali topi kelendar. • Cara memakai dan menanggal tali pinggang dan topi keledar. KENDERAAN DARAT 23
  26. 26. KOMUNIKASI Bahasa Melayu Aktiviti 1: Buku Skrap • Mengenal jenis-jenis kenderaan air. • Mengecam kenderaan air menerusi kad gambar. • Menghasilkan buku skrap kenderaan air. • Melekatkan perkataan bagi nama kenderaan tersebut. Aktiviti 2: Nama kenderaan • Mengenal gambar kenderaan air. • Melakukan pecahan puzzle gambar kenderaan air. • Menulis nama kenderaan air berdasarkan huruf pangkal. Aktiviti 3: Siapa diri saya • Melakukan aktiviti memadankan gambar dan perkataan. • Melakukan padanan suku kata terbuka dan tertutup. Aktiviti 4: Merungkai kata • Mencantum huruf berdasarkan perkataan. • Menyalin semula perkataan. • Menulis rangkai kata dan ayat yang bermakna seperti: I. Kapal laut. II. Ini kapal laut. Bahasa Inggeris Activity 1: Who Am I? • Naming the pictures of water transportation. • Point to the correct picture when it is named from a set of pictures. • Trace over dotted vehicles. Example: boat, ship, jet ski and ferry Activity 2: Let’s Sing: ‘Row Row Your Boat’ • Naming the picture of a boat. • Spell out the words. • Point to familiar objects. Example: Picture of a boat. Activitiy 3: Transport maze • Introduce how to do maze. • Do maze with a teacher guides. SAINS DAN TEKNOLOGI Matematik Awal Aktiviti 1: Bentuk kenderaan • Mengenali bentuk asas kenderaan laut. • Menyebut bentuk-bentuk yang terdapat pada kenderaan. • Mencantum atau memadankan bentuk-bentuk geometri. Aktiviti 2: Saiz Saya • Memperkenalkan saiz. Contoh: besar, kecil, panjang dan pendek. • Mencari dan memadankan kad gambar besar atau kecil. Aktiviti 3: Kapal di Laut • Menyediakan kapal kertas. • Mengira bilangan kapal kertas di dalam besen atau kolam mengikut warna. Sains Awal Dan Teknologi Aktiviti 1: Warna Yang Hadir • Menunjukkan perubahan warna air putih kepada warna lain. • Membezakan warna air yang bersih dan air yang kotor. Aktiviti 2: Kedudukan Saya • Melekatkan gambar kenderaan laut pada gambar laut. • Menentukan kedudukan kenderaan laut. Aktiviti 3: Barang Ganti • Mengenal pasti bahagian kapal. • Melakukan cantuman bentuk-bentuk geometri untuk menghasilkan kolaj kapal. Aktiviti 4: Tengelam Timbul • Membezakan objek yang tengelam dan timbul. Contoh: bola ping pong, guli, sudu besi dan sudu plastik. • Menyebut objek yang tenggelam dan timbul. KENDERAAN AIR 24
  27. 27. KETRAMPILAN DIRI Perkembangan Sosioemosi Aktiviti 1: Let Go • Membuat projek model kenderaan air menggunakan lego. • soal jawab tentang peraturan dalam membina kapal. Pengurusan Diri Aktiviti 1 : Kebersihan Diri •Melakukan aktiviti mencuci permukaan meja dengan menggunakan tisu dan kain. KEMANUSIAAN Aktiviti 1: Bermain sampan kertas • Membuat sampan kertas. • Menyediakan bekas berisi air. • Bermain sampan kertas bersama rakan. KEROHANIAN, SIKAP DAN NILAI Pendidikan Islam Aktiviti1 : Bacaan doa • Mengenali adab semasa membaca doa. • Melafaz bacaan doa menaiki kenderaan. Pendidikan Moral Aktiviti 1 : Papan tanda • Membaca dan mengenali simbol yang terdapat di dalam feri. • Menandakan tingkah laku yang betul dan salah semasa berada di dalam kapal. PERKEMBANGAN FIZIKAL DAN ESTETIKA Perkembangan Fizikal Aktiviti 1: Mendayung Sampan • Mengerakkan tangan ke depan dan ke belakang dengan iringan lagu : ‘row row a boat’ Aktiviti 2: Angin kencang • Melakukan tiupan kapal layar di dalam air. • Menghayun tangan ke dalam bekas air bagi mengerakkan kapal layar. Aktiviti 3: Bingkai kenderaan laut • Melakukan lacing card bentuk kenderaan. Aktiviti 4: Kapal Layarku • Menghasilkan bentuk kapal layar menggunakan doh. Kreativiti Aktiviti 1 : Kapal layar idaman • Menghasilkan kapal layar dengan menggunakan batang aiskrim dan span. Aktiviti 2: Origami • Menghasilkan origami sampan. Aktiviti 3: Gunting • Menggunting gambar mengikut lakaran gambar bersaiz. Aktiviti 4: Kolaj • Menghasilkan kolaj dari gumpalan tisu warna. Aktiviti 5 : Nyanyian dan gerakan • Menyanyikan lagu sambil menggerakkan anggota badan berdasarkan lagu dayung sampan. KENDERAAN AIR 25
  28. 28. KOMUNIKASI Bahasa Melayu Aktiviti 1: Siapa pasangan saya •Memperkenalkan jenis kenderaan udara. •Menyebut suku kata kenderaan udara. •Memadankan gambar dengan perkataan. •Memadankan perkataan dengan perkataan. Aktiviti 2: Dia pilihan saya •Mencari gambar kenderaan udara di antara 3 keping gambar kenderaan. •Memadankan kad perkataan pada perkataan yang sama . •Memadankan kad gambar dengan perkataan. Aktiviti 3: Terbanglah •Stimulasi pergerakkan kapal terbang terbang. •Pertandingan mencantum pecahan gambar seperti kapal terbang, helikopter, jet, dan roket. Aktiviti 4: Kisah diriku •Menceritakan gambar kenderaan udara yang dilihat dari aspek nama bentuk, warna, dan saiz kenderaa. Bahasa Inggeris Activity 1: Grouping them •Introduce the pictures and names of transportation. •Grouping the pictures according model of transport such as air, water and land transportation. Activity 2: Jigsaw Puzzle •Listen to and follow teachers instruction. •Pupils are given sets of Jigsaw Puzzle such as pictures of aeroplane, helicopter, rocket or jet. Activitiy 3: Transport maze •Introduce how to do maze. SAINS DAN TEKNOLOGI Matematik Awal Aktiviti 1: Padanan •Memadankan gambar yang sama seperti kapal terbang, jet, belon udara dan helikopter. Aktiviti 2: Berapakah jumlah saya? •Mengira bilangan kapal terbang, jet, helikopter, dan roket. •Melekatkan nombor pada gambar kenderaan udara. •Permainan kira dan sebut seperti aktiviti menerbangkan kapal terbang, roket, jet, atau helikopter Aktiviti 3: Badan Saya •Menyusun kenderaan udara mainan mengikut saiz seperti besar, kecil, panjang atau pendek. •Mencari kad gambar besar, kecil, panjang, dan pendek. •Meletakkan objek mengikut bayang-bayang kenderaan di udara. Sains Awal / Teknologi Aktiviti 1: Cantuman •Mengenali bahagian kenderaan udara. •Mencantum bahagian model kenderaan 3D. •Menyusun ceraian puzzle 2/3/4 kepingan. Aktiviti 2: Kedudukan •Permainan kapal terbang kertas. •Mengenal perkataan terbang dan berlepas. •Mengetahui konsep tinggi , jauh dan dekat. KENDERAAN UDARA 26
  29. 29. KEMANUSIAAN Aktiviti 1: Simbol •Mengenali simbol- simbol yang terdapat di lapangan terbang. •Mengenal dan mengetahui peranan juruterbang dan anak kapal. •Melakukan main peranan seperti menerbangkan kapal terbang. KEROHANIAN, SIKAP DAN NILAI Pendidikan Islam Aktiviti 1: Mengenali kekuasaan Allah •Membanding ciptaan manusia dengan ciptaan Allah. •Menghafal doa menaiki kenderaan. Pendidikan Moral Aktiviti 1: Main peranan •Melakukan situasi menunggu giliran untuk melakukan penerbangan. •Penerangan cara menunggu giliran. KETRAMPILAN DIRI Perkembangan Sosioemosi Aktiviti 1: Lawatan •Bawa murid ke lapangan terbang. •Menunjukkan simulasi pemanduan kapal terbang. •Membawa murid mengalami suasana dalam kapal terbang. Aktiviti 2: Bercerita •Bercerita mengenai kapal terbang. •Menyusun kerusi seperti di dalam kapal terbang. Pengurusan Diri Aktiviti 1: Kenali simbol •Mengenali simbol tandas cangkung dan duduk. •Melakukan perbuatan seperti mencangkung dan duduk di atas mangkuk tandas. PERKEMBANGAN FIZIKAL DAN ESTETIKA Perkembangan Fizikal Aktiviti 1: Terbang •Berlari sambil mendepakan tangan. •Main peranan bersama rakan-rakan. Aktiviti 2: Trampolin •Melakukan lompatan setempat seperti roket. •Melompat dengan menggunakan trampolin. Aktiviti 3: Pergi jauh •Mengepit belon di celah kangkang dan melompat ke hadapan. Aktiviti 4: Belon udara •Meniup belon dan melepaskan belon terbang di udara. •Memerhatikan pergerakan belon terbang. •Menggunakan gelung dawai dan menarik buih sabun dengan menggunakan tangan. •Meniup buih sabun ke udara. Kreativiti Aktiviti 1: Kapal terbang •Membina model kapal terbang dengan menggunakan penyangkut kayu berpandukan gambar. Aktiviti 2: Belon udara •Membina model belon udara menggunakan kertas. •Bermain dalam kumpulan. Aktiviti 3: Gunting •Mengguntingan gambar bersaiz sederhana mengikut lakaran gambar. Aktiviti 4: Mewarna •Melakukan aktiviti mewarna menggunakan warna air, pensel warna, dan krayon. •Mewarna di dalam gambar seperti kapal terbang, helikopter, roket, dan jet. KENDERAAN UDARA 27
  30. 30. 28 KOMUNIKASI Bahasa Melayu Aktiviti 1: Kebun bunga Saya • Memperkenalkan jenis bunga. • Menamakan jenis bunga. • Menamakan bahagian-bahagian pokok bunga. Aktiviti 2: Sembunyi dan cari • Menyebut huruf bunga. • Mengecam dan mengenal huruf awalan perkataan bunga. • Mencari huruf tersembunyi. Aktiviti 3: Menggunting bentuk kelopak huruf. • Menggunting mengikut bentuk. • Menampal huruf yang sama. • Menyebut huruf. Aktiviti 4: Kau Mawarku • Berlakon watak bunga. • Maskot Bunga. • Bercerita tentang ciri bunga. KOMUNIKASI Bahasa Inggeris Activity 1: Beautiful flower • Introduce the name of flower. • Point to the flower. • Identify common flowers. Activity 2: Colouring flower • Colour the picture based on the real flower. Activity 3: My flower • Named the flower. • Identify the flower. • Writing flower name. BUNGA MATEMATIK Aktiviti 1: Menghasilkan bunga rampai bunga • Mencampurkan semua warna bunga. • Membalut dan mengikat bunga rampai. Aktiviti 2: Menghasilkan Kalung Bunga. • Memasukkan bunga ke dalam kalung mengikut warna. Aktiviti 3: Memadankan bunga • Memadan bentuk bunga yang mudah. • Memadankan warna bunga yang sama. Aktiviti 4: Mari mengira • Membilang kelopak bunga. • Memadankan bilangan dengan nombor. • Menampal bentuk bunga mengikut nombor. Aktiviti 5: Menulis nombor • Menulis mengikut titik. • menyalin semula bentuk nombor. SAINS DAN TEKNOLOGI Sains Aktiviti 1: Menghidu bau bunga • Menghidu bau bunga • Membezakan bau wangi dan busuk Aktiviti 2: Warna warni bunga • Mewarna menggunakan warna air, lilin atau pensel warna. • Mewarna dalam ruang. • Teknik goresan untuk menghasilkan bunga warna. Aktiviti 3: Tumbuhlah bungaku • Membezakan ciri-ciri bunga. • Mengelaskan bunga dari segi saiz dan warna. Aktiviti 4: Fall Flower Water Science • Murid memetik bunga. • Meletakkan bunga dalam besen besar dalam berisi air. • Meniup untuk menenggelamkan bunga. • Menyepit dan mengangkat bunga ke dalam balang.
  31. 31. KEROHANIAN, SIKAP DAN NILAI Pendidikan Islam Aktiviti 1: Padankan saya • Menyebut huruf awalan Hijaiyyah bunga. • Memadankan huruf awalan Hijaiyyah dengan gambar bunga. Aktiviti 2: Tiru macam saya • Menyurih huruf Hijaiyyah. Aktiviti 3: Memadankan warna dan bentuk • Memadankan sepit baju yang berwarna dengan bahagian pohon bunga, batang dan daun yang sepadan secara berkumpulan. Pendidikan Moral Aktiviti 1: Membersihkan taman • Bergotong-royong di taman bunga. • Menanam pokok bunga. Aktiviti 2: Kebersihan diri (handprint sunflower) • Menghasilkan bunga matahari dari cop tapak tangan . • Membersihkan tangan selepas melakukan aktiviti. Aktiviti 3: Mengoyak dan menampal • Mengoyak dan menampal tisu di atas pinggan kertas. • Membersihkan dan menyimpan peralatan selepas digunakan. • Membasuh tangan. PERKEMBANGAN FIZIKAL DAN ESTETIKA Perkembangan Fizikal Aktiviti 1: Bunga Gergasi • Melukis bentuk bunga pada dinding dan di atas lantai. • Berjalan diatas garisan lekuk bentuk bunga. Aktiviti 2: Maze of numbers/ alphabet/ shapes • Melompat di atas petak besar nombor, huruf atau bentuk yang di sebut oleh guru. Kreativiti dan Estetika Aktiviti 1: Si Matahari • Mewarna gambar bunga. • Membuat kad. Aktiviti 2: Mengenal Kekwa • Membuat penanda buku. • Mengecap ibu jari membentuk kelopak bunga. • Membuat corak dan rekaan. Aktiviti 3: Nyanyian • Menyanyi lagu ‘Ku tanam Pokok Bunga’. Aktiviti 4: Seni reka • Kolaj • ‘Mobile’ • Topeng KEMANUSIAAN Aktiviti 1: Gotong-royong • Menyiram pokok bunga. • Membersihkan kawasan taman. Aktiviti 2: Lawatan • Lawatan ke taman bunga. Aktiviti 3: Hobi • Membawa bunga dari rumah. • Menanam dan menjaga bunga. KETRAMPILAN DIRI Perkembangan Sosioemosi Aktiviti 1: Finger puppet bunga • Puzzle bunga. • Lakonan menggunakan puppet. Aktiviti 2: Mawar untuk ibu • Membuat kraf bunga dan menyerahkan kepada ibu. Aktiviti 3: Menanam dan menjaga pokok bunga • Setiap hari sebelum pengajaran dan pembelajaran bermula (rutin pagi). Aktiviti 4: Bunga Saya • Bercerita dan bersoal jawab tentang bunga kesukaan. Pengurusan Diri Aktiviti 1: Membasuh tangan • Membasuh tangan selepas aktiviti dijalankan. BUNGA 29
  32. 32. KEMENTERIAN PENDIDIKAN MALAYSIA 2015 Hak cipta terpelihara. Tidak dibenarkan mengeluarkan atau mencetak mana-mana bahagian artikel, ilustrasi dan isi kandungan buku ini dalam apa-apa juga bentuk dan dengan apa-apa cara juga sama ada secara elektronik, fotokopi, mekanikal, rakaman atau cara lain sebelum mendapat keizinan bertulis daripada Ketua Pengarah Pelajaran Malaysia, Kementerian Pendidikan Malaysia. PENGHARGAAN Modul Pembelajaran Bertema Prasekolah Pendidikan Khas ini diharap dapat membantu semua pihak yang terlibat secara langsung dengan Program Prasekolah Pendidikan Khas. Kejayaan usaha ini sangat bergantung pada sokongan dan kerjasama pelbagai pihak yang terlibat dalam Kementerian Pendidikan Malaysia. Setinggi-tinggi penghargaan dan terima kasih diucapkan kepada panel penggubal yang telah memberikan sumbangan idea, maklumat dan pandangan dalam menghasilkan modul ini. 30
  33. 33. Pengerusi Encik Shazali Bin Ahmad Pengarah Bahagian Pendidikan Khas Penasihat Tuan Haji Wan Mohd Noor Bin Wan Endut Timbalan Pengarah Bahagian Pendidikan Khas Penyelaras Cik Rosnah Binti Jali Ketua Editor Dr. Jamila Binti K.A. Mohamed Kutty Editor Tuan Haji Sukiman Bin Daud Hajah Norashikin Binti Jasmon Cik Juliza Adira Binti Mohd@Ariffin Encik Muhamad Muttaqiin Bin Mohamad Mohsin Penulis Arnida Binti Ayob Noor Adilah Binti Mohd Salleh Azhar Bin Ahmad Nasri Norzehan Binti Samsuddin Dayang Noorfiah Binti Awang Mashor Nur Qamarina Binti Azizan Ganggadevi A/P Kandiah Rahimah Binti Mohamad Yusof Haidatul Azila Binti Johar Rosilawati Binti Adon Hairiah Binti Daud Rosilawati Binti Razali Hasinah Binti Hamid Roslinda Binti Abdullah Hazanatol Fazura Binti Harun Rozita Binti Abdullah Juhaidah Binti Razali Siti Muhilda Binti Abdul Latif Mohd Tarmizi Bin Rohani Sitinur Binti Zainuddin Neelemalar A/P Sukurmany Zubaidah Binti Mohamed Razali 31
  34. 34. BAHAGIAN PENDIDIKAN KHAS KEMENTERIAN PENDIDIKAN MALAYSIA

