Git collaboration

COLLABORATION IN PROJECTS USING GIT Ivelin Yanev 23.02.2019
MOTIVATION • Origin/Remote repository used by all team members and CI à coordination and collaboration is essential • Prob...
MOTIVATION • Personal advantages – Proper working with git is state-of-the-art for • Good/best IT companies • Open-source ...
GIT VS. SVN SVN GIT Centralized VCS (Client/Server) Decentralized VCS (Peer-to-Peer, each clone is the complete repo) Each...
GIT VS. SVN POPULARITY OF COMMON VCS Source: https://www.google.com/trends/explore?q=%2Fm%2F05vqwg,%2Fm%2F012ct9,%2Fm%2F08...
GIT VS. SVN SVN GIT svn checkout <repo/trunk> git clone <completeRepo.git> svn update git pull svn commit git commit + git...
TOOLS • Official git client: https://git-scm.com/ – Install with recommended options – Windows context menu entry – Git Ba...
CONFIG • System – File location: (Linux)/etc/gitconfig, (Win)C:/ProgramData/Git/config – Command: git config --list –syste...
CONFIG • Username and email – git config --global user.name "John Doe“ – git config --global user.email johndoe@example.co...
GIT METADATA AND INTERNAL FILES • <REPO_ROOT>/.git – Metadata for the repository – Objects store, hooks etc. – Only edit <...
GIT SUBMODULES • Similar to svn externals • Another Git repo injected in a subfolder of your own repo • Fixed state • Do n...
START WORK ON AN ISSUE • Make sure your repository is up-to-date with remote 1. git fetch –p //clean up branch references ...
BEST STRATEGY - SMALL COMMITS MOTIVATION • Easy to understand • Simpler resolution of merge/rebase conflicts • Your own re...
BEST STRATEGY - SMALL COMMITS HOW-TO (1/2) • Small commits - reason for git to have a staging area (index) • Useful comman...
BEST STRATEGY - SMALL COMMITS HOW-TO (2/2) • How to commit changes placed in index: – git commit //don’t be lazy to use op...
COMMIT MESSAGE DOCUMENTATION ROLE
ORGANIZE MULTIPLE COMMITS TELL THE DEVELOPMENT STORY • Reorder, edit, squash, delete etc. commits to form a meaningful com...
STEP I: REBASE ON LATEST STATE OF DEVELOP BRANCH THE MOST IMPORTANT SLIDE IN THIS PRESENTATION • Key to keeping the histor...
RESOLVE MERGE CONFLICTS • Git can not resolve all conflicts automatically • Brain and context information required • Devel...
STEP II: CREATE NEW PULL REQUEST PUSH NEW BRANCH AND OPEN PULL REQUEST • Local repo – git push --set-upstream origin RGHOG...
CODE REVIEW GUIDELINES REVIEWER PART • Option I: Comment the complete diff (‘Diff’ tab in iRepo) – Pro: • More visibility ...
CODE REVIEW GUIDELINES REVIEWER PART • Option II: Comment separate commits (‘Commits’ tab in iRepo) – Pro: • Follow the de...
CODE REVIEW GUIDELINES DEVELOPER PART • Option I: Add new commits for code review remarks – Pro: • Easy-to-follow small ch...
CODE REVIEW GUIDELINES DEVELOPER PART • Option II: Edit/Rewrite existing commits for code review remarks – Pro: • Condense...
COMPLETE PULL REQUEST (1/2) • Rebase your branch on develop one last time if needed – Push branch to update pull request •...
COMPLETE PULL REQUEST (2/2) • Master branch //if desired update master with your changes 1. git checkout master 2. git reb...
DEMO HANDS-ON (1/2) • Use case I: – Work alone on an issue – Rewrite your commits, reorder, squash • Use case II: – Work o...
DEMO HANDS-ON (2/2) • Use case III: – Work on an issue – Colleagues work in the develop branch – Rebase your work before m...
EXTRA HINT I: GIT EMERGENCY HELP IN CASE OF TROUBLE • Case I: No valuable local changes – Delete everything – Clone the re...
EXTRA HINT II: COPY COMMITS TO ANOTHER BRANCH E.G. COPY FROM DEVELOP TO RELEASE 1. Checkout target branch (e.g. release) 2...
May. 19, 2021

Git collaboration

  1. 1. COLLABORATION IN PROJECTS USING GIT Ivelin Yanev 23.02.2019
  2. 2. OUTLINE Motivation 1. 4 Differences between SVN and Git 2. 7 Git setup (on Windows) 3. 11 Tools 11 3.1. Config 13 3.2. Git metadata and internal files 4. 16 Git submodules 5. 18 Start work on an issue 6. 20 Local work - commit strategy 7. 22
  3. 3. OUTLINE Remote work - Review process with iRepo/Stash 8. 28 Before Review 28 8.1. During Review 32 8.2. Closing the Review 37 8.3. Demo 9. 44
  4. 4. OUTLINE Motivation 1. 4 Differences between SVN and Git 2. 7 Git setup (on Windows) 3. 11 Tools 3.1. 11 Config 3.2. 13 Git metadata and internal files 4. 16 Git submodules 5. 18 Start work on an issue 6. 20 Local work - commit strategy 7. 22
  5. 5. MOTIVATION • Origin/Remote repository used by all team members and CI à coordination and collaboration is essential • Problems in case of ignorance – Difficult merge conflicts – Unexpected behavior of merged code – Unclear history of changes – Barrier for following progress – Bad traceability of bugs – … WHY SHOULD I CARE ABOUT COLLABORATION IN GIT? (1/2)
  6. 6. MOTIVATION • Personal advantages – Proper working with git is state-of-the-art for • Good/best IT companies • Open-source communities – Signalize professionalism and discipline – GitHub as part of own CV WHY SHOULD I CARE ABOUT COLLABORATION IN GIT? (2/2)
  7. 7. OUTLINE Motivation 1. 4 Differences between SVN and Git 2. 7 Git setup (on Windows) 3. 11 Tools 3.1. 11 Config 3.2. 13 Git metadata and internal files 4. 16 Git submodules 5. 18 Start work on an issue 6. 20 Local work - commit strategy 7. 22
  8. 8. GIT VS. SVN SVN GIT Centralized VCS (Client/Server) Decentralized VCS (Peer-to-Peer, each clone is the complete repo) Each branch a separate repo Repo contains all branches commit affects remote/server commit modifies local repo push modifies remote/server Not suitable for code review Suitable for code review Hard to rewrite history Easy to rewrite history Few commands (e.g. in TortoiseSVN) A lot of commands, very powerful Easy to start with Steeper learning curve WHAT TO KEEP IN MIND
  9. 9. GIT VS. SVN POPULARITY OF COMMON VCS Source: https://www.google.com/trends/explore?q=%2Fm%2F05vqwg,%2Fm%2F012ct9,%2Fm%2F08441_,%2Fm%2F08w6d6,%2Fm%2F09d6g&hl=en-US
  10. 10. GIT VS. SVN SVN GIT svn checkout <repo/trunk> git clone <completeRepo.git> svn update git pull svn commit git commit + git push svn:ignore .gitignore file New folder + svn checkout <repo/branchA> git checkout branchA BASIC COMMANDS COMPARISON
  11. 11. OUTLINE Motivation 1. 4 Differences between SVN and Git 2. 7 Git setup (on Windows) 3. 11 Tools 3.1. 11 Config 3.2. 13 Git metadata and internal files 4. 16 Git submodules 5. 18 Start work on an issue 6. 20 Local work - commit strategy 7. 22
  12. 12. TOOLS • Official git client: https://git-scm.com/ – Install with recommended options – Windows context menu entry – Git Bash • git CLI with auto-completion • Handy Linux commands (find, grep, ssh-keygen etc.) • gitk (history tree visualization) – Git GUI (optional) • All other tools/clients optional as well – Eclipse EGit, Atlassian SourceTree etc. WHAT/ HOW TO INSTALL AND USE
  13. 13. OUTLINE Motivation 1. 4 Differences between SVN and Git 2. 7 Git setup (on Windows) 3. 11 Tools 3.1. 11 Config 3.2. 13 Git metadata and internal files 4. 16 Git submodules 5. 18 Start work on an issue 6. 20 Local work - commit strategy 7. 22
  14. 14. CONFIG • System – File location: (Linux)/etc/gitconfig, (Win)C:/ProgramData/Git/config – Command: git config --list –system (Does not work on Windows L) • Global (for user) – File location: Z:/.gitconfig – Command: git config --list --global • Local (repo) – File location: <REPO_ROOT>/.git/config – Command: git config --list --local • Overall configuration – Command: git config --list GIT CONFIGURATION FILES Priority
  15. 15. CONFIG • Username and email – git config --global user.name "John Doe“ – git config --global user.email johndoe@example.com • Handling of line endings (CRLF vs. LF) – Set in System config during git client installation – Recommended option: core.autocrlf=true • SSH keys – Location: Z:.ssh – Connect simply and safely to repositories (http://irepo/plugins/servlet/ssh/account/keys) IMPORTANT INITIAL SETTINGS
  16. 16. OUTLINE Motivation 1. 4 Differences between SVN and Git 2. 7 Git setup (on Windows) 3. 11 Tools 3.1. 11 Config 3.2. 13 Git metadata and internal files 4. 16 Git submodules 5. 18 Start work on an issue 6. 20 Local work - commit strategy 7. 22
  17. 17. GIT METADATA AND INTERNAL FILES • <REPO_ROOT>/.git – Metadata for the repository – Objects store, hooks etc. – Only edit <REPO_ROOT>/.git/config if needed • <REPO_ROOT>/.gitignore – Files that should be ignored by Git (IDE-related files, compiled code etc.) • <REPO_ROOT>/.gitmodules – Other Git repos used as submodules (next chapter) • <REPO_ROOT>/.gitattributes – Commonly used to setup handling of line endings
  18. 18. OUTLINE Motivation 1. 4 Differences between SVN and Git 2. 7 Git setup (on Windows) 3. 11 Tools 3.1. 11 Config 3.2. 13 Git metadata and internal files 4. 16 Git submodules 5. 18 Start work on an issue 6. 20 Local work - commit strategy 7. 22
  19. 19. GIT SUBMODULES • Similar to svn externals • Another Git repo injected in a subfolder of your own repo • Fixed state • Do not work (e.g. commit/push) with the submodule • Describe what to get and where to place it in your tree: <REPO_ROOT>/.gitmodules • Really get the content after cloning a Git repo having a submodule: – git submodule init – git submodule update – git submodule status
  20. 20. OUTLINE Motivation 1. 4 Differences between SVN and Git 2. 7 Git setup (on Windows) 3. 11 Tools 3.1. 11 Config 3.2. 13 Git metadata and internal files 4. 16 Git submodules 5. 18 Start work on an issue 6. 20 Local work - commit strategy 7. 22
  21. 21. START WORK ON AN ISSUE • Make sure your repository is up-to-date with remote 1. git fetch –p //clean up branch references 2. git checkout develop //go to the main dev branch 3. git pull //make sure it perfoms fast-forward • Start a new local branch //iTrac key as name 1. git branch RGHOGI-XXXX 2. git checkout RGHOGI-XXXX 3. …start your work…
  22. 22. OUTLINE Motivation 1. 4 Differences between SVN and Git 2. 7 Git setup (on Windows) 3. 11 Tools 3.1. 11 Config 3.2. 13 Git metadata and internal files 4. 16 Git submodules 5. 18 Start work on an issue 6. 20 Local work - commit strategy 7. 22
  23. 23. BEST STRATEGY - SMALL COMMITS MOTIVATION • Easy to understand • Simpler resolution of merge/rebase conflicts • Your own review • Separation of formatting and content changes • Small, Distinct Commits Say You Care
  24. 24. BEST STRATEGY - SMALL COMMITS HOW-TO (1/2) • Small commits - reason for git to have a staging area (index) • Useful commands for building the index: – git add <file> //add new or modified file to index – git add –p <file> //partially add a modified file – git add -N <new_file> //partially add a new file git add –p <new_file> // – git rm <file> //add deleted file to index
  25. 25. BEST STRATEGY - SMALL COMMITS HOW-TO (2/2) • How to commit changes placed in index: – git commit //don’t be lazy to use option ‘-m’, //write good commit messages instead – git commit --amend //add changes from index to last commit
  26. 26. COMMIT MESSAGE DOCUMENTATION ROLE
  27. 27. ORGANIZE MULTIPLE COMMITS TELL THE DEVELOPMENT STORY • Reorder, edit, squash, delete etc. commits to form a meaningful commit history • Useful commands: – git rebase –i develop //Review/edit all commits in your //new branch RGHOGI-XXXX – git rebase –i HEAD~4 //Review/edit last 4 commits in your //new branch RGHOGI-XXXX – git rebase --abort //In case things go wrong
  28. 28. OUTLINE Remote work - Review process with iRepo/Stash 8. 28 Before Review 8.1. 28 During Review 8.2. 32 Closing the Review 8.3. 37 Demo 9. 44
  29. 29. STEP I: REBASE ON LATEST STATE OF DEVELOP BRANCH THE MOST IMPORTANT SLIDE IN THIS PRESENTATION • Key to keeping the history clean and clear • Do this from time to time while working on your branch: 1. …commit or stash your changes… 2. git checkout develop 3. git pull 4. …have a look at the incoming changes… 5. …think if they are relevant for your work… 6. git checkout RGHOGI-XXXX 7. git rebase develop 8. …resolve possible conflicts…
  30. 30. RESOLVE MERGE CONFLICTS • Git can not resolve all conflicts automatically • Brain and context information required • Developer decides what the last state should be 1. git status 2. …look for ‘both modified’ files… 3. …edit the files accordingly… 4. git add <all repaired files> 5. git rebase --continue
  31. 31. STEP II: CREATE NEW PULL REQUEST PUSH NEW BRANCH AND OPEN PULL REQUEST • Local repo – git push --set-upstream origin RGHOGI-XXXX • iRepo/Stash – Open pull request from RGHOGI-XXXX to develop – Add reviewers – Start review
  32. 32. OUTLINE Remote work - Review process with iRepo/Stash 8. 28 Before Review 8.1. 28 During Review 8.2. 32 Closing the Review 8.3. 37 Demo 9. 44
  33. 33. CODE REVIEW GUIDELINES REVIEWER PART • Option I: Comment the complete diff (‘Diff’ tab in iRepo) – Pro: • More visibility • Does not disappear after pull request update – Contra: • Bulk change • Many advantages of small commits lost • Difficult to understand
  34. 34. CODE REVIEW GUIDELINES REVIEWER PART • Option II: Comment separate commits (‘Commits’ tab in iRepo) – Pro: • Follow the developer’s logic • Smaller changes • Easy to understand in case of small commits – Contra: • A bit hidden • Comments disappear after pull request update
  35. 35. CODE REVIEW GUIDELINES DEVELOPER PART • Option I: Add new commits for code review remarks – Pro: • Easy-to-follow small changes added to the pull request • Easy to do for the developer • Other reviewers see what was already discussed/remarked – Contra: • Longer commit history • Interrupted logic flow • Redundancy – Hint: Better commit messages than “Fix review comments” preferred
  36. 36. CODE REVIEW GUIDELINES DEVELOPER PART • Option II: Edit/Rewrite existing commits for code review remarks – Pro: • Condensed commit history • Logical steps preserved • Pull request does not grow continuously – Contra: • Initial state of pull request lost • More difficult for the developer to implement – Hint: Create new commit, rebase interactive and fixup with the corresponding one
  37. 37. OUTLINE Remote work - Review process with iRepo/Stash 8. 28 Before Review 8.1. 28 During Review 8.2. 32 Closing the Review 8.3. 37 Demo 9. 44
  38. 38. COMPLETE PULL REQUEST (1/2) • Rebase your branch on develop one last time if needed – Push branch to update pull request • iRepo/Stash – Complete pull request & delete the RGHOGI-XXXX branch • Clean-up: Update local repo 1. git checkout develop 2. git pull 3. git branch –d RGHOGI-XXXX 4. git fetch –p
  39. 39. COMPLETE PULL REQUEST (2/2) • Master branch //if desired update master with your changes 1. git checkout master 2. git rebase develop OR git merge develop 3. git push
  40. 40. OUTLINE Remote work - Review process with iRepo/Stash 8. 28 Before Review 8.1. 28 During Review 8.2. 32 Closing the Review 8.3. 37 Demo 9. 44
  41. 41. DEMO HANDS-ON (1/2) • Use case I: – Work alone on an issue – Rewrite your commits, reorder, squash • Use case II: – Work on an issue – Colleagues work in the develop branch – Rebase your work before merging to develop branch – No conflicts
  42. 42. DEMO HANDS-ON (2/2) • Use case III: – Work on an issue – Colleagues work in the develop branch – Rebase your work before merging to develop branch – Resolve conflicts • Use case IV: – Work with colleagues on the same issue – Depending branches
  43. 43. EXTRA HINT I: GIT EMERGENCY HELP IN CASE OF TROUBLE • Case I: No valuable local changes – Delete everything – Clone the repo again • Case II: Valuable local changes – git reflog – git reset --hard <id> – History of issued git commands
  44. 44. EXTRA HINT II: COPY COMMITS TO ANOTHER BRANCH E.G. COPY FROM DEVELOP TO RELEASE 1. Checkout target branch (e.g. release) 2. Note the ID of the top commit M 3. Copy commits with ID P, Q and R from develop

