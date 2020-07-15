Energy Institute Looks to End Its Own Impact on Climate

With a wealth of oil and gas experience, Ivor R. Ellul is CiSK Ventures’ managing director, a position he has held since 2015. Alongside the role, Ivor Ellul is a member of the Energy Institute (EI), which publishes research and educational materials about the industry, alongside advocating for legislative change focused on oil and gas.



The organization has confirmed that it plans to completely eradicate the impact that it has on the environment by 2050. In a statement, EI says that it aims to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by over a quarter by 2025, subsequently reducing them further within key time frames before becoming emissions neutral.



To do so, EI states that it will use science-based methodologies while also tackling critical logistical and operational factors that impact the environment, such as air travel. The organization has outlined several steps to become GHG neutral, including developing plans that will help change employee behavior while also building company optimization.

