Once you get hooked on amigurumi, the japanese art of making stuffed crochet characters, you'll never look back. Fans know this new book in the Zoomigurumi series will bring the cutest crochet animals, explained in straightforward patterns. This new collection of 15 projects, featuring designers from all over the world, provides enough fresh inspiration to keep you crocheting! Surprise your family and friends with handmade gifts, or simply make them for yourself! This book contains 15 new animal patterns created by 12 talented designers. Projects ranging from beginner to advanced crocheter. Find complete instructions for all basic stitches needed and lots of pictures of each character from all sides.

